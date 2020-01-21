Moving Average EA MT4

4.2

Moving Average EA ΜΤ4 is a fully automated Expert Advisor that takes the trading of Moving Average to a whole new level. Moving Average EA MT4 can either open one buy trade when MA turns up (blue color MA) or one sell trade when MA turns down (red color MA) or can open a new same direction trade on every new candle, as long as the slope direction of the Moving Average remains unchanged. A series of unique settings make this EA extremely versatile. This EA comes with provided set files for many symbols, specially optimized for ECN Raw Spread ICMarkets accounts (New York based GMT+3 time zone servers). Other brokers or account types may be used, but you may need to make any necessary time adjustments to fit your broker/account.

Advice: My EAs are not magic systems that predict the market, but solid, well-coded tools built to achieve consistent results without using martingale or grid strategies. Success with them requires patience and discipline. I regularly optimize all my EAs, publish new set files twice a year, and review their performance every month. Always use only my recommended set files and keep your risk per symbol at 0.5% or lower. For my latest recommendations, please visit the backtests & set files blog by: clicking here.

Winning in the forex market is one of the toughest challenges out there. It's a constant battle against large participants like institutional traders, banks, and others whose primary objective is to take your money and everyone else's. Given this, while I strive to provide honest and well-designed EAs that have the potential to generate decent profits if the market conditions are favorable, I cannot make any promises or guarantees regarding their performance.


Product Installation    |    Moving Average EA MT4 Settings/Inputs Guide    |    Moving Average EA MT4 Backtests & Set Files    |    Update of a Purchased Product


Features

  • Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous techniques are not used
  • New trade on every change of the Moving Average slope direction
  • Option for a new same direction trade on each new candle
  • Offset setting for a better trade placement after a price retracement
  • Hard and Virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
  • SL, TP, BE and Trailing SL levels in Percentage of the Average Daily Range
  • Basket TP, SL, BE and Trailing SL in % for all open positions combined
  • Optimized set files for many symbols/instruments
  • 100% automated Expert Advisor
  • MQL5 VPS compatible


How to test and use Moving Average EA MT4

Before you test or use Moving Average EA MT4, you need to download Colored MA MT4 Indicator and place it in the MT4 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL4 >> Indicators folder of your MT4 terminal. 


I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.


Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74


#tags ma ea mt4 mt5 moving average expert advisor ea robot bot moving average strategy moving average slope direction trading best moving average ma expert advisor robot bot

Reviews 6
Joao Maria Da Costa De Macedo Jara De Carvalho
775
Joao Maria Da Costa De Macedo Jara De Carvalho 2025.03.29 12:09 
 

This is a real strategy, not a grid Ea that one day will blow your account!!

Thomas Maehrel
733
Thomas Maehrel 2024.08.07 09:47 
 

good EA stable profit with SL not a fucking GRID like 95% on MQL5

luckking69
24
luckking69 2023.03.12 08:36 
 

I really appreciate the attention Eleni has given me in regards to the settings in order to get the most out of this EA. I highly recommend reaching out before making any rash judgements. Thank you Eleni.

Recommended products
FlyEA iMA Cross
Carlo Forni
Experts
Crossovers are one of the main moving average strategies. The first type is a price crossover, which is when the price crosses above or below a moving average to signal a potential change in trend. Another strategy is to apply two moving averages to a chart: one longer and one shorter. When the shorter-term MA crosses above the longer-term MA, it's a buy signal , as it indicates that the trend is shifting up. This is known as a " golden cross ." Meanwhile, when the shorter-term MA crosses below
One Click B3 MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Experts
One Click B3 MT4 – clean one‑click trade management panel with TS and Auto TP One Click B3 MT4 is a workflow‑oriented trade management EA for MetaTrader 5. It keeps your charts clean and gives you a few powerful buttons to manage all open positions: Close All, Close Profit, per‑symbol control, trailing stop and automatic TP in pips – so you can focus on reading price instead of clicking the terminal. One Click B3 MT4 — EA with Automatic SL, Trailing Stop Button and Full Auto TP (20 custom instr
Expert OptiPro Buy Sell
Andrei Gerasimenko
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on the OptiPro Buy Sell Arrow indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/98041 The expert advisor looks for possible price reversals - opens a buy & sell position. Automatically transfers the position to breakeven level. It is possible to set Take Profit both fixed and according to the advisor's algorithm. Exiting a position according to the Expert Advisor's formula Exit When The End Signal and use standart  Bollinger Bands   and   ATR   indicators . If this
Breakout Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
5 (3)
Experts
It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014.  This is a demo   version of the full   Breakout Monster EA . It works on Real and Demo accounts. Demo version restrictions: Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker). Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in
FREE
Evil Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
Experts
The multi-currency Expert Advisor is suitable for most pairs. For safe trading, the account must have at least $ 50 on a cent account or at least $ 5000 on a classic account .Recommended broker for a classic account www.icmarkets.com or Alpari for a cent account.The Expert Advisor should be installed only on a1- hour timeframe ( H1 ). Parameters:   Distance - the minimum distance between orders (if the first order is unprofitable).   LotStart - the initial lot.  Minimum distance between orde
Lava Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
Experts
The multi-currency Expert Advisor is suitable for most pairs. For safe trading, the account must have at least $ 50 on a cent account or at least $ 5000 on a classic account .Recommended broker for a classic account www.icmarkets.com or Alpari for a cent account.The Expert Advisor should be installed only on a 15-minute timeframe (M15). Advisor Trades aggressively, suitable for overclocking the deposit. Parameters:   Distance - the minimum distance between orders (if the first order is unpr
LRY FX Robot
Ruiyuan Luo
Experts
LRY FX Robot is a fully automatic trading Robot, which makes orders according to RSI indicators. EA operating environment The EA can be run in any currency, but the best test is EURUSD for H1, with a minimum of $1000. Parameters Lot - lot size for pending orders. MaxLotSize - the maximum number of open orders. Signal Type - A signal to open an order Time Frame - The time period of the signal InterestAmount - As the balance increased, so did the number of orders Star Hour - the EA operation start
Multi Time Trader
Artem Titarenko
3.5 (2)
Experts
The EA is meant for opening trades at a certain time. All parameters of trades being opened are adjustable: take profit, stop loss, opening time, opening direction (may be both directions), lot of orders. The EA has 12 settings for different opening time, however the EA can also open trades at the same time if required. Just keep in mind that the EA can perform 12 various operations at different time and with different take profit, stop loss, etc. Settings: Lot_1 = 0.1 - lot for the first setti
FREE
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
Moving Average Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Moving Average Trade X is an EA based on Moving Average. Moving Average parameters such as BuyMovingAveragePeriod1, BuyMovingAverageMAShift1, BuyMovingAverageShift1, BuyCandlestickShift1, BuyMovingAveragePeriod2, BuyMovingAverageMAShift2, BuyMovingAverageShift2, BuyCandlestickShift2, BuyMovingAveragePeriod3, BuyMovingAverageMAShift3, BuyMovingAverageShift3, BuyCandlestickShift3, BuyMovingAveragePeriod4, BuyMovingAverageMAShift4, BuyMovingAverageShift4, BuyCandlestickShift4, SellMovingAveragePer
Rebecca
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The expert system Rebecca goes through the whole history and can work with a currency pair (USDCAD) with a single setting. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, but it works with the H1 period. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. Recommended 1000 $. It is necessary to test the bot both on all ticks and in any other mode, the opening prices are also suitable. Rebecca bot, works using the Mockingbird indicator. Work only with the USDCAD currency pair, period H1. To
TrendRVR
Aleksandr Butkov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is notable for the fact that it is designed for trading any currency pair. The "Pattern + RSI" robot demonstrates good performance for a long time without changing the settings, and it is not some prohibitively complex system, but simply a successful combination of Prise Action, indicators and an order grid. The EA can be used in any market with a low spread and good liquidity. However, I recommend the following currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and XAUUSD. Fully autom
Robot Harry
Pavel Kasanic
Experts
Robot Harry This Expert Advisor tool has been developed for GBPJPY H1 . It has been backtested on historical data for the past 16 year and it achieves good results in real trading. The quality (robustness) of the strategy was also tested on other markets and timeframes, and Monte Carlo tests were also performed. Strategy risks only 0,3 % of account for every trade (this value you can change but it is recommended to risk max. around 2 % of the account per trade). This is a simple but very effec
Alpha Silver Cross EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Silver Cross V2.0 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that trades a moving-average crossover with an ATR-based volatility confirmation. It is designed to run on the chart where it is attached and evaluates signals on new bars. The EA supports configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit, plus optional indicator-based exits. Built-in protections include spread and exposure limits, daily limits, and account-level equity protections. An optional news filter can suspend new entries around
Goood job EA
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
Reliable & Steady EA Now Available! Grow your capital steadily by securing small daily profits — no stress, no hype. This EA uses a simple yet effective breakout strategy , entering trades when the high or low of a few candles ago is breached. It follows the market’s momentum with precision and discipline. Strong Risk Management Built In Every trade is protected with clearly defined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) If SL is hit, the EA retries with increased lot size — but only up to
Range Breakout EA MT4
BM Trading GmbH
5 (2)
Experts
Unlike many other programs in the mql5 market this is a REAL day trading strategy. It does not use any martingale or grid functionalities and follows a logical concept. The Range Breakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade time ranges. The market often finds its direction in the morning hours and then follows this trend for the day. This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends after the morning breakout. Still you can trade all sorts of time breakouts with this program.  I use the stra
CrocodileHunting
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
The Expert Advisor works with the Alligator indicator. He is always the first to open a buy order and builds his trading behavior from it. As soon as the current price crosses the green line up and the bar closes, the next bar opens a pending stop order to buy.  As soon as the current price crosses the green line down and if the pending order has not been opened, it is deleted. If an order has been opened, the amount for which the order will be closed is set to close it. If, nevertheless,
Puria Advisor
Dmitriy Kudryashov
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor follows Puria trading method. RSI is used for sorting out signals. Also, the EA implements the averaging function. Trading strategy Three Moving Average (МА) indicators combined with Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence (MACD) provide market entry signals . Sell as soon as First MA crosses Second MA and Third MA below and confirmation from MACD arrives (one bar has closed below the zero level). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is used as the signal filter . If RS
Gold Overlord
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Gold Overlord is a professional trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD , built on a refined combination of trend recognition and a smart averaging model . Its core philosophy is simple: stable growth, controlled risk, and long-term consistency in the highly volatile gold market. Unlike aggressive systems that rely on luck or uncontrolled exposure, Gold Overlord focuses on reading market structure, filtering noise, and entering positions only when the environment is favorable. Through mul
Hercules Gold VIP
Hossein Davarynejad
4 (1)
Experts
*     MT5 Version is free  + one Daily Trader on BTC USD is free  *   //// HERCULES GOLD VIP //// the cutting-edge Gold  development expert meticulously crafted for daily time frame strategies with an integrated stop-loss mechanism. As the developer behind this powerful tool, let me delve into the key features and advantages that make   a must-have for your daily Gold trading endeavors: . Daily Time Frame Precision: HERCULES GOLD VIP  is tailored to excel in the   daily   time frame, ensuring
Ea6eurusd30
GIORGIO LIBERTI GARLET
Experts
Black friday Ea6eurusd30   is a dedicated Expert exclusively to work on   EURUSD and Time Frame M30 only . Do not use it on any other currency pair and on any other Time Frame. It works with various indicators to give the entry point and with other indicators to give the exit point, as well as still having Take Profit and Stop Loss. By taking advantage of its money management you can improve its performance. Use this Money Management setting if you have little capital test it in backtest. M
GoldExcel
Alno Markets Ltd
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to   GoldExcel EA , an effective once a day trader for the XAUUSD pair (GOLD). Developed by our team to work in normal accounts, funded prop accounts and prop challenges!  Performance:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller More trading accounts on our profile. GoldExcel   is a single trade per day strategy using only the Gold Pair. The gold pair is perfect for this type of trading due to its high daily range, volatility and movement correlation with stock market opens.
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
Smoothing Oscillator EA MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Smoothing Oscillator   is an ea based on the Smoothing oscillator indicator.  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/59187 This ea uses the indicator's trend exhaustion signal to initiate a countertrend strategy. The system has a costly lotage, although it can have more than one operation open at a time It does not require large capital or margin requirements to be operated. You can download the demo and test it yourself.  Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safet
SureWIN
Salvador Ursua
Experts
SureWIN  is a very simple either "trend-following" or "trend reversal" trading program you can use. There are only few input values you may need to modify. This EA ensures the correct trend is being checked. SureWIN can generate profit in the long run even with just a 100 trading capital. Capital can be in US dollars or in US cents (USD or in any currency you prefer). Based on tests, it would be best to have 1000 capital for every pair you are trading. (Ex. 3 pairs = 3000 balance.)   Visit my M
Gold High MT4
Barat Ali Rezai
2.71 (7)
Experts
***  64% DISCOUNT, LAST CHANCE TO BUY THE EA AT $250, ONLY 3 COPIES LEFT AT THIS PRICE  *** Gold High is a complete automated trading robot that has been designed and created based on our best strategies in forex trading.  All trades are protected by stop loss. Users can use a fixed lot or auto lot money management. Our team will regularly check the data and will publish updates If needed. Why this EA : T he EA has successfully passed live testing for over 116 weeks Smart entries calculated by
Down Under
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE Down Under trades the AUD/USD pair on a 1 hour time frame. No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way.  This EA trades the ATR and OHLC.  It is formatted for this pair on this time frame.  Compounding is used with a min. lot size and a max. lot size.  The percentage of the balances is compounded on winning trades.  As the balance fluctuates, so does the lot size. Settings: mm risk % mm lots max lots There is nothing
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Turtle Scalper Pro
Michela Russo
4.81 (26)
Experts
Turtle Scalper Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a mix of Trend Following and Counter Trend system.   Backtest Now! This Expert advisor not use   arbitrage, grid, martingale or other dangerous strategy , All Trades are covered by StopLoss and TakeProfit . Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of   Spider Crazy Pro ! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by   mql5 message  
Antlia MT4
Kulanan Chavalparit
Experts
Antlia2021  is a moderate profit algorithm with more than 60% profitable trades and 12% Equity Drawdown Maximal in 12 months historical backtesting. It usually opens multiple trades per week and closes them mostly within 1-3 days. Centaurus is combination of Fixed Lots, RSI and Grid algorithm. Recommended Broker :  www.icmarkets.com Trades The Group of Trade has a Fixed Lots with grid algorithm open by Divergence RSI , a fixed Take Profit about 10 pips or 100 dollars set from the beginning. Fee
Buyers of this product also purchase
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (12)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
Goldzilla Scalping
Gun Gun Gunawan
1 (1)
Experts
Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
SNeox AI   is an automated multi-currency trading robot for stable long-term trading on the Forex market. The advisor is developed using proven algorithms for analyzing market prices and volatility and is focused on careful trading with controlled risks. ATTENTION!   New Year's promotion: first 15 purchases - $99 Next 15 - $159 Final price: $229 Hurry to take advantage of this offer! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 Trading instruments: EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUSD AUDUSD
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
More from author
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (105)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Heiken Ashi EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.8 (20)
Experts
Heiken Ashi EA MT5  is a fully automated trading system that takes Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles to the next level. It enters trades based on Heiken Ashi color changes, offering a highly customizable approach to fit different trading styles. The EA provides great flexibility, allowing you to select which Heiken Ashi candle (from the 2nd to the 10th) should trigger the first trade. Additionally, it includes a distance limitation feature to prevent excessive entries at similar price leve
Heiken Ashi EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Experts
Heiken Ashi EA MT4  is a fully automated trading system that takes Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles to the next level. It enters trades based on Heiken Ashi color changes, offering a highly customizable approach to fit different trading styles. The EA provides great flexibility, allowing you to select which Heiken Ashi candle (from the 2nd to the 10th) should trigger the first trade. Additionally, it includes a distance limitation feature to prevent excessive entries at similar price leve
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (18)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
Rsi EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.25 (4)
Experts
RSI EA ΜΤ5  is a unique, fully automated Expert Advisor for trading the well known and extremely efficient Relative Strength Indicator , being able at the same time to control your trading account's profit and/or loss at a basket level, for all your open positions combined. RSI EA MT5 has 4 different strategies for trading the Relative Strength Indicator, open trades on RSI extremes on live bar, open trades on RSI extremes on closed candle and open trades on RSI level crossing. This last strateg
Basket EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Utilities
Basket EA MT5   is a powerful profit-harvesting tool and a comprehensive account protection system, all combined into a simple and easy-to-use solution. Its core purpose is to give you complete control over your trading account’s overall profit and loss by managing all open positions at the basket level, rather than individually. The EA offers a full range of basket-level features, including take profit, stop loss, break even, and trailing stop loss. These can be configured as a percentage of yo
Signal Multiplier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (15)
Utilities
Warning: Due to recent changes by MetaQuotes, copying and multiplying signal subscription trades is now restricted. As a result, the Signal Multiplier EA MT4  can no longer multiply trades from your signal subscription !!! Signal Multiplier EA MT4 is not just another lot size multiplier. In addition to multiplying the lot size of your account's trades from expert advisors or manual inputs, it will actively monitor your trades. The EA can send you email and push notifications for every new orig
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following 100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average Moving Avera
Partial Closure EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (1)
Utilities
Partial Closure EA MT5 allows you to partially close any trade on your account, manually by a chosen percentage of the lot size and/or by trade ticket, or automatically at specified percentages of the TP/SL level, closing a percentage of the initial lot size across up to 10 take profit and 10 stop loss levels. It can manage all or selected trades in your account by specifying or excluding certain magic numbers, comments, or symbols. Tip:   Download the free demo version of the   Partial Closure
Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA ΜΤ5  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with 8 built in strategies, based on the well known Japanese Candlestick Patterns. It has a unique number of settings that make it extremely versatile in all market conditions.  This EA comes with new set files for many symbols/instruments , specially optimized for ECN Raw Spread ICMarkets accounts (New York based GMT+3 time zone servers). Other brokers or account types may be used, but you may need to   make any necessary
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Basket EA MT4 is a powerful profit-harvesting tool and a comprehensive account protection system, all combined into a simple and easy-to-use solution. Its core purpose is to give you complete control over your trading account’s overall profit and loss by managing all open positions at the basket level, rather than individually. The EA offers a full range of basket-level features, including take profit, stop loss, break even, and trailing stop loss. These can be configured as a percentage of your
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (4)
Indicators
The   Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5   is a free add on and a great asset for your   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 . It shows the current   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   signal for 5 user customized timeframes and for 16 modifiable symbols/instruments in total. The user has the option to enable/disable any of the 10 standard indicators, that the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 consists of. All of the 10 standard indicators attributes are also adjustable, as in the   Matrix Arrow Indicat
FREE
Moving Average EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
3.5 (2)
Experts
Moving Average EA ΜΤ5   is a fully automated Expert Advisor that takes the trading of Moving Average to a whole new level.  Moving Average EA MT5  can either open one buy trade when MA turns up (blue color MA) or one sell trade when MA turns down (red color MA) or can open a new same direction trade on every new candle, as long as the slope direction of the Moving Average remains unchanged. A series of unique settings make this EA extremely versatile. This EA comes with provided set files for ma
Chart Symbol Changer for MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Chart Symbol Changer for MT5   is an indicator/utility that offers you the option to change the current chart symbol that is attached onto with a click of a symbol button on its panel.  Chart Symbol Changer for MT5  gives you the option to configure the 32 symbol buttons to your personal preference, by adding the pairs you want to keep any eye on and trade the most. This way you will never miss an opportunity, because you can have a faster view of the market on your chart with just a few clicks.
FREE
Manual Trade Panel EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (2)
Utilities
Manual Trade Panel EA MT5   is the most straightforward and easy to use trade panel you can find for MT5. It has all its options and functions in one surface, without the need of opening additional windows or panels. It is an order management, risk calculator, partial closure and account protector utility all in one extremely convenient to use interface! By using   Manual Trade Panel EA MT5   you can trade many times faster and more accurate than traditional manual trading methods and that gives
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilities
Partial Closure EA MT4   allows you to partially close any trade on your account, manually by a chosen percentage of the lot size and/or by trade ticket, or automatically at specified percentages of the TP/SL level, closing a percentage of the initial lot size across up to 10 take profit and 10 stop loss levels.  It can manage all or selected trades in your account by specifying or excluding certain magic numbers, comments, or symbols. Tip: Download the free demo version of the Partial Closure E
Manual Trade Panel EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Manual Trade Panel EA MT4 is the most straightforward and easy to use trade panel you can find for MT4. It has all its options and functions in one surface, without the need of opening additional windows or panels. It is an order management, risk calculator, partial closure and account protector utility all in one extremely convenient to use interface! By using Manual Trade Panel EA MT4 you can trade many times faster and more accurate than traditional manual trading methods and that gives you m
Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (1)
Utilities
Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT5  takes the currency strength concept to a whole new level, since it combines it with price action and can be applied on any symbol/pair, apart from the usual 28 combinations of the 8 major currencies. That means that you can trade the strength or weakness of any pair, including all currencies, commodities and cryptos (not indexes). It is a real breakthrough product that gives you a clear insight of 16/32 symbols with one glimpse, by using colored bars that in
Chart Symbol Changer for MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (9)
Indicators
Chart Symbol Changer for MT4 is an indicator/utility that offers you the option to change the current chart symbol that is attached onto with a click of a symbol button on its panel.  Chart Symbol Changer for MT4  gives you the option to configure the 32 symbol buttons to your personal preference, by adding the pairs you want to keep any eye on and trade the most. This way you will never miss an opportunity, because you can have a faster view of the market on your chart with just a few clicks.
FREE
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
3 (2)
Indicators
The Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4 is a free add on and a great asset for your Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 . It shows the current Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 signal for 5 user customized timeframes and for 16 modifiable symbols/instruments in total. The user has the option to enable/disable any of the 10 standard indicators, that the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 consists of. All of the 10 standard indicators attributes are also adjustable, as in the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 . The
FREE
Colossus EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Experts
Colossus EA ΜΤ5  is a fully automated Expert Advisor that will trade high impact news, with the placement of Buy/Sell Stop Pending orders some seconds before each new candle, in order to catch any violent action to either side of the price. Colossus EA MT5 will cancel these Stop Pending orders, some seconds after the candle's birth, if these haven't been triggered. A series of unique settings will help you adjust all potential aspects in order to take advantage of sudden price moves. Colossus EA
Rsi EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4 (4)
Experts
RSI EA ΜΤ4  is a unique, fully automated Expert Advisor for trading the well known and extremely efficient Relative Strength Indicator , being able at the same time to control your trading account's profit and/or loss at a basket level, for all your open positions combined. RSI EA MT4  has 4 different strategies for trading the Relative Strength Indicator, open trades on RSI extremes on live bar, open trades on RSI extremes on closed candle and open trades on RSI level crossing. This last strate
Basket Stage Profit EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
Utilities
Basket Stage Profit EA ΜΤ4  is the most advanced way to deal with a bunch of open orders in 3 different stages (time periods) of basket profit and finally to close them all at any profit or loss at the desired end time. Product Installation     |     Basket Stage Profit EA MT4 Settings/Inputs Guide     |      Update of a Purchased Product Features Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous techniques are not used Basket Take Profit in account's currency for all open positions combined, in
FREE
Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (1)
Experts
Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA ΜΤ4  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with 8 built in strategies, based on the well known Japanese Candlestick Patterns. It has a unique number of settings that make it extremely versatile in all market conditions. This EA comes with new set files for many symbols/instruments, specially optimized for ECN Raw Spread ICMarkets accounts (New York based GMT+3 time zone servers). Other brokers or account types may be used, but you may need to make any necessary tim
Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (1)
Utilities
Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT4  takes the currency strength concept to a whole new level, since it combines it with price action and can be applied on any symbol/pair, apart from the usual 28 combinations of the 8 major currencies. That means that you can trade the strength or weakness of any pair, including all currencies, commodities and cryptos (not indexes). It is a real breakthrough product that gives you a clear insight of 16/32 symbols with one glimpse, by using colored bars that in
Currency Strength Indicator for MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
Indicators
Currency Strength Indicator for MT4  is an innovative solution for any beginner or expert trader! It takes the currency strength concept to a whole new level, since it combines it with price action and can be applied on any symbol/pair, apart from the usual 28 combinations of the 8 major currencies. That means that you can trade the strength or weakness of any pair, including all currencies, major, minor and exotics, commodities and cryptos (not indexes). It is a real breakthrough product that g
Price Action Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
Indicators
Price Action Indicator MT4  calculates the buying/selling force level balance of any symbol/instrument, based on pure price action data of the specified (8 by default) past candles. This will give you the closest market sentiment possible by monitoring the price action of 32 symbols/instruments that are available on the indicator's panel. A buying/selling force level over 60% gives a quite solid level for buy/sell the specific symbol (using the default settings).  Price Action Indicator MT4  has
Filter:
Joao Maria Da Costa De Macedo Jara De Carvalho
775
Joao Maria Da Costa De Macedo Jara De Carvalho 2025.03.29 12:09 
 

This is a real strategy, not a grid Ea that one day will blow your account!!

Juvenille Emperor Limited
95568
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.03.29 14:15
Thank you very much, Joao! I'm really glad you appreciate the strategy behind my Moving Average EA. I designed it to be a solid and reliable trading tool, avoiding the risks of grid strategies. Your feedback means a lot!
Thomas Maehrel
733
Thomas Maehrel 2024.08.07 09:47 
 

good EA stable profit with SL not a fucking GRID like 95% on MQL5

Juvenille Emperor Limited
95568
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2024.08.07 09:51
Thank you very much Thomas for your excellent review for the Moving Average EA MT4! I am really happy that you find it stable and profitable. None of my products is using martingale, grid or any other dangerous strategy.
luckking69
24
luckking69 2023.03.12 08:36 
 

I really appreciate the attention Eleni has given me in regards to the settings in order to get the most out of this EA. I highly recommend reaching out before making any rash judgements. Thank you Eleni.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
95568
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.03.17 11:54
I greatly appreciate your very kind comments and excellent review! I am always happy to help and I will be by your side for anything you may need.
newcm
223
newcm 2022.05.11 13:46 
 

Very very very bad ea.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
95568
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.05.14 09:50
So, you bought this EA in the morning, you attach it on your EURUSD H4 chart and you acknowledge it as a "very very very bad ea" because it hasn't open any trades until the afternoon. If you had read the product's description you would know that the Moving Average EA MT4 opens a new trade when the color of the ColoredMA changes, opens a buy when the color turns blue and a sell when the color turns red. It doesn't open any trades while a move is developing. Considering that you used the settings on 4 hour timeframe, a new trade could come in a few hours to a few days time.
Max
1584
Max 2021.04.07 21:41 
 

Do not listen to the last review guy! this is good ea for traders! good concept and programming, I was looking for something like this, works well

Juvenille Emperor Limited
95568
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2021.04.07 21:49
Thank you for your great review Max, you are a trustworthy friend here for some years now. The idea was to built a solid expert advisor that will give any trader many options to adjust it to his/her personal requirements and needs and I believe I have accomplished that.
Neeraj Mittal
786
Neeraj Mittal 2021.02.03 15:29 
 

Worst EA, not take the trades even with most simple configurations and not shows the arrows on the chart when take the trade, in several hrs on 1hTF chart took 1 trade in one day and smaller timeframe loose the trades due to whipso. Anyway more options are available in same price or even free, i will try them.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
95568
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2021.02.04 00:49
Why did you leave a bad review without contacting me about your settings and configurations? I am happy to help you. You've bought my EA only yesterday and Its not nice at all to leave a bad review without having checked the EA in all its aspects and possibilities. I suggested you to read the inputs file carefully, in order to understand how this EA works. Have you done that? My EA has default settings for EURUSD and you are trading with these settings on Gold, how do you expect to open any trades? I also told you that you are using an offset setting of 50 and that means that the EA will wait for a 50 points retracement in price, upon a valid signal, before it opens the trade. Have you changed that setting? You've sent me a message yesterday, I was available to help you with your setup and 1 day later you left a bad review, I am speechless. Usually buyers chasing sellers for help but here was the other way around, I was trying to help you and you weren't answering my messages, this is outrageous behaviour!
Reply to review