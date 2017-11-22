Leo Fibonacci
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 12 December 2017
- Activations: 5
The indicator is designed for determining Fibonacci levels.
- Does not repaint/redraw
- The blue level shows the zero Fibonacci value (it is also the Pivot level)
- Red levels show calculated Fibonacci levels (used as a rollback or reversal point)
- Automatic period detection (periods can be entered manually)
- Adjustable display calculation method.
Settings
- BarsHistory - the number of bars to be used to display the indicator.
- Method - method of calculation.
- AutoPeriod - automated period calculation (true or false)
- period - manual period specification.
Note: the manual period specification is active if AutoPeriod mode is set to false!
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