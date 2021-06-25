Signal Multiplier EA MT4

5
Warning: Due to recent changes by MetaQuotes, copying and multiplying signal subscription trades is now restricted. As a result, the Signal Multiplier EA MT4 can no longer multiply trades from your signal subscription !!!


Signal Multiplier EA MT4 is not just another lot size multiplier. In addition to multiplying the lot size of your account's trades from expert advisors or manual inputs, it will actively monitor your trades. The EA can send you email and push notifications for every new original and multiplied trade, and if desired, provide daily notifications at a predefined time. These daily notifications include your account's basic details, such as balance, equity, and margin levels.

Most importantly, the Signal Multiplier EA MT4 will automatically close all open trades (both original and multiplied) and initiate hedging for new trades when your emergency equity level is reached. This feature safeguards your trading account from further losses and provides you with time to remove your expert advisors and close any remaining trades. It's crucial to note that emergency hedging requires a hedging account, meaning that hedging should be allowed by your broker.

Furthermore, Signal Multiplier EA MT4 efficiently manages multiplied trades in various ways. It can copy take profit and stop loss levels from original trades, apply your custom take profit, stop loss, break-even, and trailing stop loss levels, or utilize basket settings for all multiplied trades collectively at a basket level.


Tip: You can download and try the Signal Multiplier EA MT4 demo version in your demo account: here

Paste the downloaded free demo file into your MT4 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL4 >> Experts folder and restart your terminal. The free demo version is fully functional for a period of 4 hours at a time, on demo accounts only. To reset the trial period, go to MT4 >> Tools >> Global Variables >> Control + A >> Delete. Kindly perform this action solely on a non-critical demo account and refrain from doing so in a challenge prop firm account.


Signal Multiplier EA MT4 Installation Guide    |    Signal Multiplier EA MT4 Settings/Inputs Guide    |    Update of a Purchased Product


Features

  • Multiplies the lot size of your account's trades from expert advisors or manual inputs
  • Straightforward and easy to use settings without complicated on screen panels
  • Uses fixed lot or multiplier for copied/multiplied trades
  • Avoids certain magic numbers and symbols from copying/multiplying
  • Day and time control settings for copied/multiplied trades
  • Copies long/short and old/new original trades, according to settings
  • Copies take profit and stop loss levels from original trades if selected
  • Offers a better price option, allowing you to copy at the same or a better than the original trade level
  • Opposite logic available, for reverse multiplying of original trades
  • Synchronized closure option, for closing your multiplied trades along with original ones
  • Applies your own take profit, stop loss, break even and trailing settings if required
  • Minimum and Maximum Lot Size options for copied trades on symbol and/or account level
  • Basket TP, SL, BE and trailing SL in % for all multiplied trades combined
  • Emergency trade management available, for maximum account protection
  • Closes all original and multiplied trades and starts hedging new trades when emergency trade management equity is reached
  • Sends email or push notifications for all original and multiplied trades if required
  • Sends daily email or push notifications for balance, equity and margin levels
  • Sends emergency email or push notification when emergency notification equity is reached
  • 100% automated expert advisor
  • MQL5 VPS compatible


I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.


Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74


#tags signal multiplier lot size copier multiplier duplicator expert advisor manual trades change increase size volume lot duplicator


Reviews 18
PredatorDen
87
PredatorDen 2024.01.23 10:45 
 

Very good multiplier! In use more than half year without any remarks!

matomocko
137
matomocko 2024.01.04 22:53 
 

Great product, works exactly as described. Amazing support from Eleni. If something is not clear or you need help with set up, she is there to help.

MusaRezayeff
67
MusaRezayeff 2023.08.16 15:54 
 

Amazing customer service and the signal multiplier works perfectly.

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4.87 (31)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
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Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
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Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
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Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
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Heiken Ashi EA MT5  is a fully automated trading system that takes Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles to the next level. It enters trades based on Heiken Ashi color changes, offering a highly customizable approach to fit different trading styles. The EA provides great flexibility, allowing you to select which Heiken Ashi candle (from the 2nd to the 10th) should trigger the first trade. Additionally, it includes a distance limitation feature to prevent excessive entries at similar price leve
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.92 (13)
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Warning:   Due to recent changes by MetaQuotes, copying and multiplying signal subscription trades is now restricted. As a result, the   Signal Multiplier EA MT5   can no longer multiply trades from your signal subscription !!! Signal Multiplier EA MT5   is not just another lot size multiplier. In addition to multiplying the lot size of your account's trades from expert advisors or manual inputs, it will actively monitor your trades. The EA can send you email and push notifications for every ne
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.25 (4)
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
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Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following 100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average Moving Avera
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Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA ΜΤ4  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with 8 built in strategies, based on the well known Japanese Candlestick Patterns. It has a unique number of settings that make it extremely versatile in all market conditions. This EA comes with new set files for many symbols/instruments, specially optimized for ECN Raw Spread ICMarkets accounts (New York based GMT+3 time zone servers). Other brokers or account types may be used, but you may need to make any necessary tim
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
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Manual Trade Panel EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
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Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (1)
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
Indicators
Currency Strength Indicator for MT4  is an innovative solution for any beginner or expert trader! It takes the currency strength concept to a whole new level, since it combines it with price action and can be applied on any symbol/pair, apart from the usual 28 combinations of the 8 major currencies. That means that you can trade the strength or weakness of any pair, including all currencies, major, minor and exotics, commodities and cryptos (not indexes). It is a real breakthrough product that g
Price Action Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (2)
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PredatorDen
87
PredatorDen 2024.01.23 10:45 
 

Very good multiplier! In use more than half year without any remarks!

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2024.01.23 10:46
Thank you very much for your nice comments and excellent review for the Signal Multiplier EA MT4!
matomocko
137
matomocko 2024.01.04 22:53 
 

Great product, works exactly as described. Amazing support from Eleni. If something is not clear or you need help with set up, she is there to help.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2024.01.04 23:36
Thank you very much for your excellent feedback and review for the Signal Multiplier EA MT4! It was my pleasure to help you and please reach out if you need anything else.
Jesse Frank Cornelson
660
Jesse Frank Cornelson 2023.10.20 18:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.10.20 19:00
Thank you for your fantastic review Jesse! I am thrilled to hear that the Signal Multiplier EA exceeded your expectations. Your satisfaction is my top priority. If you have any more questions or need further assistance, feel free to reach out. Happy trading!
MusaRezayeff
67
MusaRezayeff 2023.08.16 15:54 
 

Amazing customer service and the signal multiplier works perfectly.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.08.16 17:06
Thank you very much for your kind comments and excellent review!
Amedeo Trubbiani
558
Amedeo Trubbiani 2023.06.03 16:10 
 

Very good seller, give me his assistance for his product. Not simple to find a gentle and competition person as her. Now i can try to improve my size, with signal or EA as i want and where i want. EST EST EST, in italian!

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.06.03 16:16
Thank you very much for your nice comments and great review Amedeo!
zhane123
72
zhane123 2023.02.08 22:14 
 

Its a great copier! However, how do I stop it reopening a signal trade I have manually closed?

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.02.08 23:23
Hello and thank you for your nice comments. The Signal Multiplier EA MT4 doesn't reopen the signal trade that you close manually, but the MQL5.com signal system does upon synchronization with your signal subscription. You can check that if you check the MT4 or MQL5 VPS Journal. The Signal Multiplier EA MT4 manages only the extra multiplied trade that opens itself, if you close this extra multiplied trade, Signal Multiplier EA MT4 will not reopen it again.
Franck, Gabrie Laille
265
Franck, Gabrie Laille 2022.12.15 14:00 
 

I use it in MT5 too, really useful I'm trying the better price option, great hope with that too ;-)

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.12.15 15:51
Thank you very much for your 5 star review! I really appreciate it.
Tibor Tamasi
250
Tibor Tamasi 2022.12.01 23:08 
 

Very good program for lot multiply. I like and use the possibility that I can fix my minimum lot and maximum lot. So, if a Signal provider do some error from his part, I am still safe. Just be careful, when Windows do some updates, the EA disappear from mt4 chart, so need to put it back. Also, Eleni is fast with responses to questions !

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.12.01 23:21
I greatly appreciate your excellent feedback and review! I will always by happy to help you with anything you may need!
Ameur Riyad Hazerchi
42
Ameur Riyad Hazerchi 2022.06.11 12:35 
 

best expert helped me a lot ... thank you Eleni

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.06.11 12:35
Thank you very much for your great review! I really appreciate it!
johanesw
823
johanesw 2022.05.11 13:27 
 

This EA work as really a risk management for trading with leverage...comes with hedge for minimize risk ...

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.05.11 14:12
Thank you very much for your excellent review!
Robert Adrian
70
Robert Adrian 2022.02.10 21:41 
 

Eleni quickly solved my problem, complete software and easy to use. Thank you.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.02.10 21:42
Thank you very much for your useful feedback and your excellent review Robert!
Jenny Riza Miranda Balagtas
313
Jenny Riza Miranda Balagtas 2022.01.09 21:55 
 

EA works perfectly and simple to use. Eleni quickly responds to my questions too. Thanks Eleni! Great support.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.01.09 23:16
Thank you very much for your great feedback and review Jenny! I really appreciate it!
Mahmoud Hashemi
261
Mahmoud Hashemi 2021.12.30 16:56 
 

a good ea with better support

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2021.12.30 16:57
Thank you very much Mahmoud for your constructive feedback and your great review!
Samir Salem
193
Samir Salem 2021.12.11 01:13 
 

so simple and easy software. thanks to Eleni for this. very reliable product and trustworthy auther. thanks

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2021.12.11 09:06
I am glad that you've found my product useful! I really appreciate your feedback and your 5 star review!
Goto10
147
Goto10 2021.11.05 10:41 
 

works perfectly. Great support by Eleni.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2021.12.11 09:05
Thank you very much for your excellent review!
bagats074
468
bagats074 2021.09.24 03:01 
 

This a wonderful software! I was trading an EA that was very reliable and exhibited very low drawdown, but made very little profit. The signals multiplier has increased profitably by several magnitudes, while providing protection in the (in this case unlikely) event that drawdown becomes excessive. Support is the best I have experienced. 12 stars at least!!!!

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2021.09.24 10:35
I am really very happy that my Signal Multiplier answers to all your requirements! I will always be near for help and support whenever you need it. Thank you very much for your excellent review!
ptbao92
375
ptbao92 2021.09.06 22:17 
 

tôi gặp chút vấn đề về cài đặt phần mềm khiến chúng hoạt động không như mong muốn. Nhưng rất vui vì người bán đã phản hồi lại ngay cho tôi và có thiện chí muốn giúp tôi. Sản phẩm hoạt động như mong muốn. Tôi đang và sẽ mua thêm sản phẩm của người bán này.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2021.09.09 17:25
Thank you very much for your great review! I am glad that I was able to help and I am sorry that I wasn't able to do it when you were needing it, due to the time difference between our countries.
jkm007
239
jkm007 2021.08.25 20:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2021.08.26 10:16
Thank you very much for your positive review! Let me know if you need any help or support please.
Reply to review