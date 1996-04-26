Candle Timer MT4 Zakirulbd

Zakirulbd Candle Timer V7

 

Professional trader utilities. Minimal design. Maximum clarity.


Zakirulbd Candle Timer V7 is a professional MT5 indicator designed to display the remaining time of the current candle directly on your chart in a clean, distraction-free format.

One of the most common frustrations among traders is not knowing exactly how much time remains before a candle closes. Many traders moving from other platforms actively look for a reliable candle countdown timer before fully adopting MetaTrader 5. This indicator solves that problem with a clear visual countdown, progress bar, spread display, and compact chart-friendly design.

Version 7 is the result of continuous refinement and real-world trading experience. The indicator has been optimized for clarity, reliability, and ease of use while maintaining a professional appearance suitable for all trading styles.

Features

• Real-time candle countdown timer
• Visual candle progress bar
• Live spread display in points
• Clean and lightweight design
• Supports all MT5 timeframes
• Optimized for minimal chart obstruction
• Top Right and Bottom Right placement options
• Fast and efficient performance
• Easy installation and configuration

Suitable For

• Scalpers
• Day Traders
• Swing Traders
• Price Action Traders
• ICT Traders
• Smart Money Concept (SMC) Traders
• Forex Traders
• Gold Traders
• Indices Traders
• Cryptocurrency Traders

Whether you trade M1 scalps or higher timeframe setups, knowing exactly when a candle will close can improve timing, discipline, and decision-making.

Trade with confidence. Know every candle.


Tags:

candle timer

countdown timer

bar timer

candle countdown

mt5 timer

candle close timer

forex timer

gold trading

scalping

price action

smart money

ict

spread display

countdown

metatrader 5


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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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Candle Timer Zakirulbd
Mohammad Zakirul Haque
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Zakirulbd Candle Timer V7   Professional trader utilities. Minimal design. Maximum clarity. Zakirulbd Candle Timer V7 is a professional MT5 indicator designed to display the remaining time of the current candle directly on your chart in a clean, distraction-free format. One of the most common frustrations among traders is not knowing exactly how much time remains before a candle closes. Many traders moving from other platforms actively look for a reliable candle countdown timer before fully ado
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Day Week Month Separator MT4
Mohammad Zakirul Haque
Indicators
Zakir Market Structure   (Free) Professional trader utilities. Minimal design. Maximum clarity. Short Description:  Lightweight MT5 market structure indicator that automatically displays daily, weekly, and monthly separators with intelligent timeframe filtering, automatic cleanup, and optimized performance. Details Zakir Market Structure is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 utility indicator designed to improve chart readability by automatically displaying daily, weekly, and monthly market structure
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Day Week Month Separator
Mohammad Zakirul Haque
Indicators
Zakir Market Structure (Free) Professional trader utilities. Minimal design. Maximum clarity. Short Description:  Lightweight MT5 market structure indicator that automatically displays daily, weekly, and monthly separators with intelligent timeframe filtering, automatic cleanup, and optimized performance. Details Zakir Market Structure is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 utility indicator designed to improve chart readability by automatically displaying daily, weekly, and monthly market structure se
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Truvana Trend Campaign Manager EA
Mohammad Zakirul Haque
Utilities
Truvana Trend Campaign Manager EA (TCM) Advanced Basket Management & Profit Locking Tool for Trend Traders Short Description Turn strong trends into managed campaigns. Truvana TCM is a professional trade management EA designed for traders who already know how to identify trends and execute entries. The EA automatically manages basket expansion, validates risk before adding positions, and locks profits using a broker-side Basket Stop Price (BSP). No martingale. No grid recovery. No signal genera
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