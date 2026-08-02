Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4

Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart.


Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, SELL, or WAIT with a confluence score and recent structure event. Click any cell to open that symbol and timeframe. The current chart cell stays synced with the dashboard and AI Trade Idea panel so verdicts never disagree.


What it does


Draws external and internal market structure with automatic BOS and CHoCH labels. Fair value gaps, inverted FVGs, order blocks, breaker and rejection blocks, equal highs and lows, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, OTE Fibonacci, ICT sessions, killzones, Silver Bullet windows, CBDR, opening gaps, SMT divergence, candle patterns, key levels, volume profile, and multi-timeframe structure projection.


Dashboard features


Interactive panel with 30+ toggles, MTF trend table, live confluence meter, candle countdown, session display, and AI Trade Idea panel with setup grade, entry, stop, target, position size calculator, and backtest. Standard layout loads eight core features by default; advanced tools are one click away. Preferences save between sessions.


Multi-symbol scanner


Built into the main indicator — no separate file required. Traffic-light grid for up to 30 symbols across four configurable timeframes (default M15, H1, H4, D1). Cells display action word, score 0 to 10, and recent BOS, CHoCH, or sweep event. BEST filter highlights top setups. Per-cell explain popup breaks down the score in plain English. Hide and show per chart with visibility remembered between sessions. Optional alerts while the panel is hidden.


Quick start


Attach to any symbol and timeframe. Scanner is enabled by default (InpScnEnabled). Allow 10 to 30 seconds on first load while history preloads. Click Scanner on the dashboard or use the floating Show SMC Scanner button. Click any grid cell to switch chart. Use the dashboard toggles to enable or disable individual features.


Requirements


MetaTrader 5 build 3000 or later. Works on forex, indices, metals, and crypto CFDs from M1 to MN1. Analytical indicator only — does not place trades automatically.


Keywords


smart money concepts, ICT, order blocks, fair value gap, break of structure, change of character, liquidity sweep, premium discount, confluence, multi symbol scanner, market structure, G-Labs


Smart Market Structure Pro is an analytical tool. It does not provide financial advice. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.


What's New — Version 2.82


Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event.


Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason.


Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out for.


BEST filter — top setups by score so the panel stays useful in quiet markets. Configurable via InpScnBestTopN and InpScnBestMinScore.


Hide and show per chart — visibility remembered between sessions. Charts opened from cell clicks default to hidden panel.


Quick Switch strip option — InpPairStripFollowScanner mirrors the first eight scanner symbols when enabled.


DPI and stability fixes — legend rewritten for 125% scaling, object prefix collisions resolved, popup persistence improved.

Recommended products
Smart Volume Institutional Market Structure
Cristian Atzori
Indicators
Smart Volume 2026 - Institutional Market Structure & Volume Profile Smart Volume 2026 is the ultimate "All-in-One" solution for Market Structure analysis on MetaTrader 4. Any asset, any timeframe. Most traders fail because they trade blindly, ignoring where the real money is moving. Smart Volume 2026 solves this by visualizing the three most critical data points on a single, clean chart: Volume Distribution , Volatility Intensity , and Session Breakouts . Stop guessing. Start trading with insti
CloseBarInfo
Dmitrii Korchagin
Indicators
The indicator displays the current server time and the time until the current bar closes on the chart. The information can be very useful at the moments of news release, when traders are waiting for the candle to close, to start a trading session. The font size and color can be adjusted to your chart template. Settings: Text color - the color of the display text Text size - the size of the display text Add me as a friend so as not to miss updates and releases of new robots ->   Dmitrii Korchagi
FREE
Volume MTF
Jefr Alnafey
Indicators
volume MTF is the way to give you the Volume of currency and you will Know the trend and reflection when happen it used on scalping and entraday trading strategy with (M1....H4) Timeframe i always going take a look on higher timeframe then back to small timeframe and wait an indicator signals the setting of indicator i usually used the default just remove the arrows from setting  this indicator recommended for scalping 
Implement
Vitalii Zakharuk
5 (1)
Indicators
Implement analyzes market dynamics for pivot points. If you want to learn how to spot the correct reversals for consistently likely profitable trading, buy this indicator. Shows favorable moments of entering the market in stripes. Ready-made trading system. The principle of operation of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the trader's
Range Volume Profile
Oleksandr Martsynyshen
Indicators
Range Volume Profile The indicator Range Volume Profile shows the distribution of transactions on the price scale in a given time range. This tool simplifies the analysis of the market situation and helps to find the price levels where a large player is sitting.   Features: shows the distribution of tick volumes relative to the price. shows the distribution of real volumes relative to the price. If your broker provides them. you can select the part of the chart that you want to explore. for cert
Dublgis
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Here is a sensitive indicator for Dublgis professionals. It is built on completely new algorithms and is more efficient, on any timeframes, since it filters random price movements. Finds and visually displays price reversal points. This tool can be used as confirmation when making a deal, as well as to determine the direction of the trend and its strength. The indicator was developed as a complement to a number of our other trading tools.
Mongol Indicator2
Sumiyabazar Buyanjargal
Indicators
It's a variation of mid of HH and LL since it compares the higher of HH or LL against a period and twice the number of bars back to avoid whipsaws. I used to display this against lines on a chart, but made a histogram out of it and it looks interesting. It looks good at gauging trend strength and general turns (see image below). The name of the indicator is BAM, which is an acronym for "Below and Above Mid". Ways to use it: 1. To see general trend on longer TFs (more than 30 bars back).
BVG BankAlgo EA
Van Thong Vo
Experts
BVG BankAlgo EA – Smart DCA & Hedge Recovery System BVG BankAlgo EA is an institutional-style trading engine that combines an adaptive DCA scaling strategy with a powerful Hedge Recovery System . No indicators, no repaint, no lag — only pure price-driven execution designed for low drawdown and fast cycle recovery. The EA is fully customizable and suitable for M1 trading , where precision and speed matter the most. Key Advantages Dual Engine: DCA + Hedge DCA module opens positions at cont
Indi RBO
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
Indicators
Input: Range Start Time : The starting time of the range creation Range End Time : The ending time of range creation Trade End Time : The time where the line of range zone high/low will be extended to Minimum Size : The minimum size of the range in point Maximum Size : The maximum size of the range in point If the range size is between the minimum and maximum, indicator will print the 1st color (blue).
Cross MA Optimiser
Ka Ka Ho
3 (2)
Indicators
Cross MA Optimiser – Fine-Tune Your Moving Average Strategies in MT4! In the fast-moving world of trading, moving average crossovers are a proven method for identifying trends and trade entry points. However, using the wrong settings can lead to missed opportunities and inefficient strategies. Cross MA Optimiser takes the guesswork out of moving average optimization by automating and fine-tuning your crossover parameters for maximum trading accuracy. Whether you trade with Simple Moving Avera
FREE
TFA Trade Manager
TFA Global Pte. Ltd.
Utilities
(8th Feb 2019 Launch Promo: $97/lifetime just for 1 day! Price goes to $180/lifetime in 24 hours!) The TFA Trade Manager helps you easily manage your trades with an intelligent vertical "bars" system. You easily now easily click + drag your entry, stop loss, take profit, breakeven, partial profit and trailing stop with a few simple mouse clicks. You can also easily calculate the risk you wish to allocate to each trade by telling the trade manager your desired risk %, lot size or $dollars to risk
Heikinashi Zone Trader
Lorraine Pierce
4 (1)
Experts
!!!!FIFO COMPLIANT!!!! ONLY 5 COPIES LEFT AT $49 and Price goes up to $99 This is an automated or semi automated expert advisor.  This EA is based on trend...and there's nothing better than the heikin-ashi zone trade candles to show you price action trend. Download the Heikin Ashi Zone candles for   free here. It's recommended to use this EA as a semi automated trader. Example of semi automation: You look at higher time frames of the EURUSD and see it's in a down trend. So you open an M15 chart
Smart Reversal Recovery
Van Sy Nguyen
Indicators
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY OFFER: First 5 copies available at $59! Next price will increase to $149! GSL Smart Gold & Silver PRO is an institutional-grade, rule-based technical indicator custom-engineered specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver) . By combining advanced trend tracking with dedicated Smart Sell and Buy Cover logic, this system filters out false market noise and delivers clear, actionable market structure signals. Key Advantages & Features 100% Non-Repaint Gua
Zenith Aquarius Booster MT4
Chak Man Cheung
Experts
Zenith Aquarius Booster A Refined Strategy Engine for BTCUSD Most Expert Advisors on the market fall into one of two traps: they are either over-optimised to historical data and fail in live conditions, or they rely on grid and martingale recovery logic that averages deeper into losing positions. Zenith Aquarius Booster takes a different approach. Instead of offering dozens of loosely tested combinations across many symbols, Aquarius Booster is specifically engineered for BTCUSD — a market known
Araz Pressure
Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi
Indicators
There is a very simple rule It is  Always difficult to cross high pressure areas and easy to cross low pressure areas MT5 version is available here This is definitely true for price It was so simple, it was not! So let's get started This indicator shows you the amount of pressure in that area according to the bars that it shows. The longer the bar, the higher the pressure in that area It also marks the most pressed area with a rectangle From now on you can simply decide on the price mov
Homeclickfinance
Andrew Damion Davis Mcleod
Experts
HOMECLICKFINANCE.PRO PRODUCTS: ONLY BUY/ORDER THIS PRODUCT ON MARKET.COM for your OWN SAFETY. WARNING IF YOU NEED THE ORINGINAL PRODUCT TO BACKTEST ON A DOMO ACCOUNT, PLEASE INBOX ME FOR A DOMO ACCOUNT. HomeClickfinance.Pro (Holly Grail) Recommend PRICE €120000 HomeClickfinance.Pro (Elite Capital Manangement) - This is the best of all, it is 100% accurate. Recommend   PRICE €60000 HomeClickfinance.Pro (15 Minute) Available in MARKET for downl
Session Volume Profile Forex MT4
Farkhat Guzairov
Indicators
Session Volume Profile  is an advanced graphical representation that displays trading activity during Forex trading sessions at specified price levels. The Forex market can be divided into four main trading sessions: the Australian session, the Asian session, the European session and the favorite trading time - the American (US) session. POC  - profile can be used as a support and resistance level for intraday trading. VWAP  - Volume Weighted Average Price. ATTENTION! For the indicator to wo
One unit ahead of the market
Mohammad Reza Aghaei
Indicators
This product shows you a different view of the market by examining the performance of volume and continuous patterns in the market, then by calculating the behavior of traders and market patterns, calculates the probability of the next movement of the market by calculations. Function. How to receive the signal: If the candlestick is currently a bullish candlestick, according to a market scan, if the next bullish candlestick is below 5%, you can open a free trade by hitting the wisdom areas.
Volume Zone Range MT4
Piotr Stepien
Indicators
This indicator shows the high volume zone. From the last minutes that you set yourself, the image of the volume zone is generated on an ongoing basis. The indicator also shows the V-Poc, Average Volumen and V-WAP lines. if you are using high intervals you must enter a large number of minutes. the zone builds itself up as the chart moves. if you want to build a zone from:  last day - 1440 minutes,    last week - 10080 minutes, ... etc. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume zone
Delta Volume Indicator
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
Indicators
Introducing the Delta Volume Profile Indicator - Unleash the Power of Institutional Precision!  Technical Indicator: Are you ready to trade like the pros? The Delta Volume Profile Indicator is no ordinary tool. It’s a high-precision, cutting-edge indicator that puts the power of institutional-grade trading in your hands. This unique indicator analyses delta volume distribution in real-time, revealing the market's hidden buy/sell imbalances that the biggest financial institutions rely on to antic
Market Profile Real Time
Sergey Zuev
Indicators
A technical indicator that displays information about the trading volume in the form of a histogram of distribution by price levels. It is used as an independent indicator that helps to evaluate the current objective situation of the instrument, as well as in the format of integration with other methods of analysis, to confirm or filter when making trading decisions. Key Features: Interactive profile update, real-time work Five modes of histogram calculation The possibility of separating the vol
TrueWinner EA
Ruslan Smyk
Experts
TrueWinner EA – The Smart Choice for Forex Traders! Limited price $699 is only for 10 first sales. After 10 sales, the price will be raised to $999. Final price is $9999. Looking for a powerful trading tool to take your Forex strategy to the next level? TrueWinner EA offers you a unique edge with a proven, reliable system designed to help you navigate market trends and optimize your trades. Why Choose TrueWinner EA? Secret Volatility Filter  TrueWinner EA’s strategy is built around a unique f
EA Arbitrage Mixed MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.67 (3)
Experts
Attention!!!   Do not try to test the EA in the Tester - it is simply impossible, because the EA opens positions on different 28 instruments. The tester is able to test only one pair. The EA uses 4 strategies, each strategy uses joint work on several currencies at the same time. The EA  uses 4 stages of control and order tracking for a step-by-step profit capture. Trading is carried out in a pair for several currencies at the same time, trading is also carried out in a group of several strate
Jerk Trend
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Jerk Trend is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). Represents a typical investor strategy that usually indicates a trend change from bearish to bullish. A tool that allows you to determine the direction and strength of a trend. Unlike most indicators, Jerk Trend finds longer-term trends and gives fewer false signals. This indicator displays arrows of different colors depending on the current state of the market and thus signals the us
Account History Export
Yuriy Bykov
5 (1)
Utilities
Performs export of the transaction history of the current trading account. The file is saved in the   MQL4/Files   terminal folder (   which can be opened via the main terminal menu:       File -> Open Data Directory       (Ctrl+Shift+D) and go to folder       MQL5/Files)       or in the terminal's   Common/Files   folder. The file name is generated automatically or set manually through the script parameters. The history file can be used to simulate the same sequence of trades on another trading
FREE
Stubborn Spider
Ilya Fomin
4 (3)
Experts
It is an automatic system that is optimized and ready to use. The EA uses averaging of loss-making positions and the martingale system if the price goes against the direction. The EA opens orders in a particular direction, so that in case of unfavorable development of the situation on the market, it can close a series of deals at the minimum price retracement. The strategy is pretty good. This is a scalper, hence makes a large number of transactions. This is a fully automatic system, but it can
Fasb1a
Li Qiang Tang
Indicators
欢迎来到本产品界面 指标，简单可观，直接加载即可，对于趋势有一定的把握及反转。 本指标可在Taxcr EA工具中使用，作为开初始单依据，单次运用，非循环开单！伙伴们可以去了解 axcr EA工具。 IWelcome to the product interface Indicators, simple and considerable, can be loaded directly, and have a certain grasp and reversal of the trend. This indicator can be used in Taxcr EA tool as the basis for initial billing, single use, non cyclic billing!
PipFinite Cluster Helix
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (2)
Indicators
A combination of trend, pullback, range breakouts and statistics in one indicator Mainly functions as an Entry indicator. Works in any pair and timeframe. Suggested Combination Cluster Helix with Strength Meter Strategy: Confirm signals with ideal strength levels Watch Video: (Click Here) Features Detects range breakouts on pullback zones in the direction of the trend Analyzes statistics of maximum profits and calculates possible targets for the next signal Flexible tool, can be used in many w
Market Profile Osw MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
User Manual: Market Profile Osw Market Profile Osw is an advanced auction analysis tool that allows you to visualize volume and price distribution over a specific period. Unlike conventional candlestick charts, this system reveals where the most trading activity occurred, identifying psychological support and resistance zones based on real market participation. 1. Parameters Guide (Inputs Menu) General Settings Show Market Profile: Enables or disables the profile visualization on the chart. Vo
Mtf ADX Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Indicators
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Average Directional Index  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf ADX Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeati
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
Indicators
When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicators
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.65 (107)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
Peak Formation Dashboard Pro MT4
Sarika G Talekar
Indicators
The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
Indicators
The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Indicators
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices is an indicator designed for finding price directions. Its simple interface contains multiple algorithms for price behavior and future direction calculations. These algorithms include volatility calculations and price smoothing based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a single parameter for changing the " Calculating Price Values " value. The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation, which can be used without manually configuring the indicator. By m
NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
More from author
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
Advanced Market Maker Dashboard by G Labs mt5
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Advanced Market Maker Dashboard by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Seventeen-column ADR dashboard with price formation, breaker blocks, TDI SharkFin, RSI divergence, stop hunt, daily candle confirmation, currency strength, and chart overlays from one panel. The full BTMM workflow dashboard for traders who have outgrown a basic scanner. Monitor 28 or more pairs in real time: trend direction, peak formation side (PFH/PFL), ADR expansion in MAX and real-time co
Advanced Market Maker Dashboard by G Labs mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Advanced Market Maker Dashboard by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 4. Seventeen-column ADR dashboard with price formation, breaker blocks, TDI SharkFin, RSI divergence, stop hunt, daily candle confirmation, currency strength, and chart overlays from one panel. The full BTMM workflow dashboard for traders who have outgrown a basic scanner. Monitor 28 or more pairs in real time: trend direction, peak formation side (PFH/PFL), ADR expansion in MAX and real-time col
G Cash IC Breaker order blocks
Garry James Goodchild
4.5 (4)
Indicators
G-Labs IC Breaker by G-Labs — ICT source and breaker order blocks for MetaTrader 4. Multi-timeframe structural zones, breaker invalidation on close, retest alerts, and per-timeframe colour control on one chart. Marks where opposing liquidity rested before a move and what happens when structure breaks. Source order blocks draw as outlined rectangles from the first opposite-colour candle after a structural break. When price closes through the tracked extreme, the zone flips to a filled breaker bl
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Market Maker Dashboard by G labs
Garry James Goodchild
4.6 (10)
Indicators
G-Labs Market Maker Dashboard — Beat The Market Maker multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 4. Peak Formation context (PFH/PFL), ADR cycle expansion, Asian session range, stop-hunt proximity, daily range versus ADR, and M15 RSI from one panel. Monitor your full watchlist without opening a chart for every pair. The dashboard scans symbols in real time and shows where each one sits in a BTMM-style daily workflow: peak formation side, movement in average daily range multiples, Asian range behaviour, s
Connix Multi Timeframe Smc Trading Dashboard
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Connix Multi-Timeframe SMC Dashboard by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts scanner for MetaTrader 4. Order blocks, fair value gaps, BOS, CHoCH, VWAP, and premium-discount range across 29+ pairs from one chart. Monitor market structure on your full watchlist without flipping charts — the Connix dashboard shows OB, FVG, structure breaks, VWAP status, and range position per symbol and timeframe while drawing the same zones on the active chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable
Magic lines mt5
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
G-Labs MagicLines — multi-currency cycle and trend dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Heikin-Ashi cycle detection, trend-filtered MagicLine, VWAP MagicLine, multi-pair scanner, Trade Helper panel, and entry suggestions with stop loss and take profit levels from one chart. MagicLines combines three analysis layers on each symbol. Heikin-Ashi cycle logic marks whether a pair is in an up or down cycle and records the structural anchor (swing high or low) where the cycle began. A trend-filtered MagicLine
G Labs Trade Manager
Garry James Goodchild
Utilities
G-Labs Trade Manager by G-Labs — on-chart trade panel for MetaTrader 4. Risk-based lot sizing, visual entry stop and take profit lines, position management, currency strength, statistics, and OCO breakout tools. One panel for planning, executing, and managing manual trades. Set risk before you click buy or sell, drag stop loss and take profit on the chart, manage open positions and pending orders, and track performance — you stay in control of every decision. Trading utility, not a black-box si
G Labs MagicLines MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
G-Labs MagicLines by G-Labs — multi-currency cycle and trend dashboard for MetaTrader 4. Heikin-Ashi cycle detection, trend-filtered MagicLine, VWAP MagicLine, multi-pair scanner, and entry suggestions with stop loss and take profit levels from one chart. MagicLines combines three analysis layers on each symbol: Heikin-Ashi cycle logic marks whether a pair is in an up or down cycle and records the structural anchor (swing high or low) where the cycle began. A trend-filtered MagicLine provides
Market Maker Dashboard by G Labs mt5
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
G-Labs Market Maker Dashboard — Beat The Market Maker multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Peak Formation context (PFH/PFL), ADR cycle expansion, Asian session range, stop-hunt proximity, daily range versus ADR, and M15 RSI from one panel. Monitor your full watchlist without opening a chart for every pair. The dashboard scans symbols in real time and shows where each one sits in a BTMM-style daily workflow: peak formation side, movement in average daily range multiples, Asian range behaviour, s
G Labs IC Breaker order blocks mt5
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
G-Labs IC Breaker by G-Labs — ICT source and breaker order blocks for MetaTrader 5. Multi-timeframe structural zones, breaker invalidation on close, retest alerts, and per-timeframe colour control on one chart. Marks where opposing liquidity rested before a move and what happens when structure breaks. Source order blocks draw as outlined rectangles from the first opposite-colour candle after a structural break. When price closes through the tracked extreme, the zone flips to a filled breaker bl
G Labs Trade Manager Mt5
Garry James Goodchild
Utilities
G-Labs Trade Manager by G-Labs — on-chart trade panel for MetaTrader 5. Risk-based lot sizing, visual entry stop and take profit lines, position management, news filter, currency strength, statistics, and OCO breakout tools. One panel for planning, executing, and managing manual trades. Set risk before you click buy or sell, drag stop loss and take profit on the chart, manage open positions and pending orders, and track performance — you stay in control of every decision. Trading utility, not a
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review