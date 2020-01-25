Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA MT4

5

Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA ΜΤ4 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with 8 built in strategies, based on the well known Japanese Candlestick Patterns. It has a unique number of settings that make it extremely versatile in all market conditions. This EA comes with new set files for many symbols/instruments, specially optimized for ECN Raw Spread ICMarkets accounts (New York based GMT+3 time zone servers). Other brokers or account types may be used, but you may need to make any necessary time adjustments to fit your broker/account.

Advice: My EAs are not magic systems that predict the market, but solid, well-coded tools built to achieve consistent results without using martingale or grid strategies. Success with them requires patience and discipline. I regularly optimize all my EAs, publish new set files twice a year, and review their performance every month. Always use only my recommended set files and keep your risk per symbol at 0.5% or lower. For my latest recommendations, please visit the backtests & set files blog by: clicking here.

Winning in the forex market is one of the toughest challenges out there. It's a constant battle against large participants like institutional traders, banks, and others whose primary objective is to take your money and everyone else's. Given this, while I strive to provide honest and well-designed EAs that have the potential to generate decent profits if the market conditions are favorable, I cannot make any promises or guarantees regarding their performance.

 

Features

  • Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous techniques are not used
  • 8 built in Strategies, based on the extremely reliable Japanese Candlestick Patterns
  • Specially optimized set files for many symbols/instruments
  • Hard and Virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
  • SL, TP, BE and Trailing SL levels in Percentage of the Average Daily Range
  • Time and Price Level settings for maximum flexibility
  • 100% automated Expert Advisor
  • MQL5 VPS compatible


    Mode Santey
    47
    Mode Santey 2022.12.16 20:00 
     

    What I like about the seller is very communicative and helpful. Although I am newbie, helped me set up the EA with ease and now the EA has opened trades on my demo account. I am testing it. If everything goes well, will move onto my live real account. I did a lot of research on MQL5 and this seller caught my attention, coz unlike other sellers she has made a point of regular updates and changes to the EA mentioned in comments. So this is one reasons I trusted this seller and purchased their EA to see how it works. Coz a person who makes an effort about their EA definitely cares about their customers.

