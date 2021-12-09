Chart Symbol Changer for MT4

5

Chart Symbol Changer for MT4 is an indicator/utility that offers you the option to change the current chart symbol that is attached onto with a click of a symbol button on its panel. Chart Symbol Changer for MT4 gives you the option to configure the 32 symbol buttons to your personal preference, by adding the pairs you want to keep any eye on and trade the most. This way you will never miss an opportunity, because you can have a faster view of the market on your chart with just a few clicks.


Chart Symbol Changer for MT4 Installation/User Guide     |      Update of a Purchased Product


Features

  • 32 customizable symbols on panel, that allow you to monitor your favorite instruments on the same chart
  • Works smoothly on any symbol/instrument, account type or broker


Chart Symbol Changer for MT4 also comes in the form of a Trade Panel, in order to help you with your trade and risk management and your manual trading in general.


I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.


Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74


#tags chart symbol change changer indicator utility mt4 mt5 terminal symbol chart changer



Reviews 14
2010307
14
2010307 2025.04.09 04:16 
 

Very useful indicator! Excellent tool! Thanks so much!

FLYwidMe
87
FLYwidMe 2025.02.13 08:39 
 

excellent product, thank you Eleni :)

jr61hal01th22
24
jr61hal01th22 2024.01.18 21:06 
 

Thanks much for the free indicator. Best symbol changer for MetaTrader!

