Moving Average EA MT5

Moving Average EA ΜΤ5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor that takes the trading of Moving Average to a whole new level. Moving Average EA MT5 can either open one buy trade when MA turns up (blue color MA) or one sell trade when MA turns down (red color MA) or can open a new same direction trade on every new candle, as long as the slope direction of the Moving Average remains unchanged. A series of unique settings make this EA extremely versatile. This EA comes with provided set files for many symbols, specially optimized for ECN Raw Spread ICMarkets accounts (New York based GMT+3 time zone servers). Other brokers or account types may be used, but you may need to make any necessary time adjustments to fit your broker/account.

Advice: My EAs are not magic systems that predict the market, but solid, well-coded tools built to achieve consistent results without using martingale or grid strategies. Success with them requires patience and discipline. I regularly optimize all my EAs, publish new set files twice a year, and review their performance every month. Always use only my recommended set files and keep your risk per symbol at 0.5% or lower. For my latest recommendations, please visit the backtests & set files blog by: clicking here.

Winning in the forex market is one of the toughest challenges out there. It's a constant battle against large participants like institutional traders, banks, and others whose primary objective is to take your money and everyone else's. Given this, while I strive to provide honest and well-designed EAs that have the potential to generate decent profits if the market conditions are favorable, I cannot make any promises or guarantees regarding their performance.


Features

  • Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous techniques are not used
  • New trade on every change of the Moving Average slope direction
  • Option for a new same direction trade on each new candle
  • Offset setting for a better trade placement after a price retracement
  • Hard and Virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
  • SL, TP, BE and Trailing SL levels in Percentage of the Average Daily Range
  • Basket TP, SL, BE and Trailing SL in % for all open positions combined
  • Optimized set files for many symbols/instruments
  • 100% automated Expert Advisor
  • MQL5 VPS compatible


How to test and use Moving Average EA MT5

Before you test or use Moving Average EA MT5, you need to download Colored MA MT5 Indicator and place it in the MT5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL5 >> Indicators folder of your MT5 terminal. 


I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.


Rafael Alfredo Capucho
359
Rafael Alfredo Capucho 2023.06.28 05:41 
 

Edit: She accepts suggestions, she knows how to listen and she plays always in your team, rating updated to 10/10, thank you Eleni.

Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (105)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Heiken Ashi EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.8 (20)
Experts
Heiken Ashi EA MT5  is a fully automated trading system that takes Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles to the next level. It enters trades based on Heiken Ashi color changes, offering a highly customizable approach to fit different trading styles. The EA provides great flexibility, allowing you to select which Heiken Ashi candle (from the 2nd to the 10th) should trigger the first trade. Additionally, it includes a distance limitation feature to prevent excessive entries at similar price leve
Heiken Ashi EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Experts
Heiken Ashi EA MT4  is a fully automated trading system that takes Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles to the next level. It enters trades based on Heiken Ashi color changes, offering a highly customizable approach to fit different trading styles. The EA provides great flexibility, allowing you to select which Heiken Ashi candle (from the 2nd to the 10th) should trigger the first trade. Additionally, it includes a distance limitation feature to prevent excessive entries at similar price leve
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (18)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
Rsi EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.25 (4)
Experts
RSI EA ΜΤ5  is a unique, fully automated Expert Advisor for trading the well known and extremely efficient Relative Strength Indicator , being able at the same time to control your trading account's profit and/or loss at a basket level, for all your open positions combined. RSI EA MT5 has 4 different strategies for trading the Relative Strength Indicator, open trades on RSI extremes on live bar, open trades on RSI extremes on closed candle and open trades on RSI level crossing. This last strateg
Basket EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Utilities
Basket EA MT5   is a powerful profit-harvesting tool and a comprehensive account protection system, all combined into a simple and easy-to-use solution. Its core purpose is to give you complete control over your trading account’s overall profit and loss by managing all open positions at the basket level, rather than individually. The EA offers a full range of basket-level features, including take profit, stop loss, break even, and trailing stop loss. These can be configured as a percentage of yo
Signal Multiplier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (15)
Utilities
Warning: Due to recent changes by MetaQuotes, copying and multiplying signal subscription trades is now restricted. As a result, the Signal Multiplier EA MT4  can no longer multiply trades from your signal subscription !!! Signal Multiplier EA MT4 is not just another lot size multiplier. In addition to multiplying the lot size of your account's trades from expert advisors or manual inputs, it will actively monitor your trades. The EA can send you email and push notifications for every new orig
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following 100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average Moving Avera
Partial Closure EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (1)
Utilities
Partial Closure EA MT5 allows you to partially close any trade on your account, manually by a chosen percentage of the lot size and/or by trade ticket, or automatically at specified percentages of the TP/SL level, closing a percentage of the initial lot size across up to 10 take profit and 10 stop loss levels. It can manage all or selected trades in your account by specifying or excluding certain magic numbers, comments, or symbols. Tip:   Download the free demo version of the   Partial Closure
Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA ΜΤ5  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with 8 built in strategies, based on the well known Japanese Candlestick Patterns. It has a unique number of settings that make it extremely versatile in all market conditions.  This EA comes with new set files for many symbols/instruments , specially optimized for ECN Raw Spread ICMarkets accounts (New York based GMT+3 time zone servers). Other brokers or account types may be used, but you may need to   make any necessary
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Basket EA MT4 is a powerful profit-harvesting tool and a comprehensive account protection system, all combined into a simple and easy-to-use solution. Its core purpose is to give you complete control over your trading account’s overall profit and loss by managing all open positions at the basket level, rather than individually. The EA offers a full range of basket-level features, including take profit, stop loss, break even, and trailing stop loss. These can be configured as a percentage of your
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (4)
Indicators
The   Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5   is a free add on and a great asset for your   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 . It shows the current   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   signal for 5 user customized timeframes and for 16 modifiable symbols/instruments in total. The user has the option to enable/disable any of the 10 standard indicators, that the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 consists of. All of the 10 standard indicators attributes are also adjustable, as in the   Matrix Arrow Indicat
FREE
Chart Symbol Changer for MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Chart Symbol Changer for MT5   is an indicator/utility that offers you the option to change the current chart symbol that is attached onto with a click of a symbol button on its panel.  Chart Symbol Changer for MT5  gives you the option to configure the 32 symbol buttons to your personal preference, by adding the pairs you want to keep any eye on and trade the most. This way you will never miss an opportunity, because you can have a faster view of the market on your chart with just a few clicks.
FREE
Manual Trade Panel EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (2)
Utilities
Manual Trade Panel EA MT5   is the most straightforward and easy to use trade panel you can find for MT5. It has all its options and functions in one surface, without the need of opening additional windows or panels. It is an order management, risk calculator, partial closure and account protector utility all in one extremely convenient to use interface! By using   Manual Trade Panel EA MT5   you can trade many times faster and more accurate than traditional manual trading methods and that gives
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilities
Partial Closure EA MT4   allows you to partially close any trade on your account, manually by a chosen percentage of the lot size and/or by trade ticket, or automatically at specified percentages of the TP/SL level, closing a percentage of the initial lot size across up to 10 take profit and 10 stop loss levels.  It can manage all or selected trades in your account by specifying or excluding certain magic numbers, comments, or symbols. Tip: Download the free demo version of the Partial Closure E
Manual Trade Panel EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Manual Trade Panel EA MT4 is the most straightforward and easy to use trade panel you can find for MT4. It has all its options and functions in one surface, without the need of opening additional windows or panels. It is an order management, risk calculator, partial closure and account protector utility all in one extremely convenient to use interface! By using Manual Trade Panel EA MT4 you can trade many times faster and more accurate than traditional manual trading methods and that gives you m
Moving Average EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.2 (5)
Experts
Moving Average EA ΜΤ4   is a fully automated Expert Advisor that takes the trading of Moving Average to a whole new level.  Moving Average EA MT4  can either open one buy trade when MA turns up (blue color MA) or one sell trade when MA turns down (red color MA) or can open a new same direction trade on every new candle, as long as the slope direction of the Moving Average remains unchanged. A series of unique settings make this EA extremely versatile. This EA comes with provided set files for ma
Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (1)
Utilities
Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT5  takes the currency strength concept to a whole new level, since it combines it with price action and can be applied on any symbol/pair, apart from the usual 28 combinations of the 8 major currencies. That means that you can trade the strength or weakness of any pair, including all currencies, commodities and cryptos (not indexes). It is a real breakthrough product that gives you a clear insight of 16/32 symbols with one glimpse, by using colored bars that in
Chart Symbol Changer for MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (9)
Indicators
Chart Symbol Changer for MT4 is an indicator/utility that offers you the option to change the current chart symbol that is attached onto with a click of a symbol button on its panel.  Chart Symbol Changer for MT4  gives you the option to configure the 32 symbol buttons to your personal preference, by adding the pairs you want to keep any eye on and trade the most. This way you will never miss an opportunity, because you can have a faster view of the market on your chart with just a few clicks.
FREE
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
3 (2)
Indicators
The Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4 is a free add on and a great asset for your Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 . It shows the current Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 signal for 5 user customized timeframes and for 16 modifiable symbols/instruments in total. The user has the option to enable/disable any of the 10 standard indicators, that the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 consists of. All of the 10 standard indicators attributes are also adjustable, as in the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 . The
FREE
Colossus EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Experts
Colossus EA ΜΤ5  is a fully automated Expert Advisor that will trade high impact news, with the placement of Buy/Sell Stop Pending orders some seconds before each new candle, in order to catch any violent action to either side of the price. Colossus EA MT5 will cancel these Stop Pending orders, some seconds after the candle's birth, if these haven't been triggered. A series of unique settings will help you adjust all potential aspects in order to take advantage of sudden price moves. Colossus EA
Rsi EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4 (4)
Experts
RSI EA ΜΤ4  is a unique, fully automated Expert Advisor for trading the well known and extremely efficient Relative Strength Indicator , being able at the same time to control your trading account's profit and/or loss at a basket level, for all your open positions combined. RSI EA MT4  has 4 different strategies for trading the Relative Strength Indicator, open trades on RSI extremes on live bar, open trades on RSI extremes on closed candle and open trades on RSI level crossing. This last strate
Basket Stage Profit EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
Utilities
Basket Stage Profit EA ΜΤ4  is the most advanced way to deal with a bunch of open orders in 3 different stages (time periods) of basket profit and finally to close them all at any profit or loss at the desired end time. Product Installation     |     Basket Stage Profit EA MT4 Settings/Inputs Guide     |      Update of a Purchased Product Features Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous techniques are not used Basket Take Profit in account's currency for all open positions combined, in
FREE
Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (1)
Experts
Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA ΜΤ4  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with 8 built in strategies, based on the well known Japanese Candlestick Patterns. It has a unique number of settings that make it extremely versatile in all market conditions. This EA comes with new set files for many symbols/instruments, specially optimized for ECN Raw Spread ICMarkets accounts (New York based GMT+3 time zone servers). Other brokers or account types may be used, but you may need to make any necessary tim
Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (1)
Utilities
Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT4  takes the currency strength concept to a whole new level, since it combines it with price action and can be applied on any symbol/pair, apart from the usual 28 combinations of the 8 major currencies. That means that you can trade the strength or weakness of any pair, including all currencies, commodities and cryptos (not indexes). It is a real breakthrough product that gives you a clear insight of 16/32 symbols with one glimpse, by using colored bars that in
Currency Strength Indicator for MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
Indicators
Currency Strength Indicator for MT4  is an innovative solution for any beginner or expert trader! It takes the currency strength concept to a whole new level, since it combines it with price action and can be applied on any symbol/pair, apart from the usual 28 combinations of the 8 major currencies. That means that you can trade the strength or weakness of any pair, including all currencies, major, minor and exotics, commodities and cryptos (not indexes). It is a real breakthrough product that g
Price Action Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
Indicators
Price Action Indicator MT4  calculates the buying/selling force level balance of any symbol/instrument, based on pure price action data of the specified (8 by default) past candles. This will give you the closest market sentiment possible by monitoring the price action of 32 symbols/instruments that are available on the indicator's panel. A buying/selling force level over 60% gives a quite solid level for buy/sell the specific symbol (using the default settings).  Price Action Indicator MT4  has
Daniil Tikhonov
415
Daniil Tikhonov 2025.12.19 04:03 
 

I've been testing Eleni's algorithms for several months now, and I can finally give a maximally balanced assessment. I myself work on optimizing gridless algorithms, and my profit fluctuates around the level of statistical error - trading looks completely random. So you can imagine how happy I was when I saw that Eleni provides settings files for her algorithms! I figured the developer optimizes her algorithms better than I do, and the profits would be better than my own results. The good reviews added to my confidence. I decided that the cost of the three algorithms would pay for itself in a couple of weeks, so I put them on a live account across all available charts. Then I kept only the recommended settings. Then I closed all the charts that were blatantly draining money. Unfortunately, none of this helped - the account is still steadily going into the red. Not only did I fail to recover my costs, but I lost roughly the same amount again. Why did this happen? All of Eleni's settings are over-optimized, meaning they are curve-fitted to the tested period. If you test them on a different period, you see consistent losses. When I pointed this out to Eleni, she replied that the market is changing right now - but that's nonsense, because the market is always changing, and a strategy should work not just on any time period but ideally on other trading instruments as well. Eleni constantly uploads new settings files to keep them "up to date," which really means curve-fitted to the most recent year. Does Eleni know that her settings are over-optimized? She has a huge rating on the platform - of course she knows. Why does she do it? So that fools like me keep buying the algorithms. And this tells us that she doesn't earn money using her own algorithms, but by selling them. On the algorithm's page, you see excellent performance metrics; then you run the tests yourself for the specified period, and the results still look good. But when you start live trading, you're guaranteed losses. I can't say how viable these algorithms actually are at their core, because the code is quite poor, and optimization takes far longer than with other algorithms that have similar logic. So we have bad algorithms plus deliberately bad settings files, and the author is fully aware of it.

UPD. The author writes in the response: "you were not following my monthly recommendations and were making your own optimizations—trading your own set files, modifying TP/SL levels, adding or removing symbols, and selectively applying the recommended settings". This is a lie. I never once interfered with the settings provided by the seller, because my goal was precisely to test them. The only thing I did was first trade all symbols, then only the recommended ones, and then only those that didn't drain money too quickly. In all cases, I incurred losses, including when I followed the recommendations. In a private conversation, the seller admitted that her recommended settings could be unprofitable for several months in a row.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
95568
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.01.12 16:55
Daniil, I was genuinely surprised to read such a review after the few constructive and polite private messages we exchanged. Your conclusions are based solely on your own assumptions and your side of the story. I have never confirmed any of them, and until now, I did not know whether you followed my monthly recommendations correctly. From our recent conversation, it has become clear that you were not following my monthly recommendations and were making your own optimizations—trading your own set files, modifying TP/SL levels, adding or removing symbols, and selectively applying the recommended settings. You even described removing charts that were “draining money,” which confirms that you were actively deviating from the full recommended setup. Over the years, I have seen similar complaints, and in every case, once AnyDesk verification revealed the deviations from my instructions, the results aligned with expectations. For this reason, claims about over-optimization, randomness, or fraud cannot be validated without reviewing the actual setup and trading history. I am now explicitly offering to connect via AnyDesk to verify everything you have traded so far and confirm whether my instructions were followed. Until such verification takes place, presenting assumptions as facts and labeling my work as a “scam” is neither accurate nor fair. From my experience, users who follow my advice and monthly recommendations carefully, without making changes, typically achieve acceptable or even good results. Those who override my optimized set files, adjust TP/SL levels, or decide independently what to trade almost always see worse outcomes and are usually the ones who end up complaining. That is something worth reflecting on. UPDATE: Daniil, your statements are factually incorrect. In our private conversations, you admitted that you were still trading in December using the initial “July 2025” set files, which you had downloaded months earlier, even though I had already published newly optimized set files at the end of November 2025. This clearly means that you were NOT following my monthly recommendations, but instead applying your own personal logic to outdated set files. What I actually stated and what you are now misrepresenting, is that SOME of my optimized set files may not perform well in the future, while SOME of them will, which is precisely why I publish new recommendations every month based on recent market performance. DO NOT distort my comments and advice PLEASE.
Rafael Alfredo Capucho
359
Rafael Alfredo Capucho 2023.06.28 05:41 
 

Edit: She accepts suggestions, she knows how to listen and she plays always in your team, rating updated to 10/10, thank you Eleni.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
95568
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.08.08 22:56
Thank you very much for your detailed insight, feedback and positive review Rafael! I will keep your ideas in mind for the next update of the Moving Average EA MT4/5. EDIT: Thank you very much for your excellent updated review Rafael!
