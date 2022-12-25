VaviStar retracement indicator

VaviStar is an indicator based on trend retracements determined by ZigZag segments.

It is theorized, and statistics confirm, that stocks react to certain retracement levels. Many use Fibonacci retracement levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 61.8%).

It is assumed that once the price goes beyond the 61.8% retracement, we can already speak of a trend reversal.

This indicator allows you to comfortably chart a segment of the ZigZag with the relative operating levels chosen.

With a reversal mindset, you can use it to trade between stop loss and retracement levels (perhaps 61.8%).

With a trend follower mentality, one can look for a restart after bounces off the retracement level (perhaps 23.6% or 38.2%).

For strategies like these, it is advisable to deactivate the display of the Stop Loss level.


Real-time use.

If we evaluate the current segment and if “show StopLoss line” to “true”, we will be updated tick by tick if the target is still contemplated as it is still closer than the retracement level.

Graphically, the last generated segment will be pointed to and relative levels will be updated with each quotation change.


Historical usage.

The indicator is perfect for searching history. With the push-button panel and the “<” and “>” buttons we can scroll through all the segments and check how our strategy would have worked or we can go in search of key levels.

We may use different time frames to find support and resistance levels.

In the history, based on how we place the mouse on the chart (aiming for the potential market entry point and based on the stop loss - if "show StopLoss line" to "true") we will be notified where the target level would have been placed.

Scrolling back the chart will also allow us to go and find price levels never reached and never touched. Leaving the default parameters we can find those that we could compare to POCs. Let me explain, POCs (point of control) are deduced from strong volumes; with VaviStar we do not use volumes but levels that, statistically, make the price react.

Graphic customization.

In addition to the colors, it will be possible to customize the position of all the elements.


Input parameters:

ZigZag parameters

ZZ Depth: It is used to set the "Depth" parameter of the ZigZag;

ZZ Deviation: It is used to set the "Deviation" parameter of the ZigZag;

ZZ BackStep: It is used to set the "BackStep" parameter of the ZigZag;

Strategy parameters

Retracement %: It is used to set at what retracement percentage a market reaction is expected;

Show Stop Loss line: If set to "true", the Stop Loss line will be drawn starting from the right end of the ZigZag segment;

StopLoss Shift: Used to set how many points of distance to place the Stop Loss line with respect to the maximum and minimum indicated by the Zig Zag segment;

Yield multiplier: It is used to set the target based on the distance from the Stop Loss;

Graphic parameters

Font size: It is used to set the font size; the size of all the graphic elements depends on this parameter;

Distance X line 1: It is used to set the distance of text line 1 from the ordinate axis;

DistanceY line 1: It is used to set the distance of text line 1 from the abscissa axis;

Distance X line 2: It is used to set the distance of text line 2 from the ordinate axis;

DistanceY line 2: It is used to set the distance of text line 2 from the abscissa axis;

Text color if BUY: Serves to set the text color in bullish situations;

Text color if SELL: It is used to set the text color in bearish situations;

StopLoss line color: It is used to set the color of the line indicating the Stop Loss level;

Retracements % line color: It is used to set the color of the line indicating the retracement level;

Target line color: It is used to set the color of the line indicating the Target level;

Edit text color: It is used to set the color of the text in the edit window;

Show area: If true, an area will be drawn around the retracement line;

Area width in %: It is used to set the width, expressed as a percentage, of the area around the retracement line;

Color area: It is used to set the color of the area around the retracement line;

Distance X Buttons: It is used to set the distance of the push-button panel from the ordinate axis;

Distance Y Buttons: It is used to set the distance of the push-button panel from the ordinate axis.


For any information or for further operational suggestions, write to us at info@followthegainstar.com.

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Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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PastProjection
Gabriele Tedeschi
Indicators
Quante volte ti è capitato di aver bisogno di avere a grafico i livelli chiave di una candela chiusa del time frame precedente? Con PastProjection potrai far disegnare i livelli di Apertura, Chiusura, Massimo e Minimo della candela chiusa al time frame superiore scelto. I livelli sono spesso importanti e diventano supporti o resistenze, o entrambi. La prima volta che vengono raggiunti spesso fanno reagire la quotazione. I pattern su questi livelli sono spesso più efficaci. Tali livelli sono sign
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StarBody
Gabriele Tedeschi
Indicators
StarBody è un indicatore istogramma che rappresenta la dimensione delle candele in relazione al loro volume ed evidenzia quelle più grandi delle precedenti. La formula per il calcolo dell'altezza dell'istogramma è semplice quanto efficace: Ampiezza * Volume La grafica indicherà tutte le candele più estese delle precedenti in base alle impostazioni scelte. L'indicatore può essere utile, a volte indispensabile, nelle strategie che prevedono lo sfruttamento della continuazione del trend. Le strate
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StarTrend
Gabriele Tedeschi
Indicators
StarTrend è un indicatore a freccia che identifica, con alta probabilità, l'inizio di un nuovo trend.  La sua versatilità, però, permette di utilizzarlo anche in strategia in cui cerchiamo operazioni a favore di trend. StarTrend può essere la base del proprio sistema di trading oppure può integrare, per dare conferme o suggerimenti di astensione, il tuo sistema già collaudato. StarTrend invia segnali di preallarme quando c'è un probabile rallentamento della forza del trend e poi disegna una stel
CollapseStar
Gabriele Tedeschi
Experts
COLLAPSE STAR is an EA based on a contrarian trading system but still takes advantage of the accelerations in favor with an intelligent trailing system. COLLAPSE STAR is always on the market, accumulating earnings every day. With composite interest it allows an exponential growth of your capital. It is a mediated system but it is not a grid system. COLLAPSE STAR enters the market when the trade is most likely to be profitable. COLLAPSE STAR is not a martingale: an increase in volumes is planned
StarSwing
Gabriele Tedeschi
Indicators
StarSwing è un indicatore NO REPAINT che unisce in un unico strumento oscillatori e indicatori di forza.  I parametri esterni permettono di bilanciare il peso delle componenti e di regolare a proprio piacimento l'indicatore stesso. StarSwing, graficamente, è composto da segmenti di 2 colori: uno rappresentante il rialzo e uno il ribasso. Il colore non dipende dalla pura direzione del segmento ma dal trend di fondo calcolato dall'indicatore stesso. Sul grafico, si può far disegnare una media mobi
StarBounce
Gabriele Tedeschi
Indicators
StarBounce è un indicatore NO REPAINT che sfrutta i livelli importanti dei timeframe superiori.  StarBounce disegna i livelli di Apertura, Chiusura, Massimo e Minimo delle candele di uno specifico timeframe e su questi livelli cerca dei re-test. Si cercano candele con corpo sopra/sotto un livello e minimo/massimo oltre il medesimo livello. Si possono filtrare le candele segnale con diversi filtri selezionabili, attivabili, disattivabili con variabili esterne. Number of trending candles: permette
StarPlatform
Gabriele Tedeschi
Utilities
StarPlatform è un EA a pulsantiera che permette di aprire e, automaticamente, gestire e chiudere ordini.   Apertura di posizione. StarPlatform permette di aprire ordini a mercato e/o piazzare pendenti di tipo LIMIT e STOP. I pendenti possono avere il livello d’ingresso posizionato manualmente oppure calcolato automaticamente in quanto ancorato ai massimi o ai minimi della candela su cui si clicca. Ogni ordine può avere lo Stop Loss piazzato con le stesse modalità del livello d’ingresso (impostat
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