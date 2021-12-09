Chart Symbol Changer for MT5

5

Chart Symbol Changer for MT5 is an indicator/utility that offers you the option to change the current chart symbol that is attached onto with a click of a symbol button on its panel. Chart Symbol Changer for MT5 gives you the option to configure the 32 symbol buttons to your personal preference, by adding the pairs you want to keep any eye on and trade the most. This way you will never miss an opportunity, because you can have a faster view of the market on your chart with just a few clicks.


Chart Symbol Changer for MT5 Installation/User Guide     |      Update of a Purchased Product


Features

  • 32 customizable symbols on panel, that allow you to monitor your favorite instruments on the same chart
  • Works smoothly on any symbol/instrument, account type or broker


Chart Symbol Changer for MT5 also comes in the form of a Trade Panel, in order to help you with your trade and risk management and your manual trading in general.


I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.


Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74


#tags chart symbol change changer indicator utility mt4 mt5 terminal symbol chart changer


Reviews 12
GHANO03
176
GHANO03 2024.12.31 13:18 
 

I am sorry it is not working , i tried many times click , uninstal instal no way?? sorry..

Very useful tool, i was wrong when say it is not working for my platform, actually Mr Eleni messaged me and the issue come from suffix ,i forgot to correct it. now it works perfectly.

mauro bianchi
261
mauro bianchi 2024.05.12 09:05 
 

Grazie per la condivisione, utile strumento, piccolo neo secondo me è che all'apertura del navigatore scompare, ma probabilmente devo ancora sperimentare un pò.

Calogero Vella
590
Calogero Vella 2024.03.28 08:29 
 

Great!!! Thanks a lot.

Filter:
James Erasmus
2248
James Erasmus 2025.02.13 10:35 
 

Super. Just too many blocks/spaces for products. Maybe an option for 5, 10 etc. So if just watching 6, then there is this massive column. Other features like font, color would be nice. product works well.. does not change other charts, great job

Juvenille Emperor Limited
95568
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.02.13 10:46
Thank you for your feedback and review, James! I appreciate your suggestions and will keep them in mind for future updates. However, I feel it may be a bit harsh to rate the description quality, reliability, and usability with 4 stars just because it doesn’t meet your personal preferences. Please keep in mind that this is a free product, and it seems to be suitable for most users. Thanks again for your input!
GHANO03
176
GHANO03 2024.12.31 13:18 
 

I am sorry it is not working , i tried many times click , uninstal instal no way?? sorry..

Very useful tool, i was wrong when say it is not working for my platform, actually Mr Eleni messaged me and the issue come from suffix ,i forgot to correct it. now it works perfectly.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
95568
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.01.02 11:22
Hello, I understand the issue you're experiencing, but it seems that comes from your MT5 terminal or installation rather than the 'Chart Symbol Changer for MT5' itself. To resolve it, please log into your MQL5 account by going to MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community, and search for 'Chart Symbol Changer for MT5' in the upper right corner of your MT5 terminal. Once found, install it using the Download button in its description. Please note that copying/pasting .ex5 files doesn't work for MQL5 Market purchases/installations. If you've tried this method, it won't function properly. I kindly ask you to reconsider your review, as you've rated the reliability, usability, and my support with 3 stars without reaching out to me first. I'm here to assist you and ensure a smooth experience. I have sent you a video in your private messages here in MQL5.com that shows how to install it properly and that it doesn't close or removed when the Navigator window opens or closes. Please unzip this video file and watch it carefully. PS. Also you must be careful to fill in your desired pairs/symbols, exactly as they are written in your Marketwatch window. That means that if they have a prefix or suffix before or after the main part of the symbol, that should be included, for example if your broker has a EURUSD.r symbol you should write EURUSD.r in the Panel Symbol setting and NOT EURUSD. UPDATE: Great, thank you very much for your updated review my friend! Have a Happy & Properous Year!
mauro bianchi
261
mauro bianchi 2024.05.12 09:05 
 

Grazie per la condivisione, utile strumento, piccolo neo secondo me è che all'apertura del navigatore scompare, ma probabilmente devo ancora sperimentare un pò.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
95568
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2024.05.12 09:35
Hello Mauro, I understand the issue you're experiencing, but it seems that comes from your MT5 terminal or installation rather than the 'Chart Symbol Changer for MT5' itself. To resolve it, please log into your MQL5 account by going to MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community, and search for 'Chart Symbol Changer for MT5' in the upper right corner of your MT5 terminal. Once found, install it using the Download button in its description. Please note that copying/pasting .ex5 files doesn't work for MQL5 Market purchases/installations. If you've tried this method, it won't function properly. I kindly ask you to reconsider your review, as you've rated the reliability, usability, and my support with 3 stars without reaching out to me first. I'm here to assist you and ensure a smooth experience. I have sent you a video in your private messages here in MQL5.com that shows how to install it properly and that it doesn't close or removed when the Navigator window opens or closes. Please unzip this video file and watch it carefully.
Calogero Vella
590
Calogero Vella 2024.03.28 08:29 
 

Great!!! Thanks a lot.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
95568
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2024.03.28 09:35
Thank you for your nice comments and excellent review for the Chart Symbol Changer for MT5.
jr61hal01th22
24
jr61hal01th22 2024.02.07 23:09 
 

What a time saver!

PatrickRotterdam
27
PatrickRotterdam 2023.05.06 00:45 
 

Great product, very fast, only need 1 window open.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
95568
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.05.06 08:05
Thank you very much for your nice comment and review, Patrick!
mymt52019
81
mymt52019 2023.02.21 18:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Juvenille Emperor Limited
95568
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.02.21 18:44
Hello and thank you very much for your 5 star review! In order for the symbols to be clickable you must have enabled them in MT5 >> View >> Symbols. Also make sure that all symbols are inserted in the inside settings exactly as they appear in the Marketwatch, for example if the EURUSD symbol is EURUSD.pro in your broker, you must put EURUSD.pro in the inside settings.
Tiga Chua
58
Tiga Chua 2022.11.23 03:41 
 

Very good & useful tool to have on MT5.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
95568
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.11.23 09:48
Thank you very much for your positive review!
jiggytrade
98
jiggytrade 2022.09.20 15:23 
 

Thanks for making this available, nice little tool. It would be nice if there was a Next and Prev buttons,.. this way you can blast through a watchlist very quickly :)

Juvenille Emperor Limited
95568
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.09.20 17:07
Thank you for your excellent review! I will keep your request in mind for a next update.
AnthonyT T
26
AnthonyT T 2022.03.02 05:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Juvenille Emperor Limited
95568
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.03.04 09:46
Thank you for your review Anthony, I will see about your request on the next update.
odymt5
195
odymt5 2022.02.25 14:57 
 

This is great

Juvenille Emperor Limited
95568
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.02.25 15:00
Thank you very much for your 5 star review!
Multi Disipliner
352
Multi Disipliner 2022.02.21 21:11 
 

very nice. thanks

Juvenille Emperor Limited
95568
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.02.21 21:13
Thank you very much for your nice review!
Reply to review