MT4 Trade Copier Master EA

Fast copier for sending trades to multiple MT4 / MT5 accounts.

Perfect for copying trades from MT4 to MT5 accounts.

MT4 Trade Copier Master EA sends trades instantly from your master account to one or multiple slave accounts.

Supports copying to:
• MT5 accounts
• MT4 accounts

Perfect for:
• Multi-account traders
• Signal providers
• Account managers
• Personal account mirroring

Main Features

• Fast local trade copying
• Low latency execution
• Multiple slave accounts support
• Copy open positions on startup
• Stable file-based communication
• Easy setup

Slave Identification Modes

  1. Account Number
    Enter slave account number in Accounts field.

Example:
12345678

  1. Custom User ID
    Use custom ID when running multiple slaves on the same account.

Example:
GOLD1, FX1

━━━━━━━━━━
Important
━━━━━━━━━━

This is a fast local Trade Copier version.

Master and Slave terminals must run on the same computer or VPS.

For copying between different computers or VPS servers, a network version is planned.
Follow updates and video tutorials for future releases.

Input Parameters

Accounts – slave account numbers or IDs
Check Changes – refresh interval in milliseconds
Copy Open Positions On Start – send current open trades after launch

Use together with:

MT4 Trade Copier Slave EA

MT5 Trade Copier Slave EA

Video Tutorials:

 Main Overview
 MT4 to MT5 Setup
• MT5 → MT4 Full Synchronization
• Symbol Mapping (XAUUSD = GOLD)


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Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
Coppy Master MT4
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4 (3)
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Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
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