Volume Profile Chart

Visualization of the trade deals, distributed by price levels.

You can set any period for calculation: between 2 vertical lines, or set a fixed time interval.

The histogram levels are relative: a wider bar means more trading volume.

Distribution extremes can be used as a support and resistance levels.

All styles, sizes and colors are customizable.

    Multifunctional utility: includes 66+ functions  |  Contact me if you have any questions  |  MT5 version

    In the settings of the indicator, you can configure:

    Histogram Style:

    • Visual mode: Bars / Lines Outline / Direction (bars whose color depends on the prevailing price direction at each level).
    • Histogram position: At the chart border / Inside the time range / Outside the time range: left / right.
    • 2 histogram colors.
    • Histogram width.
    • Histogram size (% of the chart width).

    Calculation Settings:

    • Type of the range boundary: Between the 2 chart lines Specified recent minutes Specified minutes prior to the right border.
    • Range duration, in minutes (for type 2 and 3).
    • Volume data source: Chart bars (M1 / M5 / M15 / M30).
    • Step between the calculated distribution extremes (in points).
    • Step between the visualized histogram bars (accuracy).

    Styles of auxiliary chart levels: set 'None' as a color to turn off a certain level.

    • Left and right time boundaries colors (vertical lines).
    • The style of vertical time boundaries.
    • Distribution extremes: line color.
    • Distribution extremes: bar color.
    • Median bar color.
    • Maximum bar color.
    • Volume-Weighted Average Price, bar color.
    • Auxiliary chart lines: width and style.

    The program file should be placed in the "Indicators" directory.

