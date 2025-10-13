AMD Adaptive MA MT4
- Indicators
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
AMD Adaptive Moving Average (AAMA)
AAMA is an adaptive moving average indicator for MetaTrader 4 that automatically adjusts its responsiveness based on market conditions.
Main Features:
-
Adaptive Moving Average based on Kaufman’s Efficiency Ratio – reacts quickly in trending markets and filters noise in ranging conditions
-
Automatic detection of the 4 AMD market phases: Accumulation, Markup (uptrend), Distribution, Markdown (downtrend)
-
Volatility adaptation via ATR – adjusts sensitivity according to current market conditions
-
Real-time information panel displaying the detected phase, confidence level, and adaptation speed
-
Integrated multi-indicator system: uses ADX, RSI, and MACD to accurately identify market phases
-
Fast/Slow reference zones to visualize adaptive behavior
Usage:
The indicator automatically adjusts its adaptation speed — fast during strong trends, slow during consolidations. The visual panel helps interpret the current market phase. All parameters (periods, colors, sensitivity) are fully customizable to fit your trading style.
AMD Adaptive MA MT4 is a smart moving average that adjusts to market conditions,
reacting faster in trends while filtering out noise in sideways markets. It’s lightweight and easy to use.
The built-in info panel provides clear insights that help traders make better decisions,
making it a solid tool for analyzing market direction without cluttering the chart.