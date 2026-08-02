Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4

Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart.





Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, SELL, or WAIT with a confluence score and recent structure event. Click any cell to open that symbol and timeframe. The current chart cell stays synced with the dashboard and AI Trade Idea panel so verdicts never disagree.





What it does





Draws external and internal market structure with automatic BOS and CHoCH labels. Fair value gaps, inverted FVGs, order blocks, breaker and rejection blocks, equal highs and lows, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, OTE Fibonacci, ICT sessions, killzones, Silver Bullet windows, CBDR, opening gaps, SMT divergence, candle patterns, key levels, volume profile, and multi-timeframe structure projection.





Dashboard features





Interactive panel with 30+ toggles, MTF trend table, live confluence meter, candle countdown, session display, and AI Trade Idea panel with setup grade, entry, stop, target, position size calculator, and backtest. Standard layout loads eight core features by default; advanced tools are one click away. Preferences save between sessions.





Multi-symbol scanner





Built into the main indicator — no separate file required. Traffic-light grid for up to 30 symbols across four configurable timeframes (default M15, H1, H4, D1). Cells display action word, score 0 to 10, and recent BOS, CHoCH, or sweep event. BEST filter highlights top setups. Per-cell explain popup breaks down the score in plain English. Hide and show per chart with visibility remembered between sessions. Optional alerts while the panel is hidden.





Quick start





Attach to any symbol and timeframe. Scanner is enabled by default (InpScnEnabled). Allow 10 to 30 seconds on first load while history preloads. Click Scanner on the dashboard or use the floating Show SMC Scanner button. Click any grid cell to switch chart. Use the dashboard toggles to enable or disable individual features.





Requirements





MetaTrader 5 build 3000 or later. Works on forex, indices, metals, and crypto CFDs from M1 to MN1. Analytical indicator only — does not place trades automatically.





Keywords





smart money concepts, ICT, order blocks, fair value gap, break of structure, change of character, liquidity sweep, premium discount, confluence, multi symbol scanner, market structure, G-Labs





Smart Market Structure Pro is an analytical tool. It does not provide financial advice. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.





What's New — Version 2.82





Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event.





Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason.





Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out for.





BEST filter — top setups by score so the panel stays useful in quiet markets. Configurable via InpScnBestTopN and InpScnBestMinScore.





Hide and show per chart — visibility remembered between sessions. Charts opened from cell clicks default to hidden panel.





Quick Switch strip option — InpPairStripFollowScanner mirrors the first eight scanner symbols when enabled.





DPI and stability fixes — legend rewritten for 125% scaling, object prefix collisions resolved, popup persistence improved.