Candle Timer MT4 Zakirulbd
- Indicators
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Mohammad Zakirul HaqueProfessional with more than 20 years of experience in human rights work and specialized pediatric care and a dedicated developer of MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs). Focused on algorithmic trading for XAUUSD and Forex.
- Version: 3.0
Professional trader utilities. Minimal design. Maximum clarity.
Zakirulbd Candle Timer V7 is a professional MT5 indicator designed to display the remaining time of the current candle directly on your chart in a clean, distraction-free format.
One of the most common frustrations among traders is not knowing exactly how much time remains before a candle closes. Many traders moving from other platforms actively look for a reliable candle countdown timer before fully adopting MetaTrader 5. This indicator solves that problem with a clear visual countdown, progress bar, spread display, and compact chart-friendly design.
Version 7 is the result of continuous refinement and real-world trading experience. The indicator has been optimized for clarity, reliability, and ease of use while maintaining a professional appearance suitable for all trading styles.
Features
• Real-time candle countdown timer
• Visual candle progress bar
• Live spread display in points
• Clean and lightweight design
• Supports all MT5 timeframes
• Optimized for minimal chart obstruction
• Top Right and Bottom Right placement options
• Fast and efficient performance
• Easy installation and configuration
Suitable For
• Scalpers
• Day Traders
• Swing Traders
• Price Action Traders
• ICT Traders
• Smart Money Concept (SMC) Traders
• Forex Traders
• Gold Traders
• Indices Traders
• Cryptocurrency Traders
Whether you trade M1 scalps or higher timeframe setups, knowing exactly when a candle will close can improve timing, discipline, and decision-making.
Trade with confidence. Know every candle.
Tags:
candle timer
countdown timer
bar timer
candle countdown
mt5 timer
candle close timer
forex timer
gold trading
scalping
price action
smart money
ict
spread display
countdown
metatrader 5