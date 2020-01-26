Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA MT5

5

Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA ΜΤ5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with 8 built in strategies, based on the well known Japanese Candlestick Patterns. It has a unique number of settings that make it extremely versatile in all market conditions. This EA comes with new set files for many symbols/instruments, specially optimized for ECN Raw Spread ICMarkets accounts (New York based GMT+3 time zone servers). Other brokers or account types may be used, but you may need to make any necessary time adjustments to fit your broker/account.

Advice: My EAs are not magic systems that predict the market, but solid, well-coded tools built to achieve consistent results without using martingale or grid strategies. Success with them requires patience and discipline. I regularly optimize all my EAs, publish new set files twice a year, and review their performance every month. Always use only my recommended set files and keep your risk per symbol at 0.5% or lower. For my latest recommendations, please visit the backtests & set files blog by: clicking here.

Winning in the forex market is one of the toughest challenges out there. It's a constant battle against large participants like institutional traders, banks, and others whose primary objective is to take your money and everyone else's. Given this, while I strive to provide honest and well-designed EAs that have the potential to generate decent profits if the market conditions are favorable, I cannot make any promises or guarantees regarding their performance.

 

Features

  • Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous techniques are not used
  • 8 built in Strategies, based on the extremely reliable Japanese Candlestick Patterns
  • Specially optimized set files for many symbols/instruments
  • Hard and Virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
  • SL, TP, BE and Trailing SL levels in Percentage of the Average Daily Range
  • Time and Price Level settings for maximum flexibility
  • 100% automated Expert Advisor
  • MQL5 VPS compatible


I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.


Mirko Adami
717
Mirko Adami 2023.01.20 17:32 
 

So good!

kevrm61
193
kevrm61 2021.11.05 11:53 
 

Excellent EA price action is by far the best trading, and Eleni has done well in creating this EA, very responsive answers messages very quickly, used so far for a week more testing to go, but so far very very good thanks Eleni

