Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA MT5
- Experts
- Juvenille Emperor Limited
- Version: 1.70
- Updated: 10 March 2025
- Activations: 20
Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA ΜΤ5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with 8 built in strategies, based on the well known Japanese Candlestick Patterns. It has a unique number of settings that make it extremely versatile in all market conditions. This EA comes with new set files for many symbols/instruments, specially optimized for ECN Raw Spread ICMarkets accounts (New York based GMT+3 time zone servers). Other brokers or account types may be used, but you may need to make any necessary time adjustments to fit your broker/account.
Advice: My EAs are not magic systems that predict the market, but solid, well-coded tools built to achieve consistent results without using martingale or grid strategies. Success with them requires patience and discipline. I regularly optimize all my EAs, publish new set files twice a year, and review their performance every month. Always use only my recommended set files and keep your risk per symbol at 0.5% or lower. For my latest recommendations, please visit the backtests & set files blog by: clicking here.
Winning in the forex market is one of the toughest challenges out there. It's a constant battle against large participants like institutional traders, banks, and others whose primary objective is to take your money and everyone else's. Given this, while I strive to provide honest and well-designed EAs that have the potential to generate decent profits if the market conditions are favorable, I cannot make any promises or guarantees regarding their performance.
Features
- Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous techniques are not used
- 8 built in Strategies, based on the extremely reliable Japanese Candlestick Patterns
- Specially optimized set files for many symbols/instruments
- Hard and Virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
- SL, TP, BE and Trailing SL levels in Percentage of the Average Daily Range
- Time and Price Level settings for maximum flexibility
- 100% automated Expert Advisor
- MQL5 VPS compatible
