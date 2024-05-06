Elliot Wave Impulse

4.33

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Manual guide: Click here

This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana. After purchase, send us a message and you could get it for FREE as a BONUS! 

The Elliot Wave Impulse is a pattern identified in the Elliott Wave Theory, a form of technical analysis used to analyze financial market cycles. The Impulse Wave is considered the strongest and most powerful part of the Elliott Wave cycle, as it represents the primary direction of the market trend.

Within the Elliott Wave Impulse pattern, there are 3 Waves that move in the direction of the overall trend. These waves are labeled as Waves 1, 3, and 5. They represent the primary directional movement of the market, whether it's an uptrend or a downtrend.

Now, the key idea behind our strategy is to enter a trade at the start of the Wave 3 because it's the longest and strongest wave within the Elliott Wave Impulse pattern. Wave 3 tends to offer significant risk to reward profit because it shows the most momentum and conviction from traders.

Elliot Wave Impulse never lags and never repaints

  • Visual appearance of Waves 1 & 2. 
  • Entry price signal at beginning of Wave 3. Sometimes, you will place a buy/sell stop limit if the entry price is not reached.
  • Buy/Sell Arrows at entry points.
  • Automatic take profit levels with stop loss.
  • Alerts & Push Notifications.
  • Customizable colors design. 
  • Works on Forex, Metals, Indices & Cryptocurrencies.
  • Works on any timeframe.

Recommended Timeframes

For Scalpers: M1 timeframe.
For Intraday traders: M15 timeframe.
For Day traders: M30 timeframe.

*That doesn't mean that you can't test the strategy on other timeframes! Strategy works on any timeframe as long as you're using trading confluence. 




Reviews 10
Stuart Greenslade
83
Stuart Greenslade 2024.10.31 10:41 
 

This is Fantastic. I made the mistake of not trusting it at first and listened to external "experts" instead. This indicator was right and they were wrong. Please, please, please do a version for MT5 Mohamed!

tack24ysn
379
tack24ysn 2024.05.29 10:21 
 

Good indicator. Most, but not all, signals succeed. That's enough.

Luis Mariano Herranz Lopez
607
Luis Mariano Herranz Lopez 2024.05.22 07:41 
 

Hi, I just bought the indicator, could you send me Katana. I would be very grateful

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Stuart Greenslade
83
Stuart Greenslade 2024.10.31 10:41 
 

This is Fantastic. I made the mistake of not trusting it at first and listened to external "experts" instead. This indicator was right and they were wrong. Please, please, please do a version for MT5 Mohamed!

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.09 19:37
Thank you so much Stuart for your feedback! MT5 is definitely in the plans for this indicator :)
johnston01
203
johnston01 2024.10.14 11:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.10.15 16:22
Thank you my friend for your feedback, highly appreciate it! Kindly check your private messages, I have sent you the Katana indicator including the documentation =)
9FxMatt9
35
9FxMatt9 2024.09.08 20:35 
 

Hi ,I have downloaded the indicator...can I have the bonus now? Regards

Edit: Indicator not working correctly ,signals showing to late ,arrows misplaced and is it really elliot wave ,

there are no waves 4 and 5?

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.09.08 23:17
Dear friend, Kindly check your private inbox, I have sent you your bonus including the documentation. Cheers,
Mo
nevesrich
108
nevesrich 2024.08.09 04:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.09 16:42
Hello, thank you for your feedback! Sending you right now all the information including your Katana BONUS. Kindly check your inbox, thank you.
winvest
142
winvest 2024.07.02 06:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.07.02 15:20
We Aleykoum el salam brother, please check your private messages, I have sent you your BONUS and all the necessary information.
tack24ysn
379
tack24ysn 2024.05.29 10:21 
 

Good indicator. Most, but not all, signals succeed. That's enough.

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.30 04:29
Glad to know that signals are accurate! Happy trading my friend =)
Gusse8460
106
Gusse8460 2024.05.24 15:23 
 

Hello, I have been using the EWI in higher time units for a week now and think it's great, greetings, Klaus

Could you please send me the Katana? Thank you very much.

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.24 17:35
Hello Klaus, I'm very happy to hear that you'r having success with EWI! Thank you for your feedback!
Luis Mariano Herranz Lopez
607
Luis Mariano Herranz Lopez 2024.05.22 07:41 
 

Hi, I just bought the indicator, could you send me Katana. I would be very grateful

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.22 16:14
Hello Luis, glad to know that you like Elliot Wave Impulse! Please check your private messages, I have sent you all the details. Thank you =)
John England
62
John England 2024.05.16 18:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.17 17:05
Thank you so much John for your feedback!! Always a great pleasure communicating with you my friend!!
David Gakuya Kariuki
138
David Gakuya Kariuki 2024.05.10 20:08 
 

Elliotticians know that the secret to making money is to trade wave 3 and wave C. This is very difficult. I have been trading wave 5 only. Elliot Wave Impulse empowers me to trade Wave 3.

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.10 20:49
David, you definitely seem to have a lot of experience with Forex! Thank you very much my friend for the feedback! :)
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