Apex Trade Copier MT4

Apex Trade Copier is a local trade copier for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It copies trades between MT4 and MT5 accounts on the same computer or VPS and works in every combination, including MT4 to MT5 and MT5 to MT4, across different brokers. It runs locally through a shared file, so there is no internet dependency, no DLL, and no monthly fee.

One master account can feed any number of client accounts, and a single client can copy from up to eight masters at once. Each client sizes its trades using one of 20 lot-sizing modes, including fixed lots, multipliers, risk percent, and balance ratio, with automatic contract-size correction between brokers. Symbol names are matched for you, including broker suffixes like EURUSD.m and aliases such as GOLD for XAUUSD.

Every trade is written to disk before it is copied, so a restart or a dropped connection never causes a trade to be lost. The client replays what it missed, in order, when it returns.


For Input Settings & Features, please refer to the blog post Apex Trade Copier — Complete Settings & Inputs Guide

For the MT5 version, please refer to the product Apex Trade Copier - MT5


WHAT IT COPIES

  • Market orders: opens, closes, and stop-loss / take-profit changes
  • Partial closes, copied as a proportional volume reduction
  • Pending orders (buy/sell limit and stop): placement, modification, cancellation, and correct handling when they fill
  • Reverse copying: mirror a master inverted, with SL and TP swapped

POSITION SIZING (20 MODES)

  • Fixed lot, multiplier, or divider
  • Copy the master's volume exactly
  • Risk a percentage of balance, equity, or free margin, sized from the stop-loss distance
  • Risk a fixed money amount per trade
  • Balance ratio and equity ratio for automatic proportional sizing
  • Fixed lot per X of balance or equity
  • Master volume plus or minus a percentage Contract-size correction adjusts for brokers that quote the same symbol with different contract sizes, and a below-minimum option skips or rounds up any trade under the broker's minimum lot.

SYMBOL MAPPING

  • Exact, suffix, and prefix matching (EURUSD, EURUSD.m, mEURUSD)
  • Custom alias groups (GOLD to XAUUSD)
  • Fuzzy matching with a confidence threshold. Anything below the threshold is quarantined and reported, so a trade never lands on the wrong symbol.

FILTERS AND EXECUTION GUARDS

  • Copy by symbol, direction, volume range, or magic number
  • Session filter with time windows, weekdays, and a Friday close
  • News pause around high-impact economic events (MetaTrader 5 only)
  • Guards for maximum slippage, maximum spread, and stale signals

RISK PROTECTION

  • Equity floor, maximum drawdown from peak, daily loss, and floating-loss limits
  • On a breach, a hard stop closes all copied trades and suspends copying; a soft mode alerts and clears on recovery
  • Exposure caps on open positions, total lots, and lots per symbol

RELIABILITY

  • Crash-safe journaling with exact-order catch-up after any disconnect
  • Restart-safe ticket mapping with an automatic backup copy
  • Missed-trade recovery that re-tries a copy after a temporary error, within limits you set
  • Netting and hedging accounts both supported, with an automatic bridge between them

TRADE MANAGEMENT AND INTERFACE

  • On-chart dashboard showing status, masters, open copies, and latency
  • Setup wizard and a settings panel you can change live without reloading the EA
  • Take Profit Without Closing Master: keep a client trade open after the master closes and manage it with automatic breakeven and trailing

WHO IT IS FOR

  • Signal providers and strategy sellers running several funded or live accounts
  • Traders copying between their own accounts at different brokers
  • Money managers mirroring a model account to client accounts on one VPS

REQUIREMENTS

  • All linked terminals must run on the same Windows machine or VPS, under the same user. Copying between different computers is not supported.
  • Auto Trading must be enabled on every terminal.
  • Available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

SETUP IN FOUR STEPS

  1. Attach Apex Trade Copier to one chart on each terminal you want to link.
  2. Set one terminal to Master and the others to Client.
  3. Enable Auto Trading on every terminal.
  4. Pick a lot-sizing mode on each client. Clients find live masters automatically.


Try the free demo in the Strategy Tester before you buy. If Apex Trade Copier works well for you, a review is much appreciated. If anything does not behave as expected, please message me first and I will help you sort it out.


Keywords : 

trade copier, local copier, multi account copier, trade duplicator, lot multiplier, copy trades, account copier, multi master copier, hedging netting bridge, risk management, expert advisor, utility
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Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilities
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
SmartFastTrade AI
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Utilities
Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
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Asanka Manikgama Arachchilage Don
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Optimize your trading analysis with the RSI Multitimeframe Dashboard, a powerful tool designed to streamline RSI monitoring across all timeframes and symbols listed in your Market Watch. This dashboard delivers real-time insights and alerts, making it essential for traders who rely on RSI to identify potential market entries and exits. Key features include: Comprehensive RSI Overview : Instantly view RSI values for every timeframe across all Market Watch symbols, making multi-timeframe analysis
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Asanka Manikgama Arachchilage Don
Utilities
Optimize your trading analysis with the RSI Multitimeframe Dashboard, a powerful tool designed to streamline RSI monitoring across all timeframes and symbols listed in your Market Watch. This dashboard delivers real-time insights and alerts, making it essential for traders who rely on RSI to identify potential market entries and exits. Key features include: Comprehensive RSI Overview : Instantly view RSI values for every timeframe across all Market Watch symbols, making multi-timeframe analysis
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Apex Trade Copier MT5
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