Universal ZigZag on RSI HTF

The ZigZag indicator is based on the RSI indicator. This makes it possible to identify significant extremes.





Different calculation options are provided:





- RSI indicator at Close or Hi-Low prices (1 and 2 buffers respectively in OnClose mode - the first buffer, in Hi-Low mode the first buffer at High price, the second buffer at Low);





- ZigZag indicator by period (standard) or minimal deviation. (The ZigZag indicator values are always in zero buffer.)





If you use a higher timeframe, make sure that the timeframe quotes that does not match the story break can lead to unclear consequences.





Indicator parameters:





Work TimeFrame - time frame for RSI indicator calculation





RSI Period - RSI indicator period





Show RSI? - Display or not the RSI indicator





RSI Price - RSI indicator calculation price (OnClose or OnHiLow)





ZigZag Type - calculation of indicator by period or deviation (OnDepth or OnDeviation)





Deviation or Depth Value - the value of the calculated parameter for the previous point;





RSI Line Width - RSI line thickness, if displayed





RSI on High color - RSI line color, if displayed;





RSI on Low color - RSI line color, if displayed;





RSI on Close color - RSI line color, if displayed;





ZigZag Line Width - ZigZag line thickness





ZigZag color - the color of the ZigZag line





Show Levels? - show or not the levels (the indicator is symmetrical, so the range of level values is 1 to 50), the zero level is always displayed;





Levels value - the level value.