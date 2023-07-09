Volume Profile Pro

5

Visualization of the trade deals, distributed by price levels.

You can set any period for calculation: between 2 vertical lines, or set a fixed time interval.

The histogram levels are relative: a wider bar means more trading volume.

Distribution extremes can be used as a support and resistance levels.

All styles, sizes and colors are customizable.

    Multifunctional utility: includes 66+ functions  |  Contact me if you have any questions  |  MT4 version

    In the settings of the indicator, you can configure:

    Histogram Style:

    • Visual mode: Bars / Lines Outline / Direction (bars whose color depends on the prevailing price direction at each level).
    • Histogram position: At the chart border / Inside the time range / Outside the time range: left / right.
    • 2 histogram colors.
    • Histogram width.
    • Histogram size (% of the chart width).

    Calculation Settings:

    • Type of the range boundary: Between the 2 chart linesSpecified recent minutesSpecified minutes prior to the right border.
    • Range duration, in minutes (for type 2 and 3).
    • Volume data source: Price ticks (if available on your broker) / Chart bars (M1 / M5 / M15 / M30).
    • Volume type: Tick volume / Real volume (not all brokers provide real volume data).
    • Step between the calculated distribution extremes (in points).
    • Step between the visualized histogram bars (accuracy).

    Styles of auxiliary chart levels: set 'None' as a color to turn off a certain level.

    • Left and right time boundaries colors (vertical lines).
    • The style of vertical time boundaries.
    • Distribution extremes: line color.
    • Distribution extremes: bar color.
    • Median bar color.
    • Maximum bar color.
    • Volume-Weighted Average Price, bar color.
    • Auxiliary chart lines: width and style.

    The program file should be placed in the "Indicators" directory.

    Reviews 1
    Forex-Spinner
    515
    Forex-Spinner 2023.07.18 14:28 
     

    Great Indicator! The volume Profile helps a lot when doing VPA Trading (Volume Price Action). Using Volume in both axis gives me a big advantages to 99% of the traders. The indicator is worth it´t money. Good service and quick replies by the coder. See also the comment section. Clear 5 star review!

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    Forex-Spinner
    515
    Forex-Spinner 2023.07.18 14:28 
     

    Great Indicator! The volume Profile helps a lot when doing VPA Trading (Volume Price Action). Using Volume in both axis gives me a big advantages to 99% of the traders. The indicator is worth it´t money. Good service and quick replies by the coder. See also the comment section. Clear 5 star review!

    Makarii Gubaydullin
    19314
    Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2023.07.18 14:31
    Thank you for your review! Appreciate it
    Reply to review