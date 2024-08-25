Wa Candle Timer MT4

5

Wa Candle Timer MT4

Wa Candle Timer MT4 is a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to display the remaining time until the next candle forms on your MT4 chart. This tool helps traders stay aware of candle closure times, allowing for better trade execution and decision-making.

🚀 Key Features:
✅ Displays the countdown timer for the current candle.
✅ Changes color when the remaining time falls below a user-defined percentage.
✅ New in v3.00: Customizable alert when the timer reaches a specified percentage.
✅ Fully customizable font and color settings.
✅ Enhances time management and precision in trading.

🎨 Customizable Settings:
1️⃣ Candle Timer Color (Above Threshold) – Set the color when the remaining time is above the defined percentage.
2️⃣ Candle Timer Color (Below Threshold) – Set a different color when the remaining time falls below the defined percentage.
3️⃣ Font Size – Adjust the size of the timer text for better visibility.
4️⃣ Font Style – Choose your preferred font (e.g., "Arial").
5️⃣ Alert Trigger (%) – Set a custom percentage at which an alert will notify you during the candle countdown.

This indicator is an essential tool for traders who rely on precise candle timing. Stay ahead of market movements with Wa Candle Timer MT4!


Reviews 1
Chris Siew
18
Chris Siew 2025.03.30 03:53 
 

The Candle Timer functions exactly as promised.

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Chris Siew
18
Chris Siew 2025.03.30 03:53 
 

The Candle Timer functions exactly as promised.

Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
11005
Reply from developer Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi 2025.03.30 14:30
Thanks a lot for your feedback, Chris! I'm really glad to hear the Candle Timer is working just as expected. If you have any suggestions or ideas for future improvements, feel free to share!
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