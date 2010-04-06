Symbol Order Manager EA

Symbol Order Close EA was developed to handle the closing and trailing of profit per symbol.



The expert can also trail by dollars and the user can specify a particular magic number in case multiple experts are used on the same account.



You can close by total profit on a symbol, start trailing, stop trailing and trailing step, all in a dollar value



This EA is VERY handy if you are running an expert that trades multiple symbols and ends up with a floating profit.



It can also be used to close manual orders at a particular profit, ie if you were wanting to lock in $50 as a target, rather than a take profit pip value.



It shows -

Current open Symbols and their profit / loss

The latest 10 closed symbols and their profit



As always, any questions or comments are welcome!