Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4

5

Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them.

If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you.

Download demo version (works on M1,M5,M30,W1 timeframes)

Full description of scanner parameters -> click here.

Also, if you are using other trading strategies, you can use this dashboard to avoid getting caught in support and resistance zones. Dashboard shows if the price is in S/R zones without the need to manually check all timeframes.

You don't need any more checking different symbols and timeframes to see if the price is inside the support or resistance zones, just run the dashboard and check the chart when an alert happens (you can select symbols and timeframes that you want to receive alerts).

Informative Dashboard:

  • Dashboard shows if price has interaction with support and resistance zones from M1 to W1 timeframes for all defined symbols.
  • Cell text shows the strength of support and resistance zones and the cell color shows the type of support and resistance zone.
  • The pivot column shows the type and timeframe of pivot point levels that price breaks them or returns to them.
  • By clicking on any of the dashboard cells, you can see the nearest S/R zones to the price and the pivot levels on the new chart.

Dashboard shows Strengths of Support and Resistance Zones:

Zones have different strengths that are:

  • Weak fresh zones: high and low points in trend that price didn't touch them again yet
  • Fresh zones: important high and low points (major turning points) that price didn't touch them again yet
  • Verified zones: strong zones, price touched them before but couldn't break them
  • Proven zones: verified zone that at least four times the price can't break it
  • Broken zones: zones that price breaks them (not applied for weak zones)

Pivot Points Features:

  • Support and resistance dashboard finds the daily, weekly and monthly pivot point levels on the chart.
  • You can receive alert when price breaks a pivot point level or returns to it.
  • You can choose between 5 different calculation type of pivot points (standard, fibonacci, camarilla, woodie and demark).

Powerful alert filters:

Dashboard has 5 filters to ignoring low quality alerts and finding best prices for order setups. 
  • minimum candle height
  • minimum candle body to height ratio
  • minimum candle height to zone height ratio
  • comparison between candle height and the height of previous candles
  • comparison between candle body and average body length of previous candles

Dashboard Features:

  • You can set the parameters for support and resistance zones in dashboard input parameters.
  • You can split the symbols into 2 columns to show more symbols on the chart.
  • You can separate symbols into multiple dashboards with different parameters for each dashboard (for example for different markets).
  • There are a full set of parameters for customizing the appearance of the dashboard .
  • You can enable/disable alerts for symbols and timeframes directly from the dashboard.
  • Dashboard works for all markets and for all symbols, you can write the symbol names in the settings (comma separate) or simply set the dashboard to read the symbols from the market watch.

Different Alert Types:

You can enable the following alerts at the same time in the dashboard settings.

  • Show Pop Up Alert: Show alert window when alert triggers.
  • Send Push Notification: Send push notification to mobile phone when alert triggers. (You should set metatrader Notifications options)
  • Send Email: Send email when alert triggers. (You should set metatrader Email options)

Notes:

  • Dashboard updates every 1-minute candle open time, run it on more volatile symbols like EURUSD and BTCUSD to receive new price ticks faster.
  • Dashboard finds support and resistance zones based on shevd supply and demand indicator that you can download for free from this link (Dashboard doesn't need the indicator to run).

If you have any question, please ask in the comments section. I'll do my best to answer your questions.

Reviews 2
En Shahdi
299
En Shahdi 2025.02.11 10:00 
 

"An outstanding developer! Delivers top-quality work efficiently, saving both time and cost. Always gets it right the first time—highly recommended!"

MP_mpap
633
MP_mpap 2024.12.21 12:45 
 

Excellent developer!!! Whatever he does, he does it in the right way and at the right price!! Well done!!!

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This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
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News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). The AI Trade Assessment arrives in MetaTrader 4 — automatic verdicts on new entries and on-chart assess buttons alike. Existing setups keep working unchanged
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MultiOrder Assistent V3.0   - Your professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 The  MultiOrder Manager  is a powerful trading tool designed to optimize your trading while managing risk efficiently. With intuitive features and a user-friendly interface, this Tool is ideal for traders who want to manage multiple orders simultaneously without losing track.   Symbols: FX pairs, gold and cryptocurrencies Here you get a detailed description of the parameters and functions Manual     Features and
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Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
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Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
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Moving Average Trend Scanner MT5
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Triangle Finder MT4
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Indicators
50% off. Original price: $60  Triangle Finder is a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and finds symmetrical triangle pattern in 28 symbols and 9 timeframes with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!). Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and M5) Settings description   here MT5 version   here Triangle Finder features: Realtime monitoring of 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time. Deep scan mode to scan all market wa
ATR Scanner Pro MT4
Amir Atif
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ATR Scanner Pro is a multi symbol multi timeframe volatility scanner that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes in 3 modes : ATR value:  As a volatility dashboard it shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio:  It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and e
RSI Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
RSI Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe RSI dashboard that monitors Relative Strength Index indicator for price entering and exiting overbought and oversold in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes. Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and W1) Settings description   here MT5 version   here RSI Scanner features: Signals RSI entering and exiting the overbought and oversold zones. Monitors 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Singl
Advanced Bollinger Bands Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
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Advanced Bollinger Bands Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe Bollinger bands dashboard that monitors and analyzes the Bollinger Bands indicator from one chart. This panel monitors the Bollinger bands indicator in up to 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for price overbought/oversold, price consolidation (Bollinger bands squeeze), and consolidation breakout (squeeze break)  with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!). Download Demo here  (
Moving Average Trend Scanner MT4
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Indicators
Moving Average Trend Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe triple MA crossover dashboard that helps traders to monitor, and identify potential market trends from one chart. This panel scans 3 moving averages in up to 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for triple moving average alignment and moving average crossover  with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!). Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and W1) Settings description here MT5 version
Ichimoku Trend Finder MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Indicators
Ichimoku Trend Finder is a multi symbol multi timeframe trend dashboard that helps traders to monitor and identify potential market trends from one chart. This panel scans the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator in 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for classic Ichimoku trend signals  with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!).    Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and W1) Settings description   here MT5 version   here After the purchase, don't forg
Reward Multiplier MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
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Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality. Guide + tips here MT5 version  
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En Shahdi
299
En Shahdi 2025.02.11 10:00 
 

"An outstanding developer! Delivers top-quality work efficiently, saving both time and cost. Always gets it right the first time—highly recommended!"

MP_mpap
633
MP_mpap 2024.12.21 12:45 
 

Excellent developer!!! Whatever he does, he does it in the right way and at the right price!! Well done!!!

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