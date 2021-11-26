Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT4

5

Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT4 takes the currency strength concept to a whole new level, since it combines it with price action and can be applied on any symbol/pair, apart from the usual 28 combinations of the 8 major currencies. That means that you can trade the strength or weakness of any pair, including all currencies, commodities and cryptos (not indexes). It is a real breakthrough product that gives you a clear insight of 16/32 symbols with one glimpse, by using colored bars that inform you visually about the strength/weakness balance of the 2 parts of any pair, without the need to decipher complicated strength lines or histograms, as in other traditional currency strength solutions.

Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT4 is also the most straightforward and easy to use trade panel you can find for MT4. It has all its options and functions in one surface, without the need of opening additional windows or panels. It is an order management, risk calculator, partial closure and account protector utility all in one extremely convenient to use interface! By using Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT4 you can trade many times faster and more accurate than traditional manual trading methods and that gives you more time and a clearer mind to concentrate on your trading decisions. Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT4 is also a great account protection utility, that can close all open trades, delete all pending orders and close all terminal charts with any EAs attached on them, after account take profit or stop loss equity has been reached. 

Tip: You can download and try the Manual Trade Panel EA MT4 demo version in your demo account. It is the same, apart from the indicator side on the left: here

Paste the downloaded free demo file into your MT4 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL4 >> Experts folder and restart your terminal. The free demo version is fully functional for a period of 4 hours at a time, on demo accounts only. To reset the trial period, go to MT4 >> Tools >> Global Variables >> Control + A >> Delete. Kindly perform this action solely on a non-critical demo account and refrain from doing so in a challenge prop firm account.


Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT4 Installation & User Guide  |  Update of a Purchased Product


Features

Extremely easy and straightforward interface without complicated extra windows or screens
Unique currency strength algorithm combined with price action, that can be used on any timeframe
Strength/weakness insight for any symbol/pair, including all currencies, commodities and cryptos (not indexes)
16/32 customizable symbols on panel, that allow you to trade your favorite instruments from the same chart
Works smoothly on any symbol/instrument, account type or broker
3 precise lot size options, risk in % of balance, risk in money and fixed lot size
Opening of market trades and placement of pending orders in one click
OCO option that cancels specific pending orders on the same symbol, if one of them is triggered
Take profit, stop loss, break even and trailing stop loss options in points
Virtual take profit and stop loss option for hidden levels from the market
Basket TP, SL, BE and trailing SL settings for all panel managed trades combined
Show/Hide option for profit/loss values of all panel managed trades on close by order type buttons
Closing of trades by order type, pending sell, pending buy, all sell, all buy, all in loss, all in profit, all trades
Option for deleting/closing/partially closing all orders/trades of the panel or entire account from one chart
Manual partial closure of all open trades or any individual trade by trade ticket of the panel or entire account, in % value
Automatic partial closure of all panel opened trades at 3 % take profit and 3 % stop loss levels for 3 % levels of the initial lot size
Option to move the stop loss to break even for the remainder of the above partially closed trades
Hedge option that opens the opposite of any panel opened trade with no or reverse TP and SL levels, synchronized closure and lot size multiplier
Spread monitor of current symbol on chart
Maximum spread and slippage options for avoiding extreme market conditions
Option for excluding certain magic number trades from management
Customizable trade comment option
Remembers all panel inputs/settings on terminal restart
Account protection option that closes all orders/trades when account take profit or stop loss equity is reached
Option for closing all charts with any EAs attached on them, after account TP/SL equity is reached


    I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.


    Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller

    Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74


    Reviews 2
    LuckyHORNET
    54
    LuckyHORNET 2021.12.20 17:28 
     

    Hello!!! This panel is one of the few well-functioning tools presented in the MQL5 Market. The panel has the widest range of functions for manual trading. All the most necessary buttons fit into one area of ​​the terminal and it is very convenient! The functionality frees the trader from many monotonous routine actions. Allows the trader to enjoy the trading process. If you have a trading strategy, you can confidently increase your profitability. Setting up the panel is not complicated and is described in great detail in the attached instructions. Changes to parameters are picked up on the fly, without stopping trading. The author quickly replies to messages in chat or e-mail and, if possible, makes corrections, additions and adjustments. For example, at my request and very quickly (2 days), the author expanded the panel's functionality by adding the function I needed - "Basket Take Profit%". Also, at my request, the author added the ability to change the font size for high-resolution screens (such as Retina) during the installation process when setting the panel settings for the first time. For which I am very grateful to him. In general, the product is good and I am very pleased with the purchase. I recommend for use in trading both short-term and long-term. Good luck and good sales to the author.

    Filter:
    Cristian Mantovani
    2977
    Cristian Mantovani 2022.09.17 15:22 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    95568
    Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.09.17 15:24
    Thank you very much for your 5 star review! I really appreciate it and I will be by your side for anything else you need.
    LuckyHORNET
    54
    LuckyHORNET 2021.12.20 17:28 
     

    Hello!!! This panel is one of the few well-functioning tools presented in the MQL5 Market. The panel has the widest range of functions for manual trading. All the most necessary buttons fit into one area of ​​the terminal and it is very convenient! The functionality frees the trader from many monotonous routine actions. Allows the trader to enjoy the trading process. If you have a trading strategy, you can confidently increase your profitability. Setting up the panel is not complicated and is described in great detail in the attached instructions. Changes to parameters are picked up on the fly, without stopping trading. The author quickly replies to messages in chat or e-mail and, if possible, makes corrections, additions and adjustments. For example, at my request and very quickly (2 days), the author expanded the panel's functionality by adding the function I needed - "Basket Take Profit%". Also, at my request, the author added the ability to change the font size for high-resolution screens (such as Retina) during the installation process when setting the panel settings for the first time. For which I am very grateful to him. In general, the product is good and I am very pleased with the purchase. I recommend for use in trading both short-term and long-term. Good luck and good sales to the author.

    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    95568
    Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.03.04 09:50
    Thank you very much for your great feedback and your excellent and detailed review! I will always try to accommodate buyers requests.
    Reply to review