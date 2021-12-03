The Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5 is a free add on and a great asset for your Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5. It shows the current Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 signal for 5 user customized timeframes and for 16 modifiable symbols/instruments in total. The user has the option to enable/disable any of the 10 standard indicators, that the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 consists of. All of the 10 standard indicators attributes are also adjustable, as in the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5. The Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5 gives also the option to change the current chart it is attached onto, by clicking any one of the 16 modifiable symbol buttons. This will allow you to work much faster between different symbols and never miss a trading opportunity again.

If you want to use this free Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5 add on, you need to purchase the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 separately here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69725





Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5 Installation & User Guide | Update of a Purchased Product





Features



Free add on for the Matrix Arrow Indicator

100% Non-Repainting Matrix Arrow Indicator signals

Shows Matrix Arrow Indicator signals for 5 customizable timeframes of 16 modifiable symbols/instruments

Super accurate Arrow signals that indicate a strong trend

Exit dot signals define neutral periods with no clear trend



Equally effective in trending and ranging markets

Each one indicator can be turned ON/OFF

Each and every parameter of all 10 indicators are fully adjustable

Ideal for beginners but also a great asset for experienced traders



When the Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5 is loaded on the chart, it calculates 800 indicators data (10 standard indicators over 16 symbols over 5 timeframes) and that may take a few seconds or a bit more on a slower computer. It is highly advisable to lower the MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Charts >> Max bars in chart, to a low value, preferably to 1000.

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74



