Heiken Ashi EA MT5

4.81

Heiken Ashi EA MT5 is a fully automated trading system that takes Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles to the next level. It enters trades based on Heiken Ashi color changes, offering a highly customizable approach to fit different trading styles. The EA provides great flexibility, allowing you to select which Heiken Ashi candle (from the 2nd to the 10th) should trigger the first trade. Additionally, it includes a distance limitation feature to prevent excessive entries at similar price levels. A built-in Heiken Ashi trailing stop dynamically adjusts stop-loss levels based on past Heiken Ashi candles, helping to adapt to different market conditions. To improve trade quality, the EA includes Moving Average and MACD filters to reduce false signals. This EA comes with specially optimized set files for many symbols/instruments.

Advice: My EAs are not magic systems that predict the market, but solid, well-coded tools built to achieve consistent results without using martingale or grid strategies. Success with them requires patience and discipline. I regularly optimize all my EAs, publish new set files twice a year, and review their performance every month. Always use only my recommended set files and keep your risk per symbol at 0.5% or lower. For my latest recommendations, please visit the backtests & set files blog by: clicking here.

Winning in the forex market is one of the toughest challenges out there. It's a constant battle against large participants like institutional traders, banks, and others whose primary objective is to take your money and everyone else's. Given this, while I strive to provide honest and well-designed EAs that have the potential to generate decent profits if the market conditions are favorable, I cannot make any promises or guarantees regarding their performance


Before using the Heiken Ashi EA MT5, you must install the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator for MT5 in MT5 \ File \ Open Data Folder \ MQL5 \ Indicators. Be careful NOT to place it in the Examples folder or any other subfolder, it must go directly into the Indicators folder.


Product Installation  |  How to Test the Heiken Ashi EA  |  Heiken Ashi EA Settings/Inputs Guide  |  Heiken Ashi EA Recommended Set Files


Features

  • No Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or other high-risk strategies
  • Trades Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles
  • Limits distance between same-direction orders
  • Moving Average and MACD filters reduce false signals
  • Supports Hard and Virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss
  • SL, TP, BE, and Trailing SL based on ADR percentage
  • Basket TP, SL, BE, and Trailing SL for all open positions
  • Fully automated Expert Advisor
  • Compatible with MQL5 VPS

              I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.


              Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller

              Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74


              #tags heiken ashi ea forex robot mt5 expert advisor classic smoothed heiken ashi candles automated trading trend following strategy

              Reviews 23
              Gabyzenni
              242
              Gabyzenni 2026.02.13 12:17 
               

              Once again after buying other products, want to give 5 stars to this EA and specially to Eleni for her precise attention and help.

              Kris Jef Saelen
              1291
              Kris Jef Saelen 2025.09.29 16:14 
               

              This EA with the recommend sets each month it's performing very well. The support from Eleni is excellent, he is always available for help.

              Abdulmumin Adiyaya Sadiq
              363
              Abdulmumin Adiyaya Sadiq 2025.08.28 16:43 
               

              This rating is from the bottom of my heart ❤️❤️💜💜, for the heiken Ashi EA Mt5 I just purchased few days ago I must confirm that Eleni Anna branou his a great and kind hearted person, with good 💜💜 the support Eleni Anna give to me has no part two, that makes me full of joy, please I recommend Eleni Anna branou products to all the viewers of MQL5 platform. please keep up the good job. 👍👍.

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              Gabyzenni
              242
              Gabyzenni 2026.02.13 12:17 
               

              Once again after buying other products, want to give 5 stars to this EA and specially to Eleni for her precise attention and help.

              Juvenille Emperor Limited
              102935
              Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.02.13 12:20
              Thank you very much for your wonderful 5-star review and for your continued trust my friend! I truly appreciate your kind words. Your feedback means a lot and motivates me to keep delivering both quality tools and attentive assistance. Wishing you continued success in your trading!
              Kris Jef Saelen
              1291
              Kris Jef Saelen 2025.09.29 16:14 
               

              This EA with the recommend sets each month it's performing very well. The support from Eleni is excellent, he is always available for help.

              Juvenille Emperor Limited
              102935
              Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.09.29 17:30
              Thank you so much for your wonderful review, Kris! I’m truly glad to hear that the Heiken Ashi EA is performing well for you with the recommended set files, and I deeply appreciate your kind words about my support. Honesty and transparency are values I stand by, and I believe they are essential in this field. I’m grateful for your trust, and I’ll always do my best to provide you with reliable tools and dedicated support. Wishing you continued success with your trading!
              Daniil Tikhonov
              415
              Daniil Tikhonov 2025.09.18 16:07 
               

              I've been testing Eleni's algorithms for several months now, and I can finally give a maximally balanced assessment. I myself work on optimizing gridless algorithms, and my profit fluctuates around the level of statistical error - trading looks completely random. So you can imagine how happy I was when I saw that Eleni provides settings files for her algorithms! I figured the developer optimizes her algorithms better than I do, and the profits would be better than my own results. The good reviews added to my confidence.

              I decided that the cost of the three algorithms would pay for itself in a couple of weeks, so I put them on a live account across all available charts. Then I kept only the recommended settings. Then I closed all the charts that were blatantly draining money. Unfortunately, none of this helped - the account is still steadily going into the red. Not only did I fail to recover my costs, but I lost roughly the same amount again.

              Why did this happen? All of Eleni's settings are over-optimized, meaning they are curve-fitted to the tested period. If you test them on a different period, you see consistent losses. When I pointed this out to Eleni, she replied that the market is changing right now - but that's nonsense, because the market is always changing, and a strategy should work not just on any time period but ideally on other trading instruments as well.

              Eleni constantly uploads new settings files to keep them "up to date," which really means curve-fitted to the most recent year. Does Eleni know that her settings are over-optimized? She has a huge rating on the platform - of course she knows. Why does she do it? So that fools like me keep buying the algorithms. And this tells us that she doesn't earn money using her own algorithms, but by selling them.

              On the algorithm's page, you see excellent performance metrics; then you run the tests yourself for the specified period, and the results still look good. But when you start live trading, you're guaranteed losses.

              I can't say how viable these algorithms actually are at their core, because the code is quite poor, and optimization takes far longer than with other algorithms that have similar logic. So we have bad algorithms plus deliberately bad settings files, and the author is fully aware of it.

              UPD. The author writes in the response: "you were not following my monthly recommendations and were making your own optimizations—trading your own set files, modifying TP/SL levels, adding or removing symbols, and selectively applying the recommended settings". This is a lie. I never once interfered with the settings provided by the seller, because my goal was precisely to test them. The only thing I did was first trade all symbols, then only the recommended ones, and then only those that didn't drain money too quickly. In all cases, I incurred losses, including when I followed the recommendations. In a private conversation, the seller admitted that her recommended settings could be unprofitable for several months in a row.

              Juvenille Emperor Limited
              102935
              Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.01.12 16:54
              Daniil, I was genuinely surprised to read such a review after the few constructive and polite private messages we exchanged. Your conclusions are based solely on your own assumptions and your side of the story. I have never confirmed any of them, and until now, I did not know whether you followed my monthly recommendations correctly. From our recent conversation, it has become clear that you were not following my monthly recommendations and were making your own optimizations—trading your own set files, modifying TP/SL levels, adding or removing symbols, and selectively applying the recommended settings. You even described removing charts that were “draining money,” which confirms that you were actively deviating from the full recommended setup. Over the years, I have seen similar complaints, and in every case, once AnyDesk verification revealed the deviations from my instructions, the results aligned with expectations. For this reason, claims about over-optimization, randomness, or fraud cannot be validated without reviewing the actual setup and trading history. I am now explicitly offering to connect via AnyDesk to verify everything you have traded so far and confirm whether my instructions were followed. Until such verification takes place, presenting assumptions as facts and labeling my work as a “scam” is neither accurate nor fair. From my experience, users who follow my advice and monthly recommendations carefully, without making changes, typically achieve acceptable or even good results. Those who override my optimized set files, adjust TP/SL levels, or decide independently what to trade almost always see worse outcomes and are usually the ones who end up complaining. That is something worth reflecting on. UPDATE: Daniil, your statements are factually incorrect. In our private conversations, you admitted that you were still trading in December using the initial “July 2025” set files, which you had downloaded months earlier, even though I had already published newly optimized set files at the end of November 2025. This clearly means that you were NOT following my monthly recommendations, but instead applying your own personal logic to outdated set files. What I actually stated and what you are now misrepresenting, is that SOME of my optimized set files may not perform well in the future, while SOME of them will, which is precisely why I publish new recommendations every month based on recent market performance. DO NOT distort my comments and advice PLEASE.
              Abdulmumin Adiyaya Sadiq
              363
              Abdulmumin Adiyaya Sadiq 2025.08.28 16:43 
               

              This rating is from the bottom of my heart ❤️❤️💜💜, for the heiken Ashi EA Mt5 I just purchased few days ago I must confirm that Eleni Anna branou his a great and kind hearted person, with good 💜💜 the support Eleni Anna give to me has no part two, that makes me full of joy, please I recommend Eleni Anna branou products to all the viewers of MQL5 platform. please keep up the good job. 👍👍.

              Juvenille Emperor Limited
              102935
              Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.08.28 16:47
              I am truly touched Abdulmumin, by your wonderful words and heartfelt review for the Heiken Ashi EA. It means so much to me to know that my support has brought you joy and confidence in your trading journey. I will continue to do my very best to provide both quality tools and dedicated support for you and all my users. Thank you sincerely for your trust and kind recommendation. I wish you great success with your trading!
              Pavel Sebastian Dobroucky
              272
              Pavel Sebastian Dobroucky 2025.02.04 18:45 
               

              Excellent EA. simple in its logic, but all the more powerful and flawless when set up correctly, preferably according to carefully optimized "sets" directly from Eleni. Behind it is a lot of detailed and careful work from the developer, which will save you time and nerves and will certainly earn you some money, if you use it correctly and of course there will be a good market setting, nothing is guaranteed. I highly recommend it to everyone!

              Juvenille Emperor Limited
              102935
              Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.02.04 18:50
              Thank you so much for your wonderful feedback, Pavel! I really appreciate that you find the Heiken Ashi EA both simple and powerful when configured properly. It’s great to know that my hard work is making trading easier and more efficient for you. Your recommendation truly means a lot to me—wishing you continued success in the markets! Happy trading!
              Prze mek
              29
              Prze mek 2025.01.15 16:25 
               

              User didn't leave any comment to the rating

              Juvenille Emperor Limited
              102935
              Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.01.15 16:29
              Thank you for your wonderful review my friend! I’m delighted to hear that you find the Heiken Ashi EA reliable and appreciate the optimization efforts and support I provide. Your recommendation truly means a lot and motivates me to continue delivering the best experience for all users!
              smooth_pips
              181
              smooth_pips 2024.10.23 13:34 
               

              Very good EA. A safe way of trading by not using grid or martingale style. Small losses and big wins. I definitely recommend this EA.

              Juvenille Emperor Limited
              102935
              Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2024.10.23 13:46
              Thank you so much for your fantastic review! I'm thrilled to hear that you're enjoying the Heiken Ashi EA and that it's working well with your trading style. My goal was to create a safe, efficient system without grid or martingale strategies, so it's great to know you're seeing positive results. Happy trading, and feel free to reach out if you need any assistance!
              ANARCHITECTS
              281
              ANARCHITECTS 2024.05.19 08:05 
               

              Really nice EA, amazing customer support, the developer is generous to assist whenever needed and open for suggestions. Overall really satisfied and happy.

              Juvenille Emperor Limited
              102935
              Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2024.10.23 13:48
              Thank you so much for your kind words! I'm really glad to hear that you're happy with the Heiken Ashi EA and my customer support. Your satisfaction means a lot to me and I'm always here to help. Wishing you continued success and happy trading!
              averdas
              29
              averdas 2024.04.11 12:15 
               

              Bought that EA due I have other EA but only scalp in 15m normal candles and Heiken ashi. What I saw the heiken ashi scalping was better than with normal candles but I wanted something for swing trades 1 hour up to Daily trades. Gonna check it but from far I know Heiken ashi stuff work better.

              Juvenille Emperor Limited
              102935
              Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2024.04.11 12:35
              Thank you very much for your great 5 star review for the Heiken Ashi EA MT5. Please don't hesitate to contact me if you need any help with it. I wish you all the best with your trading!
              Noppadol Phompaksorn
              642
              Noppadol Phompaksorn 2024.02.03 17:13 
               

              This is very good Heiken Ashi EA and I'm very happy with Heiken Ashi EA MT5 set files which give good results on live trading.

              Juvenille Emperor Limited
              102935
              Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2024.02.03 17:19
              Thank you so much for your positive feedback and excellent review! I'm delighted to hear that you are satisfied with the performance of your Heiken Ashi EA MT5, and the success you've experienced with my recommended set files.
              David Gabriel
              151
              David Gabriel 2024.02.02 18:40 
               

              Rented a few days ago, this ea is extraodinary. As indicated in the description, it's not a magic tool, it doesn't read the future, but works with logic. The inputs are perfect. Like all inteligently programmed bots, this ea has both negative and positive days. But for the moment, it has made more positive than negative days. Around +10% in one week with a DD of 15%. What I really like about Heiken Ashi EA MT5 is its well thought-out risk management. He won't place SLs very far out in the hope of a market reversal. When he loses, he loses, but he doesn't lose much, but when he wins, he's magnificent. Another proof of the programmer's honesty: his very attractive price, no telegram group, no affiliation. He must make his money with forex and not with us :)

              Juvenille Emperor Limited
              102935
              Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2024.02.02 20:11
              Thank you so much for taking the time to share your experience with the Heiken Ashi EA MT5. I am thrilled to hear that you find it extraordinary and that it aligns with the logic and risk management principles I've implemented. Your observation about the balanced approach to both positive and negative days resonates with my commitment to transparency and honesty. I designed this EA with careful risk management to minimize losses while maximizing gains, and it's rewarding to hear that you are happy with the results. Your feedback encourages me to keep refining and improving the EA. I am here to support you on your trading journey. Wishing you continued success in your trading endeavors!
              grapie
              87
              grapie 2023.08.19 00:37 
               

              The best and most reliable EA I have purchased thus far and I have purchased quite a few. Customer service is second to none. I encourage you to try it out.

              Juvenille Emperor Limited
              102935
              Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.08.19 09:17
              I greatly appreciate your nice comments and your excellent review! Thank you very much!
              HawkeyesFX
              20
              HawkeyesFX 2023.08.10 21:14 
               

              I cannot praise Eleni Anna Branou enough. As a new user of EAs, this one functions perfectly! Additionally, Eleni has been extremely patient with me while configuring the EA to better suit my style. Thank you!

              Juvenille Emperor Limited
              102935
              Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.08.10 22:08
              I was really happy to help you configuring the Heiken Ashi EA MT5 to your specific needs. Thank you very much for your warmhearted comments and your excellent review!
              Jeanne Barkhuizen
              1724
              Jeanne Barkhuizen 2023.08.06 15:59 
               

              User didn't leave any comment to the rating

              Juvenille Emperor Limited
              102935
              Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.08.06 16:06
              I really appreciate your warmhearted comments and excellent review for the Heiken Ashi EA Jeanne!
              Rafael Alfredo Capucho
              358
              Rafael Alfredo Capucho 2023.06.20 18:40 
               

              Pretty good EA, Eleni replies quickly and friendly. I adjusted the EA to follow longer trends in the daily chart with good results so far (backtesting; I just put in live trading today).. Eleni, please, I also liked your RSI EA, but looks like that the presets aren't really performing well in 2023, I noticed that you have reconfigured the Heiken Ashi recently, what do you think about doing the same with the RSI EA? it looks promissing, thank you!!

              Juvenille Emperor Limited
              102935
              Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.06.20 18:43
              Thank you very much for your nice comments and great review Rafael! I am optimizing the new set files for the RSI EA MT4/5 as we speak, so I will publish the new ones in a week or so. I am doing this optimization on all symbols for all my EAs twice a year.
              MetaNewbetrader
              224
              MetaNewbetrader 2023.05.24 05:40 
               

              Great EA with amazing customer support! Eleni helped me with settings to optimize into a profitable strategy!

              Juvenille Emperor Limited
              102935
              Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.05.24 10:09
              Thank you very much for your excellent feedback and review! I am happy that I was able to help you with your strategy.
              MAL1967
              31
              MAL1967 2023.02.20 14:34 
               

              I bought this EA but had problems installing it. Eleni Anna supported me through out the process. Excellent Support.

              Juvenille Emperor Limited
              102935
              Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.02.20 14:35
              Thank you very much for you nice comments and excellent review! I will always be here for anything else you may need.
              Elvis A Soares Lucas
              879
              Elvis A Soares Lucas 2022.09.15 18:52 
               

              Great EA, my implemented strategy has made $400 today. Please keep updating and improving EA!

              Juvenille Emperor Limited
              102935
              Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.09.15 18:54
              Thank you very much for your great review! I wish you the best results with your Heiken Ashi EA MT5.
              abdulwahab anuoluwapo
              30
              abdulwahab anuoluwapo 2022.06.19 10:20 
               

              very nice customer service, now i can now laugh forever, thanks man

              Juvenille Emperor Limited
              102935
              Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.09.15 18:54
              Thank you very much for your excellent review, I really appreciate it!
              tmmt4
              25
              tmmt4 2022.03.10 16:42 
               

              Effective EA with excellent customer service.

              Juvenille Emperor Limited
              102935
              Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.03.10 16:43
              Thank you very much for your great review, I really appreciate it!
              12
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