Cherokee
- Experts
- Andrey Kolmogorov
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 7 September 2022
- Activations: 5
Cherokee - is a professional adviser based on a trend tracking system with an adaptive algorithm.
New sets are in the "Comments" section comments #2-3.
Signal: 6 currency pairs
Main Advantages
- 6 currency pairs;
- The EA does not use Martingale;
- The minimum starting deposit is $300;
- No need to close the robot during news releases;
- It works with 4 and 5-digit quotes;
- A multi-level model of a quantum set.
Working parameters
- Currency pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/CHF, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, AUD/NZD, EUR/GBP;
- Leverage: >200;
- Timeframe: М15;
- Broker: any;
- Account: preferably ECN;
- To use Trailing Stop, it is highly recommended to have an account with zero Stop Levels.
General Trading Settings
- Start trading - enable/disable the Expert Advisor;
- Start trading for support orders - enable/disable opening support orders;
- TakeProfit - take profit value for the orders opened by the EA, depends on the specific currency pair and trading style (if set to zero, ATR values are used);
- Slip - maximum allowed slippage.
- MagicNumber - unique number of positions opened by the EA.
Settings for optimization
- Quantum algorithm level - select the quantum model level;
- Maximum support orders - the maximum number of open support orders;
- LotExponent in support orders - lot exponent for support orders;
- Use smart distance between support orders - use an algorithm to automatically determine the minimum distance between support orders;
- Minimum distance between support orders - the minimum distance between support orders.
Risk management
- Lots - initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of Risk and DepoStep are zero;
- Risk - percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of Lots and DepoStep is zero;
- DepoStep - deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of Lots and Risk are zero.
- Use Down TakeProfit - enable/disable TakeProfit down parameter;
- Order number Down TakeProfit - after which order to lower TakeProfit;
- New TakeProfit - new value TakeProfit;
- Stop by equity - enable/disable limitation of losses by equity.
- Value of equity - allowable loss by equity, at which all orders previously opened by the EA are closed.
Trailing Stop
- Use Trailing Stop - enable/disable the Trailing Stop parameter.
- Fixed trailing size - size of the Trailing Stop in points from the order opening price;
- The size of the correction Trailing Stop - price range in points from Fixed trailing size to trigger Trailing Stop;
- The size of the correction Trailing Stop Level II - the range of the price movement in points from Fixed trailing size to the triggering of Trailing Stop Level 2.
I have been running this EA for almost a year with low risk. It is doing great so far!!