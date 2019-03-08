Pin Bar Indicator free

4.38

The Free  Pin Bar MT4 indicator  identifies Pin Bars  It will even give you sound or email alerts if want them.

If you download it and like it please leave a review! It would be wonderful

Pin Bars are purely based on price action as reflected by the candle formations created by Forex price movements.

input Parameters are

  • maximum allowed body/length ratio for the Nose bar.
  • Nose body should be position in top (bottom for bearish pattern) part of the Nose bar.
  •  tells the indicator that the Left Eye bar should be bearish for bullish Pinbar, and bullish for bearish Pinbar.
  • tells the indicator that the Nose bar should be of the same direction as the pattern itself.
  • tells the indicator that the Nose body should be inside the Left Eye body.
  • minimum size of the Left Eye body relative to the bar length.
  • minimum protrusion of the Nose bar relative to the bar length.
  • maximum size of the Nose body relative to the Left eye body.
  • minimum Nose length relative to the Left Eye length.
  •  minimum depth of the Left Eye relative to its length. Depth is length of the part of the bar behind the Nose.

Usage

The best way to use the pinbar pattern in as an early reversal indicator in conjuction with support/resistance or relative maximum or minimum. The pinbar should be utilized to identify strong supply/demand area.  Best is to use the pinbar on M15 upward. Avoid trading on any pinbar if not in conjuction with support/resistance.The stop loss shoudl be positioned 10 to 15 pips above the pinbar. For take profit a trailing stop can be used as this kind of pattern can identify long movements.

Tranding pairs like EUR/USD or USD/JPY are in general good option for pinbar pattern.

Reviews 29
SirouteTrader
44
SirouteTrader 2023.03.12 15:34 
 

It is a tool that can detect and highlight pinbars. I am currently considering building a trading system using this tool. I will apply it after confirming the superiority in the back test. thank you.

Panagiotis Papandrianos
38
Panagiotis Papandrianos 2022.12.07 22:44 
 

it does exactly what it says. good one!

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.06.17 23:02 
 

Good one

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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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HIBgRID
Luca Pulito
5 (2)
Experts
Follow live performance:   Aggressive settings: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/564559 Revolutionary hybrid grid: more than 13 years backtest with starting balance as low as 100 dollars - VERY IMPORTANT TO BACKTEST DEMO: please read backtest instruction or ask via PM. Description: The HIBgRID is a Hybrid Grid EA based on the mean-reverting characteristics of the pair GBP/CAD during low volatility and low volume period. The EA utilizes the mathematical principles of a Ornstein–Uhlenbeck process t
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Isaac Ribeiro
180
Isaac Ribeiro 2023.04.02 20:07 
 

ARROW AND BUFFERS ???

SirouteTrader
44
SirouteTrader 2023.03.12 15:34 
 

It is a tool that can detect and highlight pinbars. I am currently considering building a trading system using this tool. I will apply it after confirming the superiority in the back test. thank you.

Panagiotis Papandrianos
38
Panagiotis Papandrianos 2022.12.07 22:44 
 

it does exactly what it says. good one!

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.06.17 23:02 
 

Good one

5084387
14
5084387 2022.05.08 12:46 
 

Nice

fj6hCuoc
119
fj6hCuoc 2021.12.08 22:48 
 

An excellent indicator, it saves a lot of time.

punc369
34
punc369 2021.09.08 11:24 
 

Keep it up and is good for sharing

Matrix2020
234
Matrix2020 2021.05.24 08:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nick167
49
Nick167 2021.04.22 11:09 
 

The tool is completely useless, most of the indicated signals do not work.

adnanadnan
824
adnanadnan 2021.04.10 15:07 
 

will rate later

mido2007
16
mido2007 2021.03.07 18:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

FLUOXETINA
75
FLUOXETINA 2021.02.26 00:07 
 

👍

Oluseyi Elemosho
314
Oluseyi Elemosho 2020.11.06 14:08 
 

useful

Valentin Butorin
4147
Valentin Butorin 2020.10.01 19:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Billy Kaiser
122
Billy Kaiser 2020.08.31 16:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

darius19801408
56
darius19801408 2020.06.21 17:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

enasp
29
enasp 2020.06.21 16:38 
 

Just downloaded and backtested. It works very well.

jose manuel echague
116
jose manuel echague 2020.05.25 21:24 
 

buen indicador

amah5402
14
amah5402 2020.04.25 14:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

valperix
17
valperix 2020.04.02 11:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
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