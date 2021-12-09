Chart Symbol Changer for MT5
- Indicators
- Juvenille Emperor Limited
- Version: 1.0
Chart Symbol Changer for MT5 is an indicator/utility that offers you the option to change the current chart symbol that is attached onto with a click of a symbol button on its panel. Chart Symbol Changer for MT5 gives you the option to configure the 32 symbol buttons to your personal preference, by adding the pairs you want to keep any eye on and trade the most. This way you will never miss an opportunity, because you can have a faster view of the market on your chart with just a few clicks.
Chart Symbol Changer for MT5 Installation/User Guide | Update of a Purchased Product
Features
- 32 customizable symbols on panel, that allow you to monitor your favorite instruments on the same chart
- Works smoothly on any symbol/instrument, account type or broker
Chart Symbol Changer for MT5 also comes in the form of a Trade Panel, in order to help you with your trade and risk management and your manual trading in general.
- Manual Trade Panel MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72965
Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller
Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74
#tags chart symbol change changer indicator utility mt4 mt5 terminal symbol chart changer
I am sorry it is not working , i tried many times click , uninstal instal no way?? sorry..
Very useful tool, i was wrong when say it is not working for my platform, actually Mr Eleni messaged me and the issue come from suffix ,i forgot to correct it. now it works perfectly.