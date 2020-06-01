Cherokee

5

Cherokee - is a professional adviser based on a trend tracking system with an adaptive algorithm.

New sets are in the "Comments" section comments #2-3.
Signal: 6 currency pairs

Main Advantages

  • 6 currency pairs;
  • The EA does not use Martingale;
  • The minimum starting deposit is $300;
  • No need to close the robot during news releases;
  • It works with 4 and 5-digit quotes;
  • A multi-level model of a quantum set.


Working parameters

  • Currency pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/CHF, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, AUD/NZD, EUR/GBP;
  • Leverage: >200;
  • Timeframe: М15;
  • Broker: any;
  • Account: preferably ECN;
  • To use Trailing Stop, it is highly recommended to have an account with zero Stop Levels.


General Trading Settings

  • Start trading - enable/disable the Expert Advisor;
  • Start trading for support orders - enable/disable opening support orders;
  • TakeProfit - take profit value for the orders opened by the EA, depends on the specific currency pair and trading style (if set to zero, ATR values are used);
  • Slip - maximum allowed slippage.
  • MagicNumber - unique number of positions opened by the EA.

Settings for optimization

  • Quantum algorithm level - select the quantum model level;
  • Maximum support orders - the maximum number of open support orders;
  • LotExponent in support orders - lot exponent for support orders;
  • Use smart distance between support orders - use an algorithm to automatically determine the minimum distance between support orders;
  • Minimum distance between support orders - the minimum distance between support orders.

Risk management

  • Lots - initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of Risk and DepoStep are zero;
  • Risk - percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of Lots and DepoStep is zero;
  • DepoStep - deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of Lots and Risk are zero.
  • Use Down TakeProfit - enable/disable TakeProfit down parameter;
  • Order number Down TakeProfit - after which order to lower TakeProfit;
  • New TakeProfit - new value TakeProfit;
  • Stop by equity - enable/disable limitation of losses by equity.
  • Value of equity - allowable loss by equity, at which all orders previously opened by the EA are closed.

Trailing Stop

  • Use Trailing Stop - enable/disable the Trailing Stop parameter.
  • Fixed trailing size - size of the Trailing Stop in points from the order opening price;
  • The size of the correction Trailing Stop - price range in points from Fixed trailing size to trigger  Trailing Stop;
  • The size of the correction Trailing Stop Level II - the range of the price movement in points from Fixed trailing size to the triggering of Trailing Stop Level 2.
Reviews 1
Po Yuan Chen
1780
Po Yuan Chen 2022.08.05 04:46 
 

I have been running this EA for almost a year with low risk. It is doing great so far!!

