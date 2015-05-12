PipFinite Strength Meter

How To Determine If The Market is Strong Or Weak?



Strength Meter uses an Adaptive Algorithm That Detect Price Action Strength In 4 Important Levels!

This powerful filter gives you the ability to determine setups with the best probability.





Features

Universal compatibility to different trading systems

Advance analysis categorized in 4 levels

Level 1 (Weak) - Indicates us to WAIT. This will help avoid false moves

Weak Bullish - Early signs bullish pressure





Weak Bearish - Early signs bearish pressure



Level 2 (Moderate) - We can look to enter trades with confirmation

Moderate Bullish - Evident sign of bullish pressure





Moderate Bearish - Evident sign of bearish pressure



Level 3 (Strong) - Stronger direction. We can look to enter trades with less confirmation

Strong Bullish - Higher probability and confirmed bullish pressure





Strong Bearish - Higher probability and confirmed bearish pressure



Level 4 (Impulsive/Exhaustive)- Take CAUTION, it required further analysis since price can go either way

Impulsive/Exhaustive Bullish - Extremely bullish. Can indicate 2 scenarios





Strong bullish breakout. A sign of a strong uptrend. Recommended to ENTER buy/long positions







Climactic move in uptrend, a sign of bearish reversal. Recommended to EXIT long/buy positions





Impulsive/Exhaustive Bearish - Extremely bearish. Can indicate 2 scenarios





Strong bearish breakout . A sign of strong downtrend. Recommended to ENTER sell/short positions







Climactic move in downtrend, a sign of bullish reversal. Recommended to EXIT sell/short positions

Strength Filter - Ideally used to confirm your trade setups

Bullish Level 2 & 3 - Only look for buy setups on your system



Bearish Level 2 & 3 - Only look for sell setups on your system



Bullish & Bearish Level 4 - Analyze which direction the market may go

Never repaints

Never backpaints

Never recalculates

Calculation fixed at "Close of the bar"

Works in ALL pairs & Timeframes



Compatible with Expert Advisor development





Video References

Please Watch in High-Definition to further understand