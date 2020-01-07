Basket EA MT4 is a powerful profit-harvesting tool and a comprehensive account protection system, all combined into a simple and easy-to-use solution. Its core purpose is to give you complete control over your trading account’s overall profit and loss by managing all open positions at the basket level, rather than individually. The EA offers a full range of basket-level features, including take profit, stop loss, break even, and trailing stop loss. These can be configured as a percentage of your account balance, a fixed amount in your account’s currency, or a target in average points across all managed trades. This flexibility allows traders to tailor risk and profit strategies to their unique needs. Basket EA MT4 also supports intelligent trade filtering, allowing you to include or exclude specific trades from management based on their magic number, symbol, or comment. This ensures that only the trades you want managed by the EA are affected, while others are left untouched.

For added protection, the EA includes advanced account safeguarding mechanisms. When a specified equity take profit or stop loss level or a maximum drawdown from the account's balance high is reached, the EA can automatically close all open trades, delete any pending orders, and shut down all charts, removing any Expert Advisors running on them. This feature helps protect your capital during unexpected market movements or when reaching your predefined account targets.

Tip: You can download the Basket EA MT4 Demo version and try it on your demo account: here

Paste the downloaded free demo file into your MT4 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL4 >> Experts folder and restart your terminal. The free demo version is fully functional for a period of 4 hours at a time, on demo accounts only. To reset the trial period, go to MT4 >> Tools >> Global Variables >> Control + A >> Delete. Kindly perform this action solely on a non-critical demo account and refrain from doing so in a challenge prop firm account.





Product Installation | Basket EA MT4 Settings/Inputs Guide | Update of a Purchased Product





Features



Does not use Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or other high-risk techniques

Allows exclusion of specific Magic Numbers, trade comments, or symbol trades from management

Basket Take Profit in % for all managed trades combined

Basket Stop Loss in % for all managed trades combined

Basket Break Even in % for all managed trades combined

Basket Trailing Stop Loss in % for all managed trades combined

Basket Take Profit in money for all managed trades combined

Basket Stop Loss in money for all managed trades combined

Basket Break Even in money for all managed trades combined

Basket Trailing Stop Loss in money for all managed trades combined

Basket Take Profit in average points for all managed trades combined

Basket Stop Loss in average points for all managed trades combined

Basket Break Even in average points for all managed trades combined

Basket Trailing Stop Loss in average points for all managed trades combined

Option to reset all Basket settings after each account balance update or after a Basket target is hit

Option to close all managed trades at break even after recovering from a drawdown

Option to close all managed trades at a specific time on a chosen day or daily

Account protection feature that closes all trades and charts when equity-based TP or SL is reached

Maximum drawdown % from balance high that closes all trades and charts/EAs if triggered

Optional on-chart panel to monitor profit/loss and close trades by type or all at once

Terminal, push notification, and email alerts when any Basket or protection condition is triggered

100% automated Expert Advisor

Fully compatible with MQL5 VPS





How to use Basket EA MT4?



If you are trading manually, simply attach Basket EA MT4 to a separate chart within your MT4 terminal and ensure that Auto Trading is enabled. You can then continue placing manual trades as usual, while Basket EA MT4 will step in only when your predefined basket-level conditions are met. If you are using other Expert Advisors, attach Basket EA MT4 to a separate chart as well, activate Auto Trading, and it will automatically monitor and manage all EA-generated trades at the basket level—based on their combined profit or loss—without interfering with the operation of your other EAs. For those using MQL5 VPS, make sure to attach all EAs, including Basket EA MT4, to separate charts. Enable Auto Trading, then right-click on the MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window and select “Synchronize experts, indicators” to migrate your entire trading setup to the virtual server.





Note: Basket EA ΜΤ4 does not work in the MT4 Strategy Tester. If you want to try it, download the demo version above.





contact me to find a solution if you are not. I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Pleaseto find a solution if you are not.





Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74





#tags account protection money management risk account management account basket take profit stop loss break even trailing stop loss account basket level protection