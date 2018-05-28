Ratio for MT4

This indicator shows ratios between extremes on the chart.

You can specify your own ratios (e.g. Fibonacci).


Parameters

Most important

  • Density - how much in details to search ratios in extremes. Bigger number means less details, smaller number means more details. Base unit is 1 bar on the chart.
  • History - how far to go in history while searching. When you set -1, the indicator processes all bars from history. Base unit is 1 bar on the chart.
  • Range - how far search ratios from given extreme. Base unit is 1 bar on the chart.

Important

  • Default color / Line style / Line width - all found ratios are displayed as lines on the chart. These parameters influence these lines.
  • List of positive ratios - list of your own ratios (e.g. Fibonacci), which are searched on the chart, when indicator found positive match, this line is highlighted.
  • Color of positive ratios
  • Deviation - real ratio vs positive ratio difference. Base unit is %.
  • Show last extreme bar only - when you want to check last extreme only (history is hidden).
  • Show positive ratios only - when you want to check positive ratios only (all other ratios are hidden).
  • Show developing ratios on last bar - when you want to check developing ratios.
  • Color of developing ratios

Other

  • Your own prefix for objects - all indicator's objects have main prefix "ratio_". When you want to use more than one "Ratio indicator" on the same chart, you should specify special prefix for each indicator. When you want to use only one, you can let this parameter empty.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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