Leo Fibonacci

Neonik Dmitriy Zaytsev Indicators

The indicator identifies trends and micro-trends, perfectly suited for those who prefer scalping. It has been developed for working on the M1 timeframe, however it also shows clear trends on the higher timeframes for long-term positions. The indicator does not redraw. The history data of the charts and prices are used for indication. This is the basis for the indicator. If the price is in the blue channel, the trend is bullish. If the price is in the red channel, the trend is bearish. It allows