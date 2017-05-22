Marker Bands

4.5

This indicator consists in two different algorithms, in order to profit all fast movements created during noises of the market.

First of all, it plots normalized trend bands to can filter the possible trades. The normalized trend bands are calcualted using an exclusive mathematical algorithm to has both the correct trend and the fast adaptability to the change of trends.
With those bands you can know when you are inside the trend, or when you are outside.

The second alhorithm uses a private formula to determine the best reversal point outside the normalized trending bands. The bands will act like a filter depending on your trading style.

If you want to use it for scalping, we recommend you to use short distance bands; you will have more trades with short movements.
If you want to use it for long term trading, we recommend to use long distance bands; to have less trades but longer distance.

We have added the "Golden Trade", we define it as the perfect order: For those orders that had the perfect entry price. They were always in profit, or the final profits are much much higher than the possible losses. Through the settings you can select different parameter (proportions) of golden trade production (more information).

The trading system is suitable for experienced traders and beginners.

The signals can be used for manual trading (short-term or long-term trading), scalping or binaries.

Unique features:

  • Accurately calculate the market trend normalization

  • It calculates and indicates buy or sell the best moment to make a reversal operation

  • It signals (if you want and select) the Take Profits and Stop Loss

  • It includes a dashboard which shows the statistics of the average movements of the signals and the score rate of success of the calculation, which will help you to decide your next stop loss or profit.

  • No repaintings

  • Works in all the time frames, pairs, symbols

  • Very visual and simple to use it 

  • Included all the sound alerts

  • No minimum account balance

  • Possibility to change the settings instantly

How to use it:

Step 1.-  Attach the indicator and select the parameters of the band buffer that works better for you. 

Note: there is no need to set up any period, we have already calculate and set up the period that according our algorithms it works efficiently. However you can modify it as you like. 

Step 2.- Wait for a signal for buy or sell. Or use the bands to filter your trades.

Input Parameters:

  • Bands Buffer: Volatility multiplier, to define the distance between the upper and lower band.
  • Bands Period: Period for the calculation of the Bands. 
  • Signals Period: Period for the calculation of the Signals.
  • Arrow Settings: Size and color of the bearish and bullish arrows.
  • Alert Settings: Pop up alerts, email or notifications.
  • Show DashBoard: Show or hide the Dashboard.
  • Take Profit Target: Volatility multiplier to define the Take Profit Level (the happy face) (for the Dashboard simulation)
  • Stop Loss Target: Volatility multiplier to define the Stop Loss (for the Dashboard simulation)
  • Golden Proportion: Minimum relation between and “profit” and “loss” to be considered one Golden Trade.


Reviews 3
adonis4ex
6375
adonis4ex 2026.03.25 07:07 
 

never good to go against higher time frame trend unless doing a quick counter trade but thats beside the point thats not the indicators problem everyone needs to do due dilligence and find out what overall trend is for their own devices and use that knowledge accordingly. its a great indicator and it does not repaint, i would be curious though to talk to author and see what he thinks good periods are for the bands for scalpng

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2017.06.30 06:01 
 

Good, but no so good to go against the trend even on the higher timeframe.

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adonis4ex
6375
adonis4ex 2026.03.25 07:07 
 

never good to go against higher time frame trend unless doing a quick counter trade but thats beside the point thats not the indicators problem everyone needs to do due dilligence and find out what overall trend is for their own devices and use that knowledge accordingly. its a great indicator and it does not repaint, i would be curious though to talk to author and see what he thinks good periods are for the bands for scalpng

Ramon Sobrevals Arce
12863
Reply from developer Ramon Sobrevals Arce 2026.03.26 18:28
Thank you for the review, you got it exactly right.
Regarding your question about periods: my personal preference has always been the 1-hour timeframe, so the default values are optimized with that in mind. That said, the inherent logic of the indicator works well for scalping across different styles.
If you’re aiming for more aggressive scalping (for example on 5-minute charts), you may find that using higher periods for the bands combined with lower periods for the signals can help increase the number of trading opportunities.
At the end of the day, it really depends on your trading style, targets, and personal preferences.
Feel free to send me a private message anytime — I’d be happy to discuss it further with you 👍
Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2017.06.30 06:01 
 

Good, but no so good to go against the trend even on the higher timeframe.

Richard Caughell
1577
Richard Caughell 2017.06.04 22:46 
 

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