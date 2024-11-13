Mk EURUSD ecn

Only 1 copies at the price of 99 USD. Last price 999 USD

 

EURUSD ECN- is a trading algorithm designed for trading on ECN accounts or any other accounts with small margins and small spread!

EURUSD ECN trading strategy is based on historical axioms of breaking the daily price range.

Why EURUSD ECN belongs to safe trading systems?!

- each order has a short fixed Stop Loss
- the EA will not open an order if the trading account conditions do not match the recommendations (if orders are not opened even in the strategy tester, you need to change the type of trading account or broker)
- minimum initial deposit is only 1 usd (cent accounts) or 100 USD standard account


Recommendations for trading:

- EURUSD
- TF M1
- ECN accounts with low spreads and low stops
- VPS server
- fast broker


Parameters:

- Lot Selection - lot mode selection
- FixLot - fixed lot
- DynamicLot - dynamic lot
- StopLoss - fixed stop loss in pips
- Trail - trailing stop system
- Spread - maximum allowable spread for opening orders
- Magic - unique magic number


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