Heiken Ashi EA MT5
- Experts
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Juvenille Emperor LimitedHello, I'm Eleni Anna Branou, a 51-year-old specialist in designing efficient expert advisors, indicators, and utilities exclusively available on the MQL5.com Market. I aim to offer valuable products at competitive prices, ensuring the best user experience and support for my customers.
- Version: 2.50
- Updated: 10 March 2025
- Activations: 20
Heiken Ashi EA MT5 is a fully automated trading system that takes Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles to the next level. It enters trades based on Heiken Ashi color changes, offering a highly customizable approach to fit different trading styles. The EA provides great flexibility, allowing you to select which Heiken Ashi candle (from the 2nd to the 10th) should trigger the first trade. Additionally, it includes a distance limitation feature to prevent excessive entries at similar price levels. A built-in Heiken Ashi trailing stop dynamically adjusts stop-loss levels based on past Heiken Ashi candles, helping to adapt to different market conditions. To improve trade quality, the EA includes Moving Average and MACD filters to reduce false signals. This EA comes with specially optimized set files for many symbols/instruments.
Advice: My EAs are not magic systems that predict the market, but solid, well-coded tools built to achieve consistent results without using martingale or grid strategies. Success with them requires patience and discipline. I regularly optimize all my EAs, publish new set files twice a year, and review their performance every month. Always use only my recommended set files and keep your risk per symbol at 0.5% or lower. For my latest recommendations, please visit the backtests & set files blog by: clicking here.
Winning in the forex market is one of the toughest challenges out there. It's a constant battle against large participants like institutional traders, banks, and others whose primary objective is to take your money and everyone else's. Given this, while I strive to provide honest and well-designed EAs that have the potential to generate decent profits if the market conditions are favorable, I cannot make any promises or guarantees regarding their performance
Before using the Heiken Ashi EA MT5, you must install the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator for MT5 in MT5 \ File \ Open Data Folder \ MQL5 \ Indicators. Be careful NOT to place it in the Examples folder or any other subfolder, it must go directly into the Indicators folder.
Product Installation | How to Test the Heiken Ashi EA | Heiken Ashi EA Settings/Inputs Guide | Heiken Ashi EA Recommended Set Files
Features
- No Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or other high-risk strategies
- Trades Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles
- Limits distance between same-direction orders
- Moving Average and MACD filters reduce false signals
- Supports Hard and Virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss
- SL, TP, BE, and Trailing SL based on ADR percentage
- Basket TP, SL, BE, and Trailing SL for all open positions
- Fully automated Expert Advisor
- Compatible with MQL5 VPS
Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller
Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74
#tags heiken ashi ea forex robot mt5 expert advisor classic smoothed heiken ashi candles automated trading trend following strategy
Once again after buying other products, want to give 5 stars to this EA and specially to Eleni for her precise attention and help.