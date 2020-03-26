Moving Average EA ΜΤ5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor that takes the trading of Moving Average to a whole new level. Moving Average EA MT5 can either open one buy trade when MA turns up (blue color MA) or one sell trade when MA turns down (red color MA) or can open a new same direction trade on every new candle, as long as the slope direction of the Moving Average remains unchanged. A series of unique settings make this EA extremely versatile. This EA comes with provided set files for many symbols, specially optimized for ECN Raw Spread ICMarkets accounts (New York based GMT+3 time zone servers). Other brokers or account types may be used, but you may need to make any necessary time adjustments to fit your broker/account.

Advice: My EAs are not magic systems that predict the market, but solid, well-coded tools built to achieve consistent results without using martingale or grid strategies. Success with them requires patience and discipline. I regularly optimize all my EAs, publish new set files twice a year, and review their performance every month. Always use only my recommended set files and keep your risk per symbol at 0.5% or lower. For my latest recommendations, please visit the backtests & set files blog by: clicking here.

Winning in the forex market is one of the toughest challenges out there. It's a constant battle against large participants like institutional traders, banks, and others whose primary objective is to take your money and everyone else's. Given this, while I strive to provide honest and well-designed EAs that have the potential to generate decent profits if the market conditions are favorable, I cannot make any promises or guarantees regarding their performance.





Features

Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous techniques are not used

New trade on every change of the Moving Average slope direction

Option for a new same direction trade on each new candle

Offset setting for a better trade placement after a price retracement

Hard and Virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss levels

SL, TP, BE and Trailing SL levels in Percentage of the Average Daily Range

Basket TP, SL, BE and Trailing SL in % for all open positions combined

Optimized set files for many symbols/instruments

100% automated Expert Advisor

MQL5 VPS compatible





How to test and use Moving Average EA MT5 Before you test or use Moving Average EA MT5, you need to download Colored MA MT5 Indicator and place it in the MT5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL5 >> Indicators folder of your MT5 terminal.

