The Others indicator is a trend-type indicator. In those moments when you need to make a decision to enter a position and give the trader a direction. The indicator gives the trader the opportunity to visually determine which trend will be present at a particular time interval. These are auxiliary tools for technical analysis of the market. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators.





The main application of the Others indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. Determining the market trend is an important task for traders. The Others indicator implements an advanced algorithm for visualizing the market trend. The indicator will protect your open position on any timeframe and currency pair.





Others indicators are one of the most basic technical analysis tools and the best trader's aid for trading in the foreign exchange market.