AMD Adaptive MA MT4

AMD Adaptive Moving Average (AAMA)

AAMA is an adaptive moving average indicator for MetaTrader 4 that automatically adjusts its responsiveness based on market conditions.

Main Features:

Adaptive Moving Average based on Kaufman’s Efficiency Ratio – reacts quickly in trending markets and filters noise in ranging conditions

Automatic detection of the 4 AMD market phases: Accumulation, Markup (uptrend), Distribution, Markdown (downtrend)

Volatility adaptation via ATR – adjusts sensitivity according to current market conditions

Real-time information panel displaying the detected phase, confidence level, and adaptation speed

Integrated multi-indicator system: uses ADX, RSI, and MACD to accurately identify market phases

Fast/Slow reference zones to visualize adaptive behavior

Usage:

The indicator automatically adjusts its adaptation speed — fast during strong trends, slow during consolidations. The visual panel helps interpret the current market phase. All parameters (periods, colors, sensitivity) are fully customizable to fit your trading style.



