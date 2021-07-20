Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
- Indicators
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Juvenille Emperor LimitedHello, I'm Eleni Anna Branou, a 51-year-old specialist in designing efficient expert advisors, indicators, and utilities exclusively available on the MQL5.com Market. I aim to offer valuable products at competitive prices, ensuring the best user experience and support for my customers.
- Version: 1.60
- Updated: 29 June 2025
- Activations: 20
Average Directional Movement Index (ADX)
Commodity Channel Index (CCI)
Classic Heiken Ashi candles
Moving Average
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Relative Vigor Index (RVI)
Relative Strength Index (RSI)
Parabolic SAR
Stochastic Oscillator
Williams' Percent Range
When all indicators give a valid buy or sell signal, a corresponding arrow will be printed on the chart, at the opening of the next candle/bar indicating a strong uptrend/downtrend. The user can choose which indicators will use and can adjust the parameters of each indicator separately. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 gathers information only from the selected indicators and prints the arrow based only on their data. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 can also send terminal, push notification or email alerts for all new signals. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 is a super friendly & efficient solution whether you are a scalper, intraday or swing trader!
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 comes with a free add on, the Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4 that offers the option to show the Matrix Arrow Indicator signals for 5 customizable timeframes of 16 modifiable symbols/instruments. It gives also the option to change the current chart it is attached onto, by clicking any one of the 16 modifiable symbol buttons. This will allow you to work much faster between different symbols and never miss a trading opportunity again. You can download/install the Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75010
A totally unique Expert Advisor that allows you to trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 signals, directly from a trade panel on the chart is now available! Matrix Arrow EA MT4 also has an option to trade Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 arrow signals automatically, offering a 100% algorithmic trading option!
Matrix Arrow EA MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70812
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 Installation & User Guide | How to Trade with the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 | Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 Settings/Inputs Guide | Update of a Purchased Product
Features
- 100% Non-Repainting indicator
- 10 in 1 unique and extremely efficient Matrix and Arrow indicator
- Works on all timeframes and all symbols/instruments
- Super accurate Arrow signals that indicate a strong trend
- Exit dot signals define neutral periods with no clear trend
- Equally effective in trending and ranging markets
- Each one indicator can be turned ON/OFF
- Each and every parameter of all 10 indicators are fully adjustable
- Matrix and Arrow colors are fully customizable
- Free add on Panel with Matrix Arrow signals for 16 symbols and 5 timeframes
- Terminal, Push Notification and Email Alerts available
- Ideal for beginners but also a great asset for experienced traders
Real Trading Examples of Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 You can see here real trading examples of Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4: click here
Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller
Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74
Currently the EA is still under Demo account. Eleni Anna Branou was very patience and helpful to my queries. Her prompt reply and action that make me a satisfied customer. She will assist you in any possible way.