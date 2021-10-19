Manual Trade Panel EA MT4

5

Manual Trade Panel EA MT4 is the most straightforward and easy to use trade panel you can find for MT4. It has all its options and functions in one surface, without the need of opening additional windows or panels. It is an order management, risk calculator, partial closure and account protector utility all in one extremely convenient to use interface!

By using Manual Trade Panel EA MT4 you can trade many times faster and more accurate than traditional manual trading methods and that gives you more time and a clearer mind to concentrate on your trading decisions.

Account preservation is our top priority, so Manual Trade Panel EA MT4 is also a great account protection utility, that can close all open trades, delete all pending orders and close all terminal charts with any EAs attached on them, after account take profit or stop loss equity has been reached. This can be extremely convenient in profit conditions and save your trading account from further losses, when your equity drops below your desired stop loss level.

Tip: You can download and try the Manual Trade Panel EA MT4 demo version in your demo account: here

Paste the downloaded free demo file into your MT4 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL4 >> Experts folder and restart your terminal. The free demo version is fully functional for a period of 4 hours at a time, on demo accounts only. To reset the trial period, go to MT4 >> Tools >> Global Variables >> Control + A >> Delete. Kindly perform this action solely on a non-critical demo account and refrain from doing so in a challenge prop firm account.


Manual Trade Panel EA MT4 Installation & User Guide  |  Update of a Purchased Product


Features

Extremely easy and straightforward interface without complicated extra windows or screens
16 customizable symbols on panel allows you to trade your favorite instruments from one chart
Works smoothly on any symbol/instrument, account type or broker
3 precise lot size options, risk in % of balance, risk in money and fixed lot size
Opening of market trades and placement of pending orders in one click
OCO option that cancels specific pending orders on the same symbol, if one of them is triggered
Take profit, stop loss, break even and trailing stop loss options in points
Virtual take profit and stop loss option for hidden levels from the market
Basket TP, SL, BE and trailing SL settings for all panel managed trades combined
Show/Hide option for profit/loss values of all panel managed trades on close by order type buttons
Closing of trades by order type, pending sell, pending buy, all sell, all buy, all in loss, all in profit, all trades
Option for deleting/closing/partially closing all orders/trades of the panel or entire account from one chart
Manual partial closure of all open trades or any individual trade by trade ticket of the panel or entire account, in % value
Automatic partial closure of all panel opened trades at 3 % take profit and 3 % stop loss levels for 3 % levels of the initial lot size
Option to move the stop loss to break even for the remainder of the above partially closed trades
Hedge option that opens the opposite of any panel opened trade with no or reverse TP and SL levels, synchronized closure and lot size multiplier
Spread monitor of current symbol on chart
Maximum spread and slippage options for avoiding extreme market conditions
Option for excluding certain magic number trades from management
Customizable trade comment option
Remembers all panel inputs/settings on terminal restart
Account protection option that closes all orders/trades when account take profit or stop loss equity is reached
Option for closing all charts with any EAs attached on them, after account TP/SL equity is reached


I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.


Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74


#tags manual on chart forex mt4 mt5 metatrader quick fast easy use trade trading panel pad utility tool expert advisor risk calculator money management pending orders manual market orders trades virtual stop loss take profit trailing stop loss break even emergency account protection protector utility software


Reviews 5
Ajay Sharma
124
Ajay Sharma 2024.11.19 22:19 
 

Very efficient, simple and effective trade panel, exactly what I needed, without unnecessary features that one never uses and just slow down the operation. Very responsive and helpful support. I hope they will keep it lean and not add anything unnecessary that may complicate it or slow it down. Highly recommend.

manasvi.sriram
1747
manasvi.sriram 2023.07.07 13:43 
 

Very simple and efficient panel. Could have provided options to add more pairs rather than limiting to 16. The number of activation is a WOW! And the author is top notch in support! Highly recommended.

Max
1654
Max 2022.11.16 12:17 
 

This is an excellent control panel EA. One can use it to obtain rapid control over placing and managing trades. You can set it up to manage one particular order, a group of orders, or all orders on the account. I have several items from the vendor and this brings together some highly effective new features as well as features from the other EAs. As the others it functions seamlessly and is programmed competently, operating with an intuitive ease for the user. Good work!

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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Experts
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (1)
Experts
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (15)
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
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Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (1)
Utilities
Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT4  takes the currency strength concept to a whole new level, since it combines it with price action and can be applied on any symbol/pair, apart from the usual 28 combinations of the 8 major currencies. That means that you can trade the strength or weakness of any pair, including all currencies, commodities and cryptos (not indexes). It is a real breakthrough product that gives you a clear insight of 16/32 symbols with one glimpse, by using colored bars that in
Currency Strength Indicator for MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
Indicators
Currency Strength Indicator for MT4  is an innovative solution for any beginner or expert trader! It takes the currency strength concept to a whole new level, since it combines it with price action and can be applied on any symbol/pair, apart from the usual 28 combinations of the 8 major currencies. That means that you can trade the strength or weakness of any pair, including all currencies, major, minor and exotics, commodities and cryptos (not indexes). It is a real breakthrough product that g
Price Action Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
Indicators
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Manual Trade Panel EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (2)
Utilities
Manual Trade Panel EA MT5   is the most straightforward and easy to use trade panel you can find for MT5. It has all its options and functions in one surface, without the need of opening additional windows or panels. It is an order management, risk calculator, partial closure and account protector utility all in one extremely convenient to use interface! By using   Manual Trade Panel EA MT5   you can trade many times faster and more accurate than traditional manual trading methods and that gives
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Ajay Sharma
124
Ajay Sharma 2024.11.19 22:19 
 

Very efficient, simple and effective trade panel, exactly what I needed, without unnecessary features that one never uses and just slow down the operation. Very responsive and helpful support. I hope they will keep it lean and not add anything unnecessary that may complicate it or slow it down. Highly recommend.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2024.11.19 23:05
Thank you so much, Ajay, for your kind words and detailed review! I’m delighted to hear that your Manual Trade Panel EA MT4 perfectly meets your needs and expectations. Keeping it efficient and straightforward is my priority, and I truly appreciate your recommendation to maintain its simplicity. Your support and encouragement mean a lot to me, and I’m always here to assist you whenever needed. Wishing you continued success in your trading!
manasvi.sriram
1747
manasvi.sriram 2023.07.07 13:43 
 

Very simple and efficient panel. Could have provided options to add more pairs rather than limiting to 16. The number of activation is a WOW! And the author is top notch in support! Highly recommended.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.07.07 13:49
Thank you very much for your excellent review Sriram! I will keep your request in mind for future updates.
Max
1654
Max 2022.11.16 12:17 
 

This is an excellent control panel EA. One can use it to obtain rapid control over placing and managing trades. You can set it up to manage one particular order, a group of orders, or all orders on the account. I have several items from the vendor and this brings together some highly effective new features as well as features from the other EAs. As the others it functions seamlessly and is programmed competently, operating with an intuitive ease for the user. Good work!

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.11.16 13:09
Thank you very much Max for your nice comments and excellent review! I value your opinion greatly and I am touched by your continuous trust in my products!
spainops3
30
spainops3 2022.03.07 08:28 
 

Once I start live trading I will make the money back on this purchase very quickly because it's so much quicker than using the normal MT4 trading panel! Works perfectly and has some really good features which can be achieved with a single click. AND it's very simple to use. Anyone trading will benefit from this. Great job!

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.03.07 09:44
I really appreciate your excellent review! I wish you all the best with your trading!
Son Tung Nguyen
214
Son Tung Nguyen 2021.12.07 01:26 
 

No word to describe, try for yourself.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2021.12.07 08:10
I am really happy that you like your Manual Trade Panel EA MT4. Thank you very much for your excellent review!
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