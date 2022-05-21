DMS Fibo

Fibonacci retracements are trend lines drawn between two significant points, usually between absolute lows and absolute highs, plotted on a chart. Intersecting horizontal lines are placed at the Fibonacci levels.

Fibonacci retracements are useful tools that help traders identify support and resistance levels. With the information gathered, they can place orders, identify stop-loss levels, and set price targets. Although useful, traders often use other indicators to make more accurate assessments of trends and make better trading decisions.

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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
Trend Signal All Time Frame
I Nyoman Suryasa
Indicators
This indicator allows you to see the strength of the trend on all timeframes. It can be used for all currency pairs. The indicator can be displayed in the form of a column (from left to right): status buy / sell / strong buy / strong sell, strength of the trend in percentage, pips last candle, body candle now, remaining time, and the timeframe of M1 to MN. Information contained below (from left to right): total trend percent, sell percent, buy percent.
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