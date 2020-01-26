Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA ΜΤ5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with 8 built in strategies, based on the well known Japanese Candlestick Patterns. It has a unique number of settings that make it extremely versatile in all market conditions. This EA comes with new set files for many symbols/instruments, specially optimized for ECN Raw Spread ICMarkets accounts (New York based GMT+3 time zone servers). Other brokers or account types may be used, but you may need to make any necessary time adjustments to fit your broker/account.

Advice: My EAs are not magic systems that predict the market, but solid, well-coded tools built to achieve consistent results without using martingale or grid strategies. Success with them requires patience and discipline. I regularly optimize all my EAs, publish new set files twice a year, and review their performance every month. Always use only my recommended set files and keep your risk per symbol at 0.5% or lower. For my latest recommendations, please visit the backtests & set files blog by: clicking here.

Winning in the forex market is one of the toughest challenges out there. It's a constant battle against large participants like institutional traders, banks, and others whose primary objective is to take your money and everyone else's. Given this, while I strive to provide honest and well-designed EAs that have the potential to generate decent profits if the market conditions are favorable, I cannot make any promises or guarantees regarding their performance.

Product Installation | Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA MT5 Settings/Inputs Guide | Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA MT5 Backtests & Set Files | Update of a Purchased Product





Features



Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous techniques are not used

8 built in Strategies, based on the extremely reliable Japanese Candlestick Patterns

Specially optimized set files for many symbols/instruments

Hard and Virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss levels

SL, TP, BE and Trailing SL levels in Percentage of the Average Daily Range

Time and Price Level settings for maximum flexibility

100% automated Expert Advisor

MQL5 VPS compatible



contact me to find a solution if you are not. I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Pleaseto find a solution if you are not.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74



#tags japanese candlestick patters expert advisor robot bot japanese candles patters trading scalping trend trending strategy jpn candles patterns expert advisor ea robot bot strategy