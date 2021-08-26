Matrix Arrow EA MT4

5
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative Vigor Index (RVI), Relative Strength Index (RSI), Parabolic SAR, Stochastic Oscillator, Williams' Percent Range.

    When all indicators give a valid buy or sell signal, a corresponding arrow will be printed on the chart, at the opening of the next candle/bar indicating a strong uptrend/downtrend. The user can choose which indicators will use and can adjust the parameters of each indicator separately. With Matrix Arrow EA MT4 you can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 signals, directly from a trade panel on the chart manually or 100% automatically with a 100% algorithmic trading option!

    Notice: If you want to trade the Matrix Arrow signals with your Matrix Arrow EA MT4, you must purchase the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 separately! Otherwise the Matrix Arrow EA MT4 will work as a manual trading panel only. Buy now the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4: click here

    Advice: My EAs are not magic systems that predict the market, but solid, well-coded tools built to achieve consistent results without using martingale or grid strategies. Success with them requires patience and discipline. I regularly optimize all my EAs, publish new set files twice a year, and review their performance every month. Always use only my recommended set files and keep your risk per symbol at 0.5% or lower. For my latest recommendations, please visit the backtests & set files blog by: clicking here.

    Winning in the forex market is one of the toughest challenges out there. It's a constant battle against large participants like institutional traders, banks, and others whose primary objective is to take your money and everyone else's. Given this, while I strive to provide honest and well-designed EAs that have the potential to generate decent profits if the market conditions are favorable, I cannot make any promises or guarantees regarding their performance.


    How to Test the Matrix Arrow EA MT4     |    Matrix Arrow EA MT4 Installation Guide    |    Matrix Arrow EA MT4 Settings/Inputs Guide    |    Matrix Arrow EA MT4 Backtests & Set Files    |    Update of a Purchased Product


    Features

    • Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous techniques are not used
    • Features on chart Trade Panel for manual or 100% algorithmic trading
    • SL, TP, BE and Trailing SL levels in Points and in Percentage of the Average Daily Range
    • New optimized set files for trading 12 popular symbols/instruments
    • Based on the 100% Non-Repainting Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
    • Working, Entry & Exit Confirmation timeframes available
    • Works on all timeframes and all symbols/instruments
    • Super accurate Arrow signals that indicate a strong trend
    • Exit dot signals define neutral periods with no clear trend
    • Equally effective in trending and ranging markets
    • Each one indicator can be turned ON/OFF
    • Each and every parameter of all 10 indicators are fully adjustable
    • Ideal for beginners but also a great asset for experienced traders
    • 100% automated Expert Advisor
    • MQL5 VPS compatible


      Matrix Arrow EA MT4 Backtests & Set Files

      • Matrix Arrow EA MT4 100% quality backtests & set files : click here


        I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.


        Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller

        Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74


        #tags matrix arrow expert advisor trade panel manual trading 100% algorithmic trading trend non-repaint no repainting accurate profitable efficient indicator trend following indicator arrow signals multi timeframe indicator scalping swing day trading ranging market indicators

        Reviews 10
        oymail
        225
        oymail 2024.05.31 19:14 
         

        Bought 2 EAs (Matrix Arrow and Indicator) currently the EA is still under Demo account. Eleni Anna Branou was very patience and helpful to my queries. Her prompt reply and action that make me a satisfied customer. She will assist you in any possible way.

        Senangnya-Bisnes
        93
        Senangnya-Bisnes 2022.10.14 19:23 
         

        Hi Good Day... After using this Robot EA ARROW... I find out my trading always profit & hit 10% increase in equity balance. Almost everyday close position without floting. My strategy so simple... 30 minutes trade 50 points target Thats it. 😃 Average result like this... In 1 day, robot will open minimum (50 positions), and 40 of this positions always close. The remaining (10 positions) take time to close, sometimes 4 hours then hit TP, sometimes take 3 days to close in profit, for that u need to have big balance to cover the floating positions. Let say there is 1 position start to float more than 500 points, i will find another currency to trade & the profit i get must more than the loss floating that still running, then i will force close WIN & LOSS, end up balance still increasing. This is the only way for us as human to counter the Robot, because this EA only read market movement. I try to on off the AUTO TRADING 30 minutes before RED NEWS, only to find out that fundimental only help technical speed up profit, hahaaa... With starting capital of USD 1,000, i always get daily profit around 100 USD (minimum), and more than 200 USD will also hit if all 20 Currency generate signal. I trade ALL famous currency, except GOLD sometime on off, hahaaa... 😃 Love how the engineer design this Robot, helping me increase money while i am shower, driving, even playing with cute baby new born. Everytime my phone get a notice every 30 minutes, 2-3 minutes after that POSITION ALL CLOSE due to profit. Again... Smiling. Dont know this inventer HE or SHE. But i consider this ARROW ROBOT as money machine. I hope this world still in peace n no WW3 happen during our lifetime, so that we can money fredom without any debt before we die. To you... The creator of this robot. Yes i love u. ❤️

        hasseswe
        25
        hasseswe 2022.06.11 13:30 
         

        Have not tested yet, need to read more to understand how it works, but had a thought and the owner responded incredibly quickly worth no matter how much very happy with it

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        Filter:
        Kaminos
        100
        Kaminos 2024.09.20 17:15 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        102935
        Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2024.09.20 17:31
        Thank you very much for your excellent review for the Matrix Arrow EA and my support! Providing professional and dedicated assistance to users is my top priority. If you ever have any questions or need further assistance, please don't hesitate to reach out. Happy trading!
        oymail
        225
        oymail 2024.05.31 19:14 
         

        Bought 2 EAs (Matrix Arrow and Indicator) currently the EA is still under Demo account. Eleni Anna Branou was very patience and helpful to my queries. Her prompt reply and action that make me a satisfied customer. She will assist you in any possible way.

        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        102935
        Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2024.05.31 20:29
        Thank you so much for your excellent review and for choosing the Matrix Arrow EA and Indicator! I am delighted to hear that you are satisfied with my products and services. I am committed to providing the best support and ensuring my customers have a smooth and successful experience. If you have any further questions or need additional assistance as you continue to test the EA on your demo account, please don't hesitate to reach out. I am here to help in any way I can. Thank you once again for your kind words and for being a valued customer.
        Senangnya-Bisnes
        93
        Senangnya-Bisnes 2022.10.14 19:23 
         

        Hi Good Day... After using this Robot EA ARROW... I find out my trading always profit & hit 10% increase in equity balance. Almost everyday close position without floting. My strategy so simple... 30 minutes trade 50 points target Thats it. 😃 Average result like this... In 1 day, robot will open minimum (50 positions), and 40 of this positions always close. The remaining (10 positions) take time to close, sometimes 4 hours then hit TP, sometimes take 3 days to close in profit, for that u need to have big balance to cover the floating positions. Let say there is 1 position start to float more than 500 points, i will find another currency to trade & the profit i get must more than the loss floating that still running, then i will force close WIN & LOSS, end up balance still increasing. This is the only way for us as human to counter the Robot, because this EA only read market movement. I try to on off the AUTO TRADING 30 minutes before RED NEWS, only to find out that fundimental only help technical speed up profit, hahaaa... With starting capital of USD 1,000, i always get daily profit around 100 USD (minimum), and more than 200 USD will also hit if all 20 Currency generate signal. I trade ALL famous currency, except GOLD sometime on off, hahaaa... 😃 Love how the engineer design this Robot, helping me increase money while i am shower, driving, even playing with cute baby new born. Everytime my phone get a notice every 30 minutes, 2-3 minutes after that POSITION ALL CLOSE due to profit. Again... Smiling. Dont know this inventer HE or SHE. But i consider this ARROW ROBOT as money machine. I hope this world still in peace n no WW3 happen during our lifetime, so that we can money fredom without any debt before we die. To you... The creator of this robot. Yes i love u. ❤️

        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        102935
        Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.10.14 19:36
        What can I say, I am astonished by your review! Even I had forced you myself to write only good things about my Matrix Arrow EA, I don't think you would write such praises! I hope you keep winning with your strategy and I wish you all the best with your trading and future! Many many thanks!
        hasseswe
        25
        hasseswe 2022.06.11 13:30 
         

        Have not tested yet, need to read more to understand how it works, but had a thought and the owner responded incredibly quickly worth no matter how much very happy with it

        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        102935
        Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.06.23 12:31
        Thank you very much for your excellent review! I was happy to help and I will always be by your side for anything you need.
        Jie Non
        158
        Jie Non 2022.05.13 22:01 
         

        If the EA is excellent, the author can't be further than that, always available for any question you have.

        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        102935
        Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.05.13 22:02
        Thank you very much for your great review Yosep, I really appreciate it!
        s3155
        89
        s3155 2022.05.01 12:53 
         

        it's great EA! i'm testing it in demo. it takes profit everyday. i'll load this EA in real as soon as possible! especially i could have answers immediately every time! Thank you so much developer! I'm considering buying another this author's EA!

        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        102935
        Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.05.01 13:05
        Thank you really very much for your constructive and positive review! I will always be by your side for anything you need!
        Ji Jaeyeong
        244
        Ji Jaeyeong 2022.03.22 14:59 
         

        The market in March 2022 is tough. My EA account, which has good yields, was ruined by renewing the MDD, which had been maintained for more than 10 years, due to the sharp decline in the yen. Several EAs in demo testing are also performing below average. Matrix arrow ea also lost money, lowering total returns. This is average compared to other EAs. However, it is surprising that it still maintains a low MDD. In general, this EA has higher equity than balance. Therefore, DD remains very low. When the equtiy is 2~3% higher than the balance, I think it would be good to manually close the trade or automatically close the trade, but we will keep an eye on it. It instills confidence that it is a safe ea to show a good figure in a difficult market situation where matrix arrows are very rare. Thank you.

        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        102935
        Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.03.22 15:04
        Thank you very much for your constructive review! I appreciate your feedback and advice to all users, I also claim that the Matrix Arrow EA is an honest product, that can give good returns in a calm market, but also withstand quite well the turbulence of troubled periods, like now.
        Sttelupi
        317
        Sttelupi 2022.03.14 17:00 
         

        Very good EA, it need propre setting by different broker but the developer get me full assistance and many help. Thabk you.

        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        102935
        Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.03.14 17:01
        Thank you really very much for your excellent review! It was a pleasure to help you with your setup.
        Angelo Francesco De Tommasi
        498
        Angelo Francesco De Tommasi 2022.03.04 23:16 
         

        IL MIGLIORE EA CHE ABIA MAI USATO, IO LO USO SOLO H1, STA ANDANDO MOLTO BENE ACCOPPIATO CON L'INDICATORE MATRIX

        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        102935
        Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.03.04 23:19
        Thank you very much for your great review and nice comments! I really appreciate it!
        bagats074
        468
        bagats074 2021.11.01 17:33 
         

        Early days, but very profitable with low drawdown. I had some early settings problems, but they were quickly resolved by the developer, who as usual provided excellent backup. Highly recommended.

        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        102935
        Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2021.11.01 17:49
        I really thank you for your excellent review Arnold! I will continue improving the Matrix Arrow EA, listening to your precious feedback.
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