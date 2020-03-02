RSI Sound Alert plus Email Demo

RSI indicator with signal lines, at the intersection of which a corresponding notification will be issued, which can be in the form of a normal alert, or in the form of a user sound file.





The indicator also has the function of sending push-notifications and email notifications at the intersection of these levels.





The values ​​of the levels can be set independently in the indicator settings, and, if desired, they can be changed and configured directly in the indicator window. This product is a demo version of the indicator that works on the CADCHF currency pair. The full version of the indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35793





Settings:

Period RSI - period RSI;

- period RSI; RSI Alert - alert when crossing established levels;

- alert when crossing established levels; RSI Line Style - line style;

- line style; Width Alert Line - width of lines;

- width of lines; Upper RSI Line Color - the color of the upper line;

- the color of the upper line; Lower RSI Line Color - the color of the lower line;

- the color of the lower line; Upper RSI Level - the value of the upper level;

- the value of the upper level; Lower RSI Level - the value of the lower level;

- the value of the lower level; Send Mail - sending notifications to Email;

- sending notifications to Email; Header - message header;

- message header; Text Upper Line RSI - message text when crossing the top level;

- message text when crossing the top level; Text Lower Line RSI - message text at the intersection of the lower level;

- message text at the intersection of the lower level; Sound Alarm - play a custom sound file when crossing the set levels;

- play a custom sound file when crossing the set levels; File Name - the name of the sound file in the format "***.wav". The file itself must be placed in the terminal's Sounds folder;

- the name of the sound file in the format "***.wav". The file itself must be placed in the terminal's Sounds folder; Push-notifications - send push-notifications when crossing levels.



