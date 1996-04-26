MT4 SMC Indicator By Balogun

  • Indicators
  • Nigeria
    Nigeria

    Nigeria

    • Senior MQL4/MQL5 Developer | Expert Advisor & Indicator Programmer at  Nigeria
    • Nigeria
    • 223
    Welcome!
    I'm a professional MQL4/MQL5 Developer specializing in the design, development, optimization, and enhancement of Expert Advisors (EAs), Custom Indicators, Scripts, and Trading Utilities for the MetaTrader platform.
  • Version: 2.30
  • Activations: 10
📊 BALOGUN SMC ELITE — Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator

🔥 KEY FEATURES:
✅ Strict BUY/SELL Alternation — Only 1 BUY followed by 1 SELL (no signal spam)
✅ Non-Repainting Signals — Signals confirmed on closed bars only
✅ Zone-Limited NO TRADE Markers — Clear visual zones showing when NOT to trade
✅ Multi-Factor Confluence Scoring — 0-100% quality score per setup
✅ Professional Dashboard — Real-time trend, confluence, and signal status
✅ Multi-Channel Alerts — Popup, Push, Email, and Sound notifications

🎯 SIGNAL LOGIC:
• BUY signals appear only in bullish trend with confluence ≥ 65%
• SELL signals appear only in bearish trend with confluence ≥ 65%
• NO TRADE zones marked with labeled dashed lines (choppy market detection)
• Strict alternation prevents consecutive same-direction signals

📈 CONFLUENCE FACTORS (100 points total):
• Trend Alignment (EMA20 vs EMA50): 30 points
• RSI Confirmation: 25 points
• Market Structure: 25 points
• Volatility Filter: 20 points

⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS:
• Timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4
• Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY
• Account: ECN or low-spread accounts recommended

🛡️ RISK DISCLAIMER:
Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee 
future results. Always use proper risk management.

© 2026 Balogun Saheed Olabode — All Rights Reserved
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Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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SMC Indicator By Balogun
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BALOGUN SMC ELITE — Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator KEY FEATURES: Strict BUY/SELL Alternation — Only 1 BUY followed by 1 SELL (no signal spam) Non-Repainting Signals — Signals confirmed on closed bars only Zone-Limited NO TRADE Markers — Clear visual zones showing when NOT to trade Multi-Factor Confluence Scoring — 0-100% quality score per setup Professional Dashboard — Real-time trend, confluence, and signal status Multi-Channel Alerts — Popup, Push, Email, and S
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