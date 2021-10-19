Manual Trade Panel EA MT5

5

Manual Trade Panel EA MT5 is the most straightforward and easy to use trade panel you can find for MT5. It has all its options and functions in one surface, without the need of opening additional windows or panels. It is an order management, risk calculator, partial closure and account protector utility all in one extremely convenient to use interface!

By using Manual Trade Panel EA MT5 you can trade many times faster and more accurate than traditional manual trading methods and that gives you more time and a clearer mind to concentrate on your trading decisions.

Account preservation is our top priority, so Manual Trade Panel EA MT5 is also a great account protection utility, that can close all open trades, delete all pending orders and close all terminal charts with any EAs attached on them, after account take profit or stop loss equity has been reached. This can be extremely convenient in profit conditions and save your trading account from further losses, when your equity drops below your desired stop loss level.

Tip: You can download and try the Manual Trade Panel EA MT5 demo version in your demo account: here

Paste the downloaded free demo file into your MT5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL5 >> Experts folder and restart your terminal. The free demo version is fully functional for a period of 4 hours at a time, on demo accounts only. To reset the trial period, go to MT5 >> Tools >> Global Variables >> Control + A >> Delete. Kindly perform this action solely on a non-critical demo account and refrain from doing so in a challenge prop firm account.


Manual Trade Panel EA MT5 Installation & User Guide  |  Update of a Purchased Product


Features

Extremely easy and straightforward interface without complicated extra windows or screens
16 customizable symbols on panel allows you to trade your favorite instruments from one chart
Works smoothly on any symbol/instrument, account type or broker
precise lot size options, risk in % of balance, risk in money and fixed lot size
Opening of market trades and placement of pending orders in one click
OCO option that cancels specific pending orders on the same symbol, if one of them is triggered
Take profit, stop loss, break even and trailing stop loss options in points
Virtual take profit and stop loss option for hidden levels from the market
Basket TP, SL, BE and trailing SL settings for all panel managed trades combined
Show/Hide option for profit/loss values of all panel managed trades on close by order type buttons
Closing of trades by order type, pending sell, pending buy, all sell, all buy, all in loss, all in profit, all trades
Option for deleting/closing/partially closing all orders/trades of the panel or entire account from one chart
Manual partial closure of all open trades or any individual trade by trade ticket of the panel or entire account, in % value
Automatic partial closure of all panel opened trades at 3 % take profit and 3 % stop loss levels for 3 % levels of the initial lot size
Option to move the stop loss to break even for the remainder of the above partially closed trades
Hedge option that opens the opposite of any panel opened trade with no or reverse TP and SL levels, synchronized closure and lot size multiplier
Spread monitor of current symbol on chart
Maximum spread and slippage options for avoiding extreme market conditions
Option for excluding certain magic number trades from management
Customizable trade comment option
Remembers all panel inputs/settings on terminal restart
Account protection option that closes all orders/trades when account take profit or stop loss equity is reached
Option for closing all charts with any EAs attached on them, after account TP/SL equity is reached
I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.


Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74

#tags manual on chart forex mt4 mt5 metatrader quick fast easy use trade trading panel pad utility tool expert advisor risk calculator money management pending orders manual market orders trades virtual stop loss take profit trailing stop loss break even emergency account protection protector utility software


Reviews 2
Pavel Sebastian Dobroucky
272
Pavel Sebastian Dobroucky 2025.02.04 18:47 
 

great tool for manual trade management from entry to exit, including watch-list. many smart features = time saver for you. 100% recommend. thanks

dp35
824
dp35 2022.02.04 18:10 
 

Wonderful all in one product. I easily set pending OCO orders as I'm a breakout trader with the ability to close percentage of profits and bring stop to breakeven. These are normally features multiple expert advisors you would have to buy separately, however, this is all built into arguably the simplest manual EA to use. There many/several other ways to use this EA. Lastly, author is extremely generous in giving you essentially an unlimited amount of activations of 10,000 and responsive. Highly recommended.

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Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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Pavel Sebastian Dobroucky
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Pavel Sebastian Dobroucky 2025.02.04 18:47 
 

great tool for manual trade management from entry to exit, including watch-list. many smart features = time saver for you. 100% recommend. thanks

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.02.04 18:51
Thank you for your great review, Pavel! I’m glad you find the Manual Trade Panel EA a valuable tool for managing trades efficiently. I designed it to save time and make manual trading smoother, so it’s fantastic to hear that you appreciate its smart features. I truly appreciate your recommendation—happy trading!
dp35
824
dp35 2022.02.04 18:10 
 

Wonderful all in one product. I easily set pending OCO orders as I'm a breakout trader with the ability to close percentage of profits and bring stop to breakeven. These are normally features multiple expert advisors you would have to buy separately, however, this is all built into arguably the simplest manual EA to use. There many/several other ways to use this EA. Lastly, author is extremely generous in giving you essentially an unlimited amount of activations of 10,000 and responsive. Highly recommended.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.02.04 18:51
Thank you very much for your great review and your nice comments! I am really happy that my product is satisfactory and efficient for your needs.
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