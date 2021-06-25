Due to recent changes by MetaQuotes, copying and multiplying signal subscription trades is now restricted. As a result, the

can no longer multiply trades from your signal subscription !!!





Signal Multiplier EA MT5 is not just another lot size multiplier. In addition to multiplying the lot size of your account's trades from expert advisors or manual inputs, it will actively monitor your trades. The EA can send you email and push notifications for every new original and multiplied trade, and if desired, provide daily notifications at a predefined time. These daily notifications include your account's basic details, such as balance, equity, and margin levels.

Most importantly, the Signal Multiplier EA MT5 will automatically close all open trades (both original and multiplied) and initiate hedging for new trades when your emergency equity level is reached. This feature safeguards your trading account from further losses and provides you with time to remove your expert advisors and close any remaining trades. It's crucial to note that emergency hedging requires a hedging account, meaning that hedging should be allowed by your broker.

Furthermore, Signal Multiplier EA MT5 efficiently manages multiplied trades in various ways. It can copy take profit and stop loss levels from original trades, apply your custom take profit, stop loss, break-even, and trailing stop loss levels, or utilize basket settings for all multiplied trades collectively at a basket level.





Tip: You can download and try the Signal Multiplier EA MT5 demo version in your demo account: here

Paste the downloaded free demo file into your MT5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL5 >> Experts folder and restart your terminal. The free demo version is fully functional for a period of 4 hours at a time, on demo accounts only. To reset the trial period, go to MT5 >> Tools >> Global Variables >> Control + A >> Delete. Kindly perform this action solely on a non-critical demo account and refrain from doing so in a challenge prop firm account.





Signal Multiplier EA MT5 Installation Guide | Signal Multiplier EA MT5 Settings/Inputs Guide | Update of a Purchased Product





Features

Multiplies the lot size of your account's trades from expert advisors or manual inputs

Straightforward and easy to use settings without complicated on screen panels

Uses fixed lot or multiplier for copied/multiplied trades

Avoids certain magic numbers and symbols from copying/multiplying

Day and time control settings for copied/multiplied trades

Copies long/short and old/new original trades, according to settings

Copies take profit and stop loss levels from original trades if selected

Offers a better price option, allowing you to copy at the same or a better than the original trade level

Opposite logic available, for reverse multiplying of original trades

Synchronized closure option, for closing your multiplied trades along with original ones

Applies your own take profit, stop loss, break even and trailing settings if required

Minimum and Maximum Lot Size options for copied trades on symbol and/or account level

Basket TP, SL, BE and trailing SL in % for all multiplied trades combined

Emergency trade management available, for maximum account protection

Closes all original and multiplied trades and starts hedging new trades when emergency trade management equity is reached

Sends email or push notifications for all original and multiplied trades if required

Sends daily email or push notifications for balance, equity and margin levels

Sends emergency email or push notification when emergency notification equity is reached

100% automated expert advisor

MQL5 VPS compatible





contact me to find a solution if you are not. I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Pleaseto find a solution if you are not.





Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74





#tags signal multiplier lot size copier multiplier duplicator expert advisor manual trades change increase size volume lot duplicator



