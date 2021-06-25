Signal Multiplier EA MT5

4.92
Warning: Due to recent changes by MetaQuotes, copying and multiplying signal subscription trades is now restricted. As a result, the Signal Multiplier EA MT5 can no longer multiply trades from your signal subscription !!!


Signal Multiplier EA MT5 is not just another lot size multiplier. In addition to multiplying the lot size of your account's trades from expert advisors or manual inputs, it will actively monitor your trades. The EA can send you email and push notifications for every new original and multiplied trade, and if desired, provide daily notifications at a predefined time. These daily notifications include your account's basic details, such as balance, equity, and margin levels.

Most importantly, the Signal Multiplier EA MT5 will automatically close all open trades (both original and multiplied) and initiate hedging for new trades when your emergency equity level is reached. This feature safeguards your trading account from further losses and provides you with time to remove your expert advisors and close any remaining trades. It's crucial to note that emergency hedging requires a hedging account, meaning that hedging should be allowed by your broker.

Furthermore, Signal Multiplier EA MT5 efficiently manages multiplied trades in various ways. It can copy take profit and stop loss levels from original trades, apply your custom take profit, stop loss, break-even, and trailing stop loss levels, or utilize basket settings for all multiplied trades collectively at a basket level.


Tip: You can download and try the Signal Multiplier EA MT5 demo version in your demo account: here

Paste the downloaded free demo file into your MT5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL5 >> Experts folder and restart your terminal. The free demo version is fully functional for a period of 4 hours at a time, on demo accounts only. To reset the trial period, go to MT5 >> Tools >> Global Variables >> Control + A >> Delete. Kindly perform this action solely on a non-critical demo account and refrain from doing so in a challenge prop firm account.


Signal Multiplier EA MT5 Installation Guide    |    Signal Multiplier EA MT5 Settings/Inputs Guide    |    Update of a Purchased Product


Features

  • Multiplies the lot size of your account's trades from expert advisors or manual inputs
  • Straightforward and easy to use settings without complicated on screen panels
  • Uses fixed lot or multiplier for copied/multiplied trades
  • Avoids certain magic numbers and symbols from copying/multiplying
  • Day and time control settings for copied/multiplied trades
  • Copies long/short and old/new original trades, according to settings
  • Copies take profit and stop loss levels from original trades if selected
  • Offers a better price option, allowing you to copy at the same or a better than the original trade level
  • Opposite logic available, for reverse multiplying of original trades
  • Synchronized closure option, for closing your multiplied trades along with original ones
  • Applies your own take profit, stop loss, break even and trailing settings if required
  • Minimum and Maximum Lot Size options for copied trades on symbol and/or account level
  • Basket TP, SL, BE and trailing SL in % for all multiplied trades combined
  • Emergency trade management available, for maximum account protection
  • Closes all original and multiplied trades and starts hedging new trades when emergency trade management equity is reached
  • Sends email or push notifications for all original and multiplied trades if required
  • Sends daily email or push notifications for balance, equity and margin levels
  • Sends emergency email or push notification when emergency notification equity is reached
  • 100% automated expert advisor
  • MQL5 VPS compatible


I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.


Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74


#tags signal multiplier lot size copier multiplier duplicator expert advisor manual trades change increase size volume lot duplicator


Reviews 14
Thomas Pierer
138
Thomas Pierer 2024.06.06 10:17 
 

The multiplier works perfectly. A support request was answered quickly and was very satisfactory. It should perhaps be better pointed out in the description that the program is only to be inserted in a single chart, so that this does not occur from the outset. Thank you a lot!

Ahmed Kodzhabashev
30
Ahmed Kodzhabashev 2024.05.09 19:19 
 

I needed a signal multiplier and after reading the positive reviews I decided to order. I am glad I did, works perfectly as it is described, I use it since one month connected to the VPN the speed is very good and never missed to open a position, not a single error for this time period. I definitely recommend it..

olifant999
204
olifant999 2023.12.15 19:50 
 

Hello, Does exactly what it's supposed to do, thank you for the great support.

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Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
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Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
Indicators
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (2)
Utilities
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Thomas Pierer
138
Thomas Pierer 2024.06.06 10:17 
 

The multiplier works perfectly. A support request was answered quickly and was very satisfactory. It should perhaps be better pointed out in the description that the program is only to be inserted in a single chart, so that this does not occur from the outset. Thank you a lot!

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2024.06.06 10:27
Thank you very much for your great review, Thomas! I am always happy to offer help and support whenever needed. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you need anything else. As for the Signal Multiplier EA, it only needs to be attached to one chart to copy all trades from all symbols. This is clearly illustrated in the setup video you can find in the installation guide and in the product's description.
Ahmed Kodzhabashev
30
Ahmed Kodzhabashev 2024.05.09 19:19 
 

I needed a signal multiplier and after reading the positive reviews I decided to order. I am glad I did, works perfectly as it is described, I use it since one month connected to the VPN the speed is very good and never missed to open a position, not a single error for this time period. I definitely recommend it..

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2024.05.09 19:26
Thank you for your excellent review Ahmed! I'm very happy to hear that the Signal Multiplier EA MT5 has been performing flawlessly for you over the past month, delivering on its promise with impeccable speed and reliability. Your recommendation means a lot – happy trading!
olifant999
204
olifant999 2023.12.15 19:50 
 

Hello, Does exactly what it's supposed to do, thank you for the great support.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.12.15 22:18
Thank you for your kind words! I am delighted to hear that your Signal Multiplier EA MT5 is delivering as expected. If you have any questions or need further assistance, feel free to reach out. Happy trading!
snow
164
snow 2023.11.01 22:00 
 

I have not had better help than from this developer. Thank you

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.11.01 22:33
Thank you so much for your kind words! I truly appreciate your feedback and I am delighted to hear that you've had a positive experience with your Signal Multiplier EA MT5. If you ever have any questions or need further assistance, please don't hesitate to reach out.
Amir Hamldar
96
Amir Hamldar 2023.03.20 10:13 
 

Useful EA and fast customer service. 100% satisfied.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.03.20 10:14
Thank you very much Amir for your kind comments and excellent review!
Franck, Gabrie Laille
265
Franck, Gabrie Laille 2022.12.15 11:52 
 

super outils fonctionne très bien

Truong Sinh Nguyen
429
Truong Sinh Nguyen 2022.12.03 05:48 
 

I am subscribing to signal and use Signal Multiplier EA MT5 to duplicate my volume. But this product create a Multiplier delay 3s vs origin signal, so I can't entry vs good price, It will loss your money.

Update: After some day follow this product, In normal case, time copy delay from 0.5 -> 1s, So I"ll change my rating to 4* because It working not good in special time.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.12.07 12:38
Hello, why you haven't contacted me to help you before? This is the first time I hear from you! Signal Multiplier EA MT5 works perfectly and copies multiplied trades instantly when it is setup correctly, so if you are experiencing delays in your multiplied trades, something in your side is the reason for this and not the Signal Multiplier EA MT5. Please answer my messages to help you with your setup! When the broker conditions are normal and the latency between your MT5 terminal and the broker is not huge, the copying/multiplying of your account trades should be instant, under 0.5 seconds. So if you had any delays in the multiplying of your trades, that should have been broker or account related. Did you copied these delayed trades during the US NFP news yesterday by any chance? Because at these high impact news times, brokers are very slow in the opening and closing of trades. UPDATE: You've answered my messages and you've sent me a screenshot of your delayed trade that was opened on NFP Friday at 15:00:09 just a few seconds after the US employment data announcement, so there you have it, this was purely a broker related incident and had nothing to do with the Signal Multiplier EA MT5 and its efficiency. At such high volatility high impact news all brokers encounter delays in the execution of trades. UPDATE 2: I highly advise you NOT to copy or multiply trades in such high volatility times, because you will always have a problem, whatever copier or multiplier you use, even if you try to open a manual trade in such time, you will see that it will open 2-3 seconds later and not instantly. In conclusion, it was a big mistake from the signal provider's side to open a trade at that high impact NFP news time, because he should know how that would affect subscribers. In any case thank you for your updated rating.
MomenKhalaf
99
MomenKhalaf 2022.10.10 22:24 
 

Great EA. works perfectly. Eleni is nice too and very helpful.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.10.10 22:38
Thank you very much for your excellent review! I really appreciate it.
Dom
153
Dom 2022.10.10 14:43 
 

absolutely great EA - easy to use - got all things needed to grow the account by using a good signal - can save the account from big losses - actually a must have in my eyes - thanks to the developer

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.10.10 14:44
I thank you very much for your kind comments, useful feeback and great review! I really appreciate it.
Prianka Bayu Putra
728
Prianka Bayu Putra 2022.07.21 17:23 
 

Eleni is really helpful and the quality of the EA is top notch ! I'm looking forward to work with Eleni's EA, 100% recommended

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.07.21 17:24
I really appreciate your excellent feedback and review! Thank you very much!
Niiko ALP
228
Niiko ALP 2022.05.14 20:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.05.14 20:26
It was a pleasure to help you with your Signal Multiplier EA MT5 setup. Thank you for your great 5 star review!
Somethingz -
208
Somethingz - 2022.04.21 14:30 
 

The EA is very good and simple to use. I would like to suggest for improvement if possible, could you please add signal multiplier time setting? For example EA only multiply signals from certain time period (e.g. 9am to 5pm on daily). I would like to multiply signals when i am awake so that i can monitor the positions placed by the multiplier.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.04.21 14:48
Thank you very much for your great review! I will include your request in my next update.
Ji Jaeyeong
244
Ji Jaeyeong 2022.03.02 13:07 
 

I am subscribing to signals with low MDD. Signal providers are very stable. Because the MDD is low, the average return is also low. So I looked for a signal converter. I have compared all signal converters on the market. However, there is no signal converter that provides as many functions, easy interface and clear manual as this product. There were clear and varied manuals and videos, but as a native speaker I could not fully understand the English manual. So I asked for help. The seller responded promptly to the problem, kindly helped, and even set up the EA directly through TeamViewer remotely. I am writing a review to thank Eleni Anna Branou for her hard work. If you are subscribing to a good signal, use this product together. Your account will take wings. I wish everyone who reads this article a successful trading.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.03.02 13:09
Thank you very much Ji for your excellent review! I am really touched by your kind comments!
Jenny Riza Miranda Balagtas
313
Jenny Riza Miranda Balagtas 2022.01.09 21:57 
 

EA works perfectly and simple to use. Eleni quickly responds to my questions too. Thanks Eleni! Great support. I also have the MT4 version.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.01.09 22:07
Thank you very much for your great feedback and review Jenny! I really appreciate it!
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