Copyist MS

4

Copyist MS is a simple and easy to use trade copier. It works as a single-file Expert Advisor with toggled Master and Slave operation modes.


Configurations

  • Type of work - work mode selection: Master or Slave;
  • Copy by magic number - copy trade orders by magic number (configure in master terminal)
  • Will not copy currency pairs - list of unwanted currency pairs to copy (configure in master terminal)
  • Master account number - master-terminal trading account number;
  • Selective copying currency pairs - individual selection of currency pairs for copying
  • Max orders on one currency pair - maximum number of orders for one currency pair
  • Max spread (0-off) - maximum spread filter (0-disabled)
  • Waiting for spread normalization - waiting time for spread stabilization to open an order
  • Copy Buy limit-Sell limit - copy Buy/Sell Limit orders;
  • Copy Buy stop-Sell stop - copy Buy/Sell Stop orders;
  • Copy Take Profit - copy Take Profit;
  • Copy Stop Loss - copy Stop Loss;
  • Take Profit (0-off) - take profit (0 - do not use);
  • Stop Loss (0-off) - stop loss (0 - do not use);
  • Profit transfer stop to breakeven (0-off) - profit level for breakeven activation (0 - do not use);
  • Step breakeven (0-off) - breakeven step (0 - do not use);
  • The trailing stop (0-off) - trailing (0 - do not use);
  • Step trailing stop (0-off) - trailing step (0 - do not use);
  • Add a suffix to the Slave orders - add a suffix to the slave orders;
  • Delete suffix in master orders - delete master order suffix;
  • Fixed lot - lot used in trading (if 0, then the lot of the master terminal is copied);
  • Coefficient lot - calculation of the coefficient of the copied lot
  • Revers - reverse
  • Only Open - true/false copy only open orders
  • Copy with pips delay - true/false copy trade orders only with transfer in points
  • Distance pips (-) - pip distance
  • Waiting time, sec - waiting for a minus distance
  • Copy Comment - true/false
  • Order ID - order identifier;
  • Show info - display information on the chart.  
Replacement Symbols Master-Slave
    • Symbols 1 - replacement of copied currency pairs, you can copy from one currency pair to another, example: EURUSD-XAUUSD currency pairs are indicated with a hyphen.


    Reviews 5
    Paul Edward Clayfield
    593
    Paul Edward Clayfield 2021.08.23 20:05 
     

    I have been using this utility for quite some time now (nearly a year) and its is excellant. It is simple to use and very useful for not just basic copying but also Money Management. So if for instance you are subscribed to an account with MQL5 and you want to either leverage it up or down this utility works well. So for example I subscribe to a signal provider who Martingales and has a potential DrawDown of 25%, I don't mind the risk on my smaller account as his returns are 20% plus per month, but on my larger account I'm happy to sacrifice some of the return to limit the risk and so with this Copier I can easily do that, Also, I can set the Copier so that when it trades in the direction of the forecast Daily TF I can have a higher lot size than those against thus also managing my risk. So all in all this is perfect for my needs. Aleksei is also very responsive and helpful. Thank you Aleksei for a great utility and customer experience.

    Svetlin Popov
    144
    Svetlin Popov 2021.04.22 22:22 
     

    Does the job and it's reliable and fast. No complaints so far. 5 stars from me.

    agolovkov
    35
    agolovkov 2018.07.10 15:25 
     

    Отличный копировщик сделок!

    Варианты использования:

    1. Если вы успешный трейдер и демонстрируете положительный результат, то этим интересуются ваши знакомые, которые также хотять вложить средства в работу с доходностью выше банковского депозита.

    2. Как вариант использовать советника для уменьшения рисков от кидалова брокеров-кухонь, типо IndigoDMA, STP Broker (Finago), чтобы складывая все яйца в одну корзину, не остаться без яиц вообще)))

    3. И самый интересный вариант: как вариант для MoneyManagement'a и Риск-менеджмента при использовании больших плеч на небольших депозитах с целью более эффективной отдачи депозита, либо для создания комфортных условий за счет снижения психологической нагрузки в торговле.

    Например, в рамках риск-менеджмента у вас есть комфортный уровень риска на сделку 2% на самую правильную сделку. Чтобы получить от этих 2% риска осязаемый профит, например 1:3 - 1:5 хочется задействовать большую сумму для работы. Но тогда выходит, что вы нарушаете правила ММ и это ложится на вас доп.нагрузкой при принятии решения на вход в сделку. Ваш реальный счет 500 USD. Далеее, вы создаете другой счет, демо-счет с депозитом в 1000 USD и торгуете на нем как на реальном, так как он линкуется с вашим реальным счетом, но с привычными мозгу параметрами риска. Естественно, необходимо контролировать реальный счет на предмет достаточности маржи, если у вас открыто много сделок, либо ограничить их общим риском на портфель открытых сделок.

    4. Как вариант разгрузить ваш компьютер, если используются индикаторы и советники из разных систем, и вам необходимо выставлять ордера исходя из данных, которые показывают индикаторы на каждом из терминалов. При этом ордера агрегируются слейв-аккаунтом на один терминал без нагрузки на ресурсы компьютера. Это очень удобно, если вы используете серверные/поточные данные для индикаторов, либо если эти индикаторы не работают без конфликтов между собой в рамках одного терминала, и вы, продолжая отработку сценария работы в п.3, транслируете все это на слейв-аккаунт.

    Работает все стабильно и отлично) Копировщик также поддерживает работу с копированием сделок от терминалов разных брокеров (необходимо указывать настройки "Add a Suffix to a Slave terminal" / "Delete suffix in master orders").

    Order ID в настройках трогать не нужно.

    В общем, я доволен. Инструмент в работу!

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    Paul Edward Clayfield
    593
    Paul Edward Clayfield 2021.08.23 20:05 
     

    I have been using this utility for quite some time now (nearly a year) and its is excellant. It is simple to use and very useful for not just basic copying but also Money Management. So if for instance you are subscribed to an account with MQL5 and you want to either leverage it up or down this utility works well. So for example I subscribe to a signal provider who Martingales and has a potential DrawDown of 25%, I don't mind the risk on my smaller account as his returns are 20% plus per month, but on my larger account I'm happy to sacrifice some of the return to limit the risk and so with this Copier I can easily do that, Also, I can set the Copier so that when it trades in the direction of the forecast Daily TF I can have a higher lot size than those against thus also managing my risk. So all in all this is perfect for my needs. Aleksei is also very responsive and helpful. Thank you Aleksei for a great utility and customer experience.

    Aleksei Moshkin
    19146
    Reply from developer Aleksei Moshkin 2021.08.25 10:57
    Thank you!
    Md. Shahadat Hossain
    867
    Md. Shahadat Hossain 2021.08.04 09:00 
     

    only good thing of this product is it copy trades almost 99% time. all other things are horrible. sudden close in slave, wrong tp sl placement on slave, or not coping sl tp on slave.

    provided all the necessary data to the seller - making video of live trading so that issue can be understand properly, providing log files. images of expert tabs msg etc.

    but according to seller problems is in my end so he asked me to share my trading platform details .

    anyway dont purchase any product without seeing reviews and contacting with its real user, bcz once u paid , u wont get any refund . mql dont have that option. bcz they dont refund they money once they get into their pocket.

    Aleksei Moshkin
    19146
    Reply from developer Aleksei Moshkin 2021.08.18 21:21
    https://prnt.sc/1qan1nv
    You forgot to attach our last correspondence.
    I hope that the moderation of the site will judge us.
    I am ready to provide the code for verification to the site moderators.
    Then you will publicly apologize for all the insults!
    Svetlin Popov
    144
    Svetlin Popov 2021.04.22 22:22 
     

    Does the job and it's reliable and fast. No complaints so far. 5 stars from me.

    agolovkov
    35
    agolovkov 2018.07.10 15:25 
     

    Отличный копировщик сделок!

    Варианты использования:

    1. Если вы успешный трейдер и демонстрируете положительный результат, то этим интересуются ваши знакомые, которые также хотять вложить средства в работу с доходностью выше банковского депозита.

    2. Как вариант использовать советника для уменьшения рисков от кидалова брокеров-кухонь, типо IndigoDMA, STP Broker (Finago), чтобы складывая все яйца в одну корзину, не остаться без яиц вообще)))

    3. И самый интересный вариант: как вариант для MoneyManagement'a и Риск-менеджмента при использовании больших плеч на небольших депозитах с целью более эффективной отдачи депозита, либо для создания комфортных условий за счет снижения психологической нагрузки в торговле.

    Например, в рамках риск-менеджмента у вас есть комфортный уровень риска на сделку 2% на самую правильную сделку. Чтобы получить от этих 2% риска осязаемый профит, например 1:3 - 1:5 хочется задействовать большую сумму для работы. Но тогда выходит, что вы нарушаете правила ММ и это ложится на вас доп.нагрузкой при принятии решения на вход в сделку. Ваш реальный счет 500 USD. Далеее, вы создаете другой счет, демо-счет с депозитом в 1000 USD и торгуете на нем как на реальном, так как он линкуется с вашим реальным счетом, но с привычными мозгу параметрами риска. Естественно, необходимо контролировать реальный счет на предмет достаточности маржи, если у вас открыто много сделок, либо ограничить их общим риском на портфель открытых сделок.

    4. Как вариант разгрузить ваш компьютер, если используются индикаторы и советники из разных систем, и вам необходимо выставлять ордера исходя из данных, которые показывают индикаторы на каждом из терминалов. При этом ордера агрегируются слейв-аккаунтом на один терминал без нагрузки на ресурсы компьютера. Это очень удобно, если вы используете серверные/поточные данные для индикаторов, либо если эти индикаторы не работают без конфликтов между собой в рамках одного терминала, и вы, продолжая отработку сценария работы в п.3, транслируете все это на слейв-аккаунт.

    Работает все стабильно и отлично) Копировщик также поддерживает работу с копированием сделок от терминалов разных брокеров (необходимо указывать настройки "Add a Suffix to a Slave terminal" / "Delete suffix in master orders").

    Order ID в настройках трогать не нужно.

    В общем, я доволен. Инструмент в работу!

    Svyatoslav Kucher
    4848
    Svyatoslav Kucher 2017.09.26 10:08 
     

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