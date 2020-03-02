RSI Sound Alert plus Email Demo

RSI indicator with signal lines, at the intersection of which a corresponding notification will be issued, which can be in the form of a normal alert, or in the form of a user sound file.

The indicator also has the function of sending push-notifications and email notifications at the intersection of these levels.

The values ​​of the levels can be set independently in the indicator settings, and, if desired, they can be changed and configured directly in the indicator window.

This product is a demo version of the indicator that works on the CADCHF currency pair. The full version of the indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35793


Settings:

  • Period RSI - period RSI;
  • RSI Alert - alert when crossing established levels;
  • RSI Line Style - line style;
  • Width Alert Line - width of lines;
  • Upper RSI Line Color - the color of the upper line;
  • Lower RSI Line Color - the color of the lower line;
  • Upper RSI Level - the value of the upper level;
  • Lower RSI Level - the value of the lower level;
  • Send Mail - sending notifications to Email;
  • Header - message header;
  • Text Upper Line RSI - message text when crossing the top level;
  • Text Lower Line RSI - message text at the intersection of the lower level;
  • Sound Alarm - play a custom sound file when crossing the set levels;
  • File Name - the name of the sound file in the format "***.wav". The file itself must be placed in the terminal's Sounds folder;
  • Push-notifications - send push-notifications when crossing levels.


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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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IQ Gold Gann Levels
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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