ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートType 

Type

グラフィックオブジェクトの型の識別子を取得します。

virtual int  Type() const

戻り値

グラフィックオブジェクトの型の識別子（ 0x1111 は CChart）