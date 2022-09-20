XFibo Auto Fibonacci
- Indicators
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Welinton Dos Reis GoncalvesI have been working for 8 years with financial planning, budgeting, business plans and commercial strategy. I have been operating Forex since 2014 and now I start the Xcution FX project to share a part of the experience I have acquired along this journey. Good trades to all!
- Version: 2.6
- Activations: 10
Use with disciplined risk management.
Great product. This tool helps my trading alot. I combina this tools with a other tool i use to make great chooses. The only thing i dont like about this product is that it's extending his range, but i understand why because when the trend is going more down or up the fib also extents. Besides that its great!