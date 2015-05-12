PipFinite Strength Meter
- Indicators
- Karlo Wilson Vendiola
- Version: 10.0
- Updated: 2 June 2025
- Activations: 5
How To Determine If The Market is Strong Or Weak?
Strength Meter uses an Adaptive Algorithm That Detect Price Action Strength In 4 Important Levels!
This powerful filter gives you the ability to determine setups with the best probability.
Features
- Universal compatibility to different trading systems
- Advance analysis categorized in 4 levels
- Level 1 (Weak) - Indicates us to WAIT. This will help avoid false moves
- Weak Bullish - Early signs bullish pressure
- Weak Bearish - Early signs bearish pressure
- Level 2 (Moderate) - We can look to enter trades with confirmation
- Moderate Bullish - Evident sign of bullish pressure
- Moderate Bearish - Evident sign of bearish pressure
- Level 3 (Strong) - Stronger direction. We can look to enter trades with less confirmation
- Strong Bullish - Higher probability and confirmed bullish pressure
- Strong Bearish - Higher probability and confirmed bearish pressure
- Level 4 (Impulsive/Exhaustive)- Take CAUTION, it required further analysis since price can go either way
- Impulsive/Exhaustive Bullish - Extremely bullish. Can indicate 2 scenarios
- Strong bullish breakout. A sign of a strong uptrend. Recommended to ENTER buy/long positions
- Climactic move in uptrend, a sign of bearish reversal. Recommended to EXIT long/buy positions
- Impulsive/Exhaustive Bearish - Extremely bearish. Can indicate 2 scenarios
- Strong bearish breakout . A sign of strong downtrend. Recommended to ENTER sell/short positions
- Climactic move in downtrend, a sign of bullish reversal. Recommended to EXIT sell/short positions
- Strength Filter - Ideally used to confirm your trade setups
- Bullish & Bearish Level 1 - Avoid any signal from your system
- Bullish Level 2 & 3 - Only look for buy setups on your system
- Bearish Level 2 & 3 - Only look for sell setups on your system
- Bullish & Bearish Level 4 - Analyze which direction the market may go
- Never repaints
- Never backpaints
- Never recalculates
- Calculation fixed at "Close of the bar"
- Works in ALL pairs & Timeframes
- Compatible with Expert Advisor development
Video References
Please Watch in High-Definition to further understand
- Strength Levels Explained (Click Here)
- Application (Click Here)
- Improving Other Filters (Click Here)
It is a very useful indicator to use as a confirmation for the entry to your strategy, or in combination for example with PIPFINTE BREAKOUT EDGE or PIPFINITE TREND PRO, a small observation are the continuous warnings that it emits, perhaps considering an option to exclude them would not be bad, they create a little confusion distract from the main strategy signal then the situation on the other hand can be seen on the graph. These are small things that do not take anything away from this excellent and very useful indicator.