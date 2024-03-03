Gold Targets 4
- Indicators
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Sergei LinskiiForex trading experience since 2010. I am an active trader and developer of trading strategies for manual trading, as well as algorithms for automatic trading by Expert Advisors. Now I'm trade only gold, as it is the best symbol for trading and stable profit.
- Version: 2.50
- Updated: 5 November 2025
- Activations: 5
ATTENTION: The indicator is very easy to use. Install the indicator on the chart with one click and trade based on its signals and price levels. On the chart, regardless of the time frame on which the indicator is installed, the trend status is displayed from four time frames (M30 H1 H4 D1).
Advantages of the indicator:
|WARNING:
+ All my Indicators and Expert Advisors are sold only through MQL5.
+ All my products that hackers are trying to sell through other sites and at a different price are counterfeit that will not work correctly and stably!!!
WARNING: Don't look for magic arrows, they don't exist. No indicator in the world can guess or predict a trend reversal 100%.
NOTE: The accuracy of entry and profitability of trading depends only on the skill of the trader. Any indicator is only a trader’s assistant, and not a guide to action. The Golden Rule - go to open an order by trend, take your profit and wait until the next best signal.
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