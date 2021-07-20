is a unique 10 in 1 trend followingmulti-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks.will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are:

Average Directional Movement Index (ADX)

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

Classic Heiken Ashi candles

Moving Average

Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Relative Vigor Index (RVI)

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

Parabolic SAR

Stochastic Oscillator

Williams' Percent Range

When all indicators give a valid buy or sell signal, a corresponding arrow will be printed on the chart, at the opening of the next candle/bar indicating a strong uptrend/downtrend. The user can choose which indicators will use and can adjust the parameters of each indicator separately. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 gathers information only from the selected indicators and prints the arrow based only on their data. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 can also send terminal, push notification or email alerts for all new signals. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 is a super friendly & efficient solution whether you are a scalper, intraday or swing trader!

Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 comes with a free add on, the Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4 that offers the option to show the Matrix Arrow Indicator signals for 5 customizable timeframes of 16 modifiable symbols/instruments. It gives also the option to change the current chart it is attached onto, by clicking any one of the 16 modifiable symbol buttons. This will allow you to work much faster between different symbols and never miss a trading opportunity again. You can download/install the Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75010

A totally unique Expert Advisor that allows you to trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 signals, directly from a trade panel on the chart is now available! Matrix Arrow EA MT4 also has an option to trade Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 arrow signals automatically, offering a 100% algorithmic trading option!

Matrix Arrow EA MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70812







Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 Installation & User Guide | How to Trade with the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 | Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 Settings/Inputs Guide | Update of a Purchased Product





Features

100% Non-Repainting indicator

10 in 1 unique and extremely efficient Matrix and Arrow indicator

Works on all timeframes and all symbols/instruments

Super accurate Arrow signals that indicate a strong trend

Exit dot signals define neutral periods with no clear trend

Equally effective in trending and ranging markets

Each one indicator can be turned ON/OFF

Each and every parameter of all 10 indicators are fully adjustable

Matrix and Arrow colors are fully customizable

Free add on Panel with Matrix Arrow signals for 16 symbols and 5 timeframes

Terminal, Push Notification and Email Alerts available

Ideal for beginners but also a great asset for experienced traders



Real Trading Examples of Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4

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#tags matrix arrow trend non-repaint no repainting accurate profitable efficient indicator trend following indicator arrow signals multi timeframe indicator scalping swing day trading ranging market indicators



