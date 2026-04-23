MT4 Trade Copier Master EA
- Utilities
-
Mykhailo KryginHello and welcome!
My name is Mike, and I’m a professional developer and experienced Forex trader with over 19 years of real trading practice.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 23 April 2026
- Activations: 10
Fast copier for sending trades to multiple MT4 / MT5 accounts.
Perfect for copying trades from MT4 to MT5 accounts.
MT4 Trade Copier Master EA sends trades instantly from your master account to one or multiple slave accounts.
Supports copying to:
• MT5 accounts
• MT4 accounts
Perfect for:
• Multi-account traders
• Signal providers
• Account managers
• Personal account mirroring
Main Features
• Fast local trade copying
• Low latency execution
• Multiple slave accounts support
• Copy open positions on startup
• Stable file-based communication
• Easy setup
Slave Identification Modes
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Account Number
Enter slave account number in Accounts field.
Example:
12345678
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Custom User ID
Use custom ID when running multiple slaves on the same account.
Example:
GOLD1, FX1
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Important
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This is a fast local Trade Copier version.
Master and Slave terminals must run on the same computer or VPS.
For copying between different computers or VPS servers, a network version is planned.
Follow updates and video tutorials for future releases.
Input Parameters
Accounts – slave account numbers or IDs
Check Changes – refresh interval in milliseconds
Copy Open Positions On Start – send current open trades after launch
Use together with:
Video Tutorials:
• Main Overview
• MT4 to MT5 Setup
• MT5 → MT4 Full Synchronization
• Symbol Mapping (XAUUSD = GOLD)