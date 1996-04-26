ICT Time And Price MT4

Save your time marking Key Levels and focus more on Price Action with this Indicator.

User Manual(Not yet finished)

Inside this Indicator:

  • Liquidity Pools
  • Killzones
  • Period Separators
  • Macros 
  • Timeframe Switch
  • NWOGs and NDOGs
  • Opening Prices
  • Pip Range Filter
  • Max Timeframe Visibility 
  • Toggle On or Off Buttons
  • and more...



LP

-Marks Swing Highs and Swing Lows of H1 and below and marks Highs and Lows for H4 and above

KZ

-It has 4 Sessions per day

MC

-Every hour there is a Macro, this Macro automatically moves  to the next hour when the current Macro finishes.

NWOGs and NDOGs

-Has a C.E. and Quarters

OP

-4 Opening Prices with Weekly and Monthly Opening Prices

PS

-Separates the Days, Months, Quarters, Years

TFS

-Switches multiple timeframes across multiple charts simultaneously


This indicator works across all assets. GLGT!

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OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
PipFinite Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.93 (488)
Indicators
The Missing Edge You Need To Catch Breakouts Like A Pro. Follow a step-by-step system that detects the most powerful breakouts! Discover market patterns that generate massive rewards based on a proven and tested strategy. Unlock Your Serious Edge Important information here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723208 The Reliable Expert Advisor Version Automate Breakout EDGE signals using "EA Breakout EDGE" Click Here Have access to the game changing strategy that will take your trading to the next l
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