Mood

This indicator is designed for trend trading and it helps in determining the best entry points. To identify the points, it is necessary to follow the signal line. Once the line crosses the zero level upwards - buy, and when it crosses downwards - sell. In addition to the signal line, the indicator also displays the so-called market "mood" in real time in the form of a histogram. The indicator works on all timeframes and with all instruments. The indicator operation required the Moving Average indicator to be available in the terminal. The indicator is very easy to use, simply follow the signal line. The histograms are intended to confirm the trend. The blue color of the histogram means the formation of an uptrend, red - downtrend. Yellow histogram indicates all kinds of further development of the price, namely, uncertainty. When the green histogram has a positive value, a correlation of the uptrend is currently being formed. And when the green histogram has a negative value - a correlation of the downtrend. In order to determine the trend and correlations, the indicator uses the candlestick analysis, Highs and Lows for the selected period and a proprietary algorithm, identifying probable reversals. The calculations start from the historical High or Low on the current timeframe, and the histogram displays the uncertainty areas prior to that. This makes the indicator more efficient and facilitates the filtering of short-term signals.


Features

  • Minimization of the false and short-term signals
  • Does not lag
  • Does not redraw (after candle closes)
  • Works in real time
  • Easy to use


Input Parameter

  • Period - period, the number of bars/candles for indicator calculations (minimum 2)
It is possible to only trade the signals of the signal line, but it is important to consider the histogram showing the "mood". A buy/sell signal may appear during a prominent correlation on an uptrend/downtrend. In this case, it is recommended to ignore the signal and to wait for confirmation of a reversal (red/blue histogram).

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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
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Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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