Volume Profile Chart

Visualization of the trade deals, distributed by price levels.

You can set any period for calculation: between 2 vertical lines, or set a fixed time interval.

The histogram levels are relative: a wider bar means more trading volume.

Distribution extremes can be used as a support and resistance levels.



All styles, sizes and colors are customizable.

Multifunctional utility: includes 66+ functions | Contact me if you have any questions | MT5 version In the settings of the indicator, you can configure: Histogram Style:

