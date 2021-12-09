Chart Symbol Changer for MT5 is an indicator/utility that offers you the option to change the current chart symbol that is attached onto with a click of a symbol button on its panel. Chart Symbol Changer for MT5 gives you the option to configure the 32 symbol buttons to your personal preference, by adding the pairs you want to keep any eye on and trade the most. This way you will never miss an opportunity, because you can have a faster view of the market on your chart with just a few clicks.





Features



32 customizable symbols on panel, that allow you to monitor your favorite instruments on the same chart

Works smoothly on any symbol/instrument, account type or broker





also comes in the form of a Trade Panel, in order to help you with your trade and risk management and your manual trading in general.

Manual Trade Panel MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72965





Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74





