FX Levels MT4

5

FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets

Quick Overview
Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targets, and confidently manage trades. Get started now and see how precise support/resistance analysis can elevate your trading game!

Christmas Special – Save $20 and get FX Levels for just $40 instead of $60!

Already a customer? -> Just send me a quick message to get access to our private customer group.

1. Why FX Levels Is Extremely Beneficial for Traders

Exceptionally Accurate S&R Zones
FX Levels is specifically designed to produce nearly identical zones across different brokers, solving the usual inconsistencies caused by varying feeds and time settings.
• This means you get consistent levels no matter where you trade—creating a more stable foundation for your strategy.

Blends Traditional & Cutting-Edge Techniques
• Marrying the proven “Lighthouse” method with a dynamic approach, FX Levels not only updates once daily but can also adapt instantly to new price movements.
• You choose between classic static levels or real-time dynamic scanning for fresh zones as they form.

Identify Clear Reversal Points
FX Levels highlights key inflection areas—supports, resistances, and potential pivot points—to help refine your entries/exits.
• These zones double as realistic profit targets, letting you set targets that respect actual market structure.

Works for All Symbols
• From currency pairs and indices to individual stocks or commodities, FX Levels handles them all with remarkable consistency.
• No matter your preferred market, you’ll find crucial levels precisely displayed.


2. Learn More at Stein Investments

Here at Stein Investments, we provide:

• Advanced trading tools and indicators for various market conditions.

• Tutorials, videos, and guides to speed up your learning curve.

• A supportive community with exclusive chats to share strategies and insights.

Visit our Stein Investments page to access the latest updates, tips, and resources—so you can get the most out of FX Levels and stay a step ahead in your trading.


3. How to Get Started with FX Levels

Attach FX Levels to Your Chart
• Open your MetaTrader platform and drag FX Levels onto the desired chart (any timeframe).
FX Levels works immediately with standard live market data—no extra feeds or setups needed.

Choose Your Preferred Method (Daily or Dynamic)
• If you like a static view that updates once per day, select the classic Lighthouse mode for stable reference points.
• Need real-time adaptation? Switch to the dynamic method to catch newly-formed S&R zones as soon as price movement dictates.


4. How FX Levels Works (Simple Explanation)

Core Lighthouse Principles
• The foundational “Lighthouse” method marks significant support/resistance based on daily calculations.
• This creates a reliable baseline for identifying market turning points and trade targets.

Dynamic Edge (Real-Time Updates)
• For traders wanting more frequent adjustments, FX Levels can scan candle-by-candle, spotting fresh levels that emerge beyond the daily pre-defined zones.
• This approach is especially helpful for intraday or scalping scenarios, where new S&R lines can appear mid-session.

Broker-Informed Precision
• We leveraged extensive experience with various brokers’ data feeds and time offsets to ensure FX Levels is consistent across platforms.
• So you can rely on nearly 100% matching levels, regardless of your broker or chart server time.

Pinpoint High-Probability Zones
FX Levels calculates possible reversal areas you can treat as profit-taking regions—or warnings that price may have extended too far.


5. Practical Ways to Use FX Levels

Refine Your Entry & Exit Points
• Plan trades around the S&R levels FX Levels identifies—buy near support, sell near resistance.
• Combine these zones with other indicators (trendlines, oscillators) for even stronger confluence.

Set Logical Profit Targets
• Each displayed zone can serve as a realistic take-profit level, ensuring your exits align with actual market structure.
• This helps avoid prematurely closing winners or overstaying your positions.

Avoid Overextended Markets
• If price breaks well above a known resistance or plunges below a key support, you might skip new entries or lock in existing trades.
• Let FX Levels be your guide to spot potential exhaustion or breakout opportunities.

Adapt as Needed
• Switch between the classic Lighthouse (daily updates) and dynamic scanning modes depending on your timeframe and style.
• Day traders can quickly respond to intraday shifts; swing traders may rely on daily reference lines.


6. FX Levels Indicator Settings

Customize FX Levels to suit your trading preferences:

Analysis Method
• Choose Lighthouse (static) for once-daily recalculations.
• Or pick Dynamic to update in real time with each candlestick formation.

Timeframe Options
• You can add up to three additional chart timeframes (e.g., M15, M30, H1 on an M5 chart) to get a broader perspective of multi-timeframe S&R zones.

Broker Time Settings
• For the classic method, configure GMT and DST parameters to ensure accuracy across different time zones.
• This aligns daily data with the correct session open/close times.

Multi Instance ID
• If you run multiple FX Levels on the same chart with different configurations, assign unique IDs to avoid conflicts.

Alerts & Graphics
• Set intuitive alerts for new levels or specific thresholds.
• Customize the color schemes, line styles, and text display to match your chart aesthetic.


7. Further Information & Help

FX Levels FAQ: We’ll soon publish a dedicated FAQ with tips, videos, and best practices.

Community Chat: Join our exclusive group to share strategies, ask questions, and learn from other FX Levels traders.

Support: Questions or issues? Contact us. We’re here to help.


Ready to Transform Your Trading with Superior S&R?
Experience Consistent Accuracy: No more confusion from mismatched broker data—FX Levels ensures near-identical zones across platforms.
Trade with Confidence: Use daily or dynamic updates to align with your style, refine entries/exits, and manage risk effectively.
Join Stein Investments’ Community: Leverage our tools, guides, and network to push your trading forward with precision support/resistance insights.


Don’t wait! Install FX Levels today and harness the power of truly adaptable S&R analysis—gain the advantage and elevate your trades!


FX Levels – Smart Support & Resistance Zones at a Glance

Identify key price action areas with precision. FX Levels automatically detects dynamic support resistance zones, SR levels, swing highs/lows, and institutional price levels – across multiple timeframes. Ideal for breakout trading, trend continuation, and reversal setups.


Happy Trading!
Daniel & Alain

Reviews 4
Fredrik Thorell
67
Fredrik Thorell 2025.02.02 19:24 
 

Been using the FX levels for a week now, and everything works fine. This indicator saves me alot of time.

XANKEEZ
889
XANKEEZ 2025.01.27 01:43 
 

I've been using two FX Levels on my chart. One in Dynamic (filled box, acts as the primary zone) and other in Lighthouse (outlined rectangle) mode and both with 'Display history' off. This gives me enough zones to play around and keeping the chart really clean. It's good to have the history ON to know where the zone came from, but if it works then it's good enough for me.

