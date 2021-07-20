Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4

5
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 is a unique 10 in 1 trend following 100% non-repainting multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are:

Average Directional Movement Index (ADX)
Commodity Channel Index (CCI)
Classic Heiken Ashi candles
Moving Average
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Relative Vigor Index (RVI)
Relative Strength Index (RSI)
Parabolic SAR
Stochastic Oscillator
Williams' Percent Range

    When all indicators give a valid buy or sell signal, a corresponding arrow will be printed on the chart, at the opening of the next candle/bar indicating a strong uptrend/downtrend. The user can choose which indicators will use and can adjust the parameters of each indicator separately. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 gathers information only from the selected indicators and prints the arrow based only on their data. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 can also send terminal, push notification or email alerts for all new signals. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 is a super friendly & efficient solution whether you are a scalper, intraday or swing trader!

    Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 comes with a free add on, the Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4 that offers the option to show the Matrix Arrow Indicator signals for 5 customizable timeframes of 16 modifiable symbols/instruments. It gives also the option to change the current chart it is attached onto, by clicking any one of the 16 modifiable symbol buttons. This will allow you to work much faster between different symbols and never miss a trading opportunity again. You can download/install the Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75010

    A totally unique Expert Advisor that allows you to trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 signals, directly from a trade panel on the chart is now available! Matrix Arrow EA MT4 also has an option to trade Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 arrow signals automatically, offering a 100% algorithmic trading option!

    Matrix Arrow EA MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70812


    Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 Installation & User Guide   |    How to Trade with the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5    |    Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 Settings/Inputs Guide    |    Update of a Purchased Product

    Features

    • 100% Non-Repainting indicator
    • 10 in 1 unique and extremely efficient Matrix and Arrow indicator
    • Works on all timeframes and all symbols/instruments
    • Super accurate Arrow signals that indicate a strong trend
    • Exit dot signals define neutral periods with no clear trend
    • Equally effective in trending and ranging markets
    • Each one indicator can be turned ON/OFF
    • Each and every parameter of all 10 indicators are fully adjustable
    • Matrix and Arrow colors are fully customizable
    • Free add on Panel with Matrix Arrow signals for 16 symbols and 5 timeframes
    • Terminal, Push Notification and Email Alerts available
    • Ideal for beginners but also a great asset for experienced traders


    Real Trading Examples of Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4

    You can see here real trading examples of Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4: click here


    I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.


    Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller

    Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74


    #tags matrix arrow trend non-repaint no repainting accurate profitable efficient indicator trend following indicator arrow signals multi timeframe indicator scalping swing day trading ranging market indicators


    Reviews 3
    oymail
    225
    oymail 2024.05.31 19:12 
     

    Currently the EA is still under Demo account. Eleni Anna Branou was very patience and helpful to my queries. Her prompt reply and action that make me a satisfied customer. She will assist you in any possible way.

    DanyLbc747
    1248
    DanyLbc747 2024.01.18 13:24 
     

    In the beginning, I had a bit of a problem setting the correct functionality of the indicator. The mistake was on my side. After the rocket speed of my query to the author, I got the proper help. The product fulfills its purpose and works. Thank you for this product.

    Angelo Francesco De Tommasi
    498
    Angelo Francesco De Tommasi 2022.03.04 23:14 
     

    I L MIGLIORE INDICATORE CHE ABBIA MAI USATO, SUGGERISCO L'ACCOPPIAMENTO CON L'EA OMONIMO

    Recommended products
    Strategy for Binary Options Galaxy
    Ivan Frolov
    Indicators
    This is a ready-made strategy for binary options! Support/resistance levels are used to form a signal, while a number of built-in indicators are applied to sort out incoming signals. An arrow appears during a signal formation. If the signal is active, then the arrow remains after the close of the bar; if the signal is not strong enough, the arrow disappears. With a small number of signals and a small trading time, you will not need to sit all day at the computer, especially since you can enable
    Super Reversal Pattern
    Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
    Indicators
    Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
    Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    "Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as wel
    WanaScalper MT4
    Isaac Wanasolo
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
    VR Cub
    Vladimir Pastushak
    Indicators
    VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
    ZhiBiCCI MT4
    Qiuyang Zheng
    Indicators
    [ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
    Chart Patterns Analyser
    Sami Chebbi
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
    Manuscript mt4
    Artur Razhabov
    Indicators
    Manuscript is a time-tested indicator, many tests have been conducted in its use, I will tell all buyers my recommendations on using forex, cryptocurrency or binary options This indicator gives a signal exactly at the close of the candle of the selected period The arrow does not disappear after the signal, you can set up email notifications I recommend using it on the period H1,H4,daily If you are aware of its work, you will be able to trade in a plus In the future I will give you my recomm
    Signal From Level
    Yaroslav Varankin
    Indicators
    Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
    Aspara111
    Gesang Pangestu
    Indicators
    This indicator allows you to trade binary options and specially programmed to get the momentum to follow the trend that is happening in the live market. This indicator is based on trend strength, price correction and advanced technical analysis,this is 100% NO REPAINT. This indicators specifically for manual trading, I suggest using a platform that uses an expiration time    Timeframe : M1 or M5 Expired Time : 1 Candle Pair   : Any ( even better in the CAD market ) Time Session : Europe and NewY
    Auto Fibo Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    "Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
    Ideal Arrow Signal Pro
    Yaroslav Varankin
    Indicators
    This tool has proven itself well when tested on the Forex market on the EUR/USD currency pair. We also tested this tool for Binary Options and was able to show good quality signals on the EUR/USD currency exchange. SIGNALS DO NOT RENDERY MOVE THE ARROW BY 1 CANDLE MAXIMUM THIS IS EXTREMELY RARE TO ENCOUNTER  The signals of this instrument are formed during the candlestick. It is worth entering the trade after closing the candle on which the signal was generated. The green arrow indicates the po
    Forex Beast Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicators
    EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
    Binary Scalper 6
    Roman Lomaev
    Indicators
    Binary Scalper 6 – A Powerful Binary Options Indicator for MT4 Binary Scalper 6 is an advanced trend analysis and binary options trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . Designed for traders of all experience levels, this indicator offers precise signals and detailed statistics to maximize trading efficiency. Key Features: Trend Detection Accurately identifies trending markets, providing traders with a clear direction for binary options trading. Support for Any Currency Pair The indicator works
    Riko Trend
    Nadiya Mirosh
    Indicators
    The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
    BarsOldTimeframes
    Victor Krupinskiy
    Indicators
    The BarsOldTimeFrame indicator is designed to analyze bar formation on a higher timeframe, projecting bars from it onto the current timeframe. The indicator draws higher timeframe bars on the current chart as rectangles with filled candlestick bodies and transparent shadows. The higher timeframe and fill colors for bullish and bearish bar bodies are selected in the settings.
    KBO V2 For Binary Option
    Md Meraz Mahmud
    Indicators
    Alright. This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Popup Alert like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?   100% non repaint Work All Major currency  Pair,  1 minute time frame 1 minute expire
    Binary Option Signal
    Yaroslav Varankin
    Indicators
    Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
    Quantum Balance
    Adolfina Denysenko
    Indicators
    Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
    BinaryFiesta
    Andrey Spiridonov
    Indicators
    The BinaryFiesta indicator has been developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The algorithm of the indicator analyzes numerous factors before generating a signal. The indicator is installed in the conventional way. The indicator consists of an information window, which displays the name of the trading instrument, support and resistance levels, and the signal itself ( BUY , SELL or WAIT ). A signal is accompanied by a sound and a pop-up Alert. Advantages of the in
    Your good friend
    Sergei Semenov
    Indicators
    Your Good Friends — this is not just an indicator, but your reliable trading assistant, designed for traders who value simplicity, clarity, and stability. It combines the best classic methods of technical analysis — support and resistance levels, reversal signals, visual cues — and presents them in the clearest, most user-friendly format possible. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders — especially those who want to eliminate chaos, reduce stress, and trade based on clear signals.
    Scalping Channel mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex Indicator "Scalping Channel" for MT4. Scalping Channel has ATR-based volatility borders. Great to use for scalping trading: Enter in trades via arrangement pending limit order on the middle line. Consider Bullish entries when green steady upward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed above top border (see pictures). C onsider Bearish entries when red steady downward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed below bottom border (see pictures). Click here to
    TrendMaster Alert Pro
    Andrei Telegin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    TrendMaster Pro Alert: Your Professional Manual Trading Station Stop chasing the market and start leading it.   TrendMaster Pro Alert   is an interactive trading dashboard designed to simplify complex analysis and execute flawless trades. Key Features of TrendMaster Pro: Multi-Tier Trend Control:   Stay on the right side of the market by monitoring M15, H1, and H4 trends simultaneously. No more trading against the major flow. Advanced Filter Suite:   A powerful blend of ADX (momentum), RSI, and
    FREE
    Dynamic Trading Oscillator mt
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    "Dynamic Trading Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Trading Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Blue line, Overbought values: above Red line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as well. -
    Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
    Buti Andy Moeng
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
    Extremes Day
    Aleksey Maltsev
    Indicators
    v. 1.0 This indicator can show with maximum accuracy up to 1 bar the presence of a Maximum/minimum on the chart, regardless of the timeframe. It has a flexible configuration. You can use either one value on all TF, or you can use your own value on each TF individually. This indicator is already being improved and those who purchase it receive all updates for free. Next, it is planned to display an indication of the strength of the pivot point at each extremum (in % or in color drawing). It wi
    Naomi Binary Options
    Yaroslav Varankin
    Indicators
    The indicator is designed for trading binary options on small timeframes up to 15 m Easy to use does not need additional settings and can be used without additional filters Recommendations for trading When a signal appears (blue arrows pointing up), you need to consider the buy direction When a signal appears (the red line indicates the bottom), you need to consider the direction to sell To conclude a deal is on the candle where the signal for one candle came, if the signal turned out to be unpr
    BOA Burn Signals Indicator MT4
    Eugene Kendrick
    Indicators
    Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and hea
    PZ Mean Reversion MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (4)
    Indicators
    Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
    Happy Scalping Indicator
    Leandro Bernardez Camero
    Indicators
    This indicator was designed for aggressive scalping and quick entries in binary options , generating signals on every candle , so you can know exactly what is happening at all times. Join the Happy Scalping channel: MQL5 It does not repaint : the current candle's signal is generated in REAL TIME , which means it may change while the candle is still forming, depending on whether the price rises or falls compared to the previous candle's close. But once the candle closes , the signal color becom
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Neuro Poseidon MT4
    Daria Rezueva
    4.8 (45)
    Indicators
    Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
    SR Liquidity
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (27)
    Indicators
    M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (171)
    Indicators
    Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
    BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
    Garry James Goodchild
    Indicators
    BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Indicators
    Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
    Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.81 (21)
    Indicators
    Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
    Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
    Genki Andou
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
    Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
    Atomic Analyst
    Issam Kassas
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
    Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
    Yohana Parmi
    4.85 (62)
    Indicators
    A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
    ORB Seeker
    Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
    Indicators
    Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (302)
    Indicators
    Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
    Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
    Garry James Goodchild
    Indicators
    Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
    IQ Gold Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    Indicators
    CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (68)
    Indicators
    Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
    Level Breakout Indicator
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicators
    Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
    Color Trend FX
    Alexey Minkov
    4.5 (4)
    Indicators
    Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.67 (12)
    Indicators
    This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
    Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
    Guang Jun Huang
    Indicators
    Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
    Mechanism Trend
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Indicators
    The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
    Currency Strength Matrix
    Raymond Gilmour
    4.5 (26)
    Indicators
    THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.85 (60)
    Indicators
    Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
    Smart Trend Trading System
    Issam Kassas
    4.75 (8)
    Indicators
    This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
    Price Action Sniper
    Elmira Memish
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
    Linear Trend Predictor
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicators
    Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
    Gold Channel XAUUSD
    Paulo Rocha
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
    Cycle Sniper
    Elmira Memish
    4.39 (36)
    Indicators
    Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
    Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (26)
    Indicators
    Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
    More from author
    Local Trade Copier EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.97 (146)
    Utilities
    Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
    Local Trade Copier EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.96 (110)
    Utilities
    Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
    Matrix Arrow EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
    Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (19)
    Indicators
    Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
    Heiken Ashi EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.81 (21)
    Experts
    Heiken Ashi EA MT5  is a fully automated trading system that takes Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles to the next level. It enters trades based on Heiken Ashi color changes, offering a highly customizable approach to fit different trading styles. The EA provides great flexibility, allowing you to select which Heiken Ashi candle (from the 2nd to the 10th) should trigger the first trade. Additionally, it includes a distance limitation feature to prevent excessive entries at similar price leve
    Signal Multiplier EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.92 (13)
    Utilities
    Warning:   Due to recent changes by MetaQuotes, copying and multiplying signal subscription trades is now restricted. As a result, the   Signal Multiplier EA MT5   can no longer multiply trades from your signal subscription !!! Signal Multiplier EA MT5   is not just another lot size multiplier. In addition to multiplying the lot size of your account's trades from expert advisors or manual inputs, it will actively monitor your trades. The EA can send you email and push notifications for every ne
    Basket EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (7)
    Utilities
    Basket EA MT5   is a powerful profit-harvesting tool and a comprehensive account protection system, all combined into a simple and easy-to-use solution. Its core purpose is to give you complete control over your trading account’s overall profit and loss by managing all open positions at the basket level, rather than individually. The EA offers a full range of basket-level features, including take profit, stop loss, break even, and trailing stop loss. These can be configured as a percentage of yo
    Chart Symbol Changer for MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    Chart Symbol Changer for MT5   is an indicator/utility that offers you the option to change the current chart symbol that is attached onto with a click of a symbol button on its panel.  Chart Symbol Changer for MT5  gives you the option to configure the 32 symbol buttons to your personal preference, by adding the pairs you want to keep any eye on and trade the most. This way you will never miss an opportunity, because you can have a faster view of the market on your chart with just a few clicks.
    FREE
    Moving Average EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4 (4)
    Experts
    Moving Average EA ΜΤ4   is a fully automated Expert Advisor that takes the trading of Moving Average to a whole new level.  Moving Average EA MT4  can either open one buy trade when MA turns up (blue color MA) or one sell trade when MA turns down (red color MA) or can open a new same direction trade on every new candle, as long as the slope direction of the Moving Average remains unchanged. A series of unique settings make this EA extremely versatile. This EA comes with provided set files for ma
    Rsi EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.25 (4)
    Experts
    RSI EA ΜΤ5  is a unique, fully automated Expert Advisor for trading the well known and extremely efficient Relative Strength Indicator , being able at the same time to control your trading account's profit and/or loss at a basket level, for all your open positions combined. RSI EA MT5 has 4 different strategies for trading the Relative Strength Indicator, open trades on RSI extremes on live bar, open trades on RSI extremes on closed candle and open trades on RSI level crossing. This last strateg
    Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    The   Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5   is a free add on and a great asset for your   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 . It shows the current   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   signal for 5 user customized timeframes and for 16 modifiable symbols/instruments in total. The user has the option to enable/disable any of the 10 standard indicators, that the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 consists of. All of the 10 standard indicators attributes are also adjustable, as in the   Matrix Arrow Indicat
    FREE
    Heiken Ashi EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (16)
    Experts
    Heiken Ashi EA MT4  is a fully automated trading system that takes Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles to the next level. It enters trades based on Heiken Ashi color changes, offering a highly customizable approach to fit different trading styles. The EA provides great flexibility, allowing you to select which Heiken Ashi candle (from the 2nd to the 10th) should trigger the first trade. Additionally, it includes a distance limitation feature to prevent excessive entries at similar price leve
    Partial Closure EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Partial Closure EA MT5 allows you to partially close any trade on your account, manually by a chosen percentage of the lot size and/or by trade ticket, or automatically at specified percentages of the TP/SL level, closing a percentage of the initial lot size across up to 10 take profit and 10 stop loss levels. It can manage all or selected trades in your account by specifying or excluding certain magic numbers, comments, or symbols. Tip:   Download the free demo version of the   Partial Closure
    Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA ΜΤ5  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with 8 built in strategies, based on the well known Japanese Candlestick Patterns. It has a unique number of settings that make it extremely versatile in all market conditions.  This EA comes with new set files for many symbols/instruments , specially optimized for ECN Raw Spread ICMarkets accounts (New York based GMT+3 time zone servers). Other brokers or account types may be used, but you may need to   make any necessary
    Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    3 (2)
    Indicators
    The Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4 is a free add on and a great asset for your Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 . It shows the current Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 signal for 5 user customized timeframes and for 16 modifiable symbols/instruments in total. The user has the option to enable/disable any of the 10 standard indicators, that the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 consists of. All of the 10 standard indicators attributes are also adjustable, as in the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 . The
    FREE
    Partial Closure EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    Partial Closure EA MT4   allows you to partially close any trade on your account, manually by a chosen percentage of the lot size and/or by trade ticket, or automatically at specified percentages of the TP/SL level, closing a percentage of the initial lot size across up to 10 take profit and 10 stop loss levels.  It can manage all or selected trades in your account by specifying or excluding certain magic numbers, comments, or symbols. Tip: Download the free demo version of the Partial Closure E
    Moving Average EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    3.5 (2)
    Experts
    Moving Average EA ΜΤ5   is a fully automated Expert Advisor that takes the trading of Moving Average to a whole new level.  Moving Average EA MT5  can either open one buy trade when MA turns up (blue color MA) or one sell trade when MA turns down (red color MA) or can open a new same direction trade on every new candle, as long as the slope direction of the Moving Average remains unchanged. A series of unique settings make this EA extremely versatile. This EA comes with provided set files for ma
    Price Action Trade Panel EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    Price Action Trade Panel MT4  calculates the buying/selling force level balance of any symbol/instrument, based on pure price action data of the specified (8 by default) past candles. This will give you the closest market sentiment possible by monitoring the price action of 32 symbols/instruments that are available on the indicator's panel. A buying/selling force level over 60% gives a quite solid level for buy/sell the specific symbol (using the default settings).  Price Action Trade Panel MT4
    Chart Symbol Changer for MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    Chart Symbol Changer for MT4 is an indicator/utility that offers you the option to change the current chart symbol that is attached onto with a click of a symbol button on its panel.  Chart Symbol Changer for MT4  gives you the option to configure the 32 symbol buttons to your personal preference, by adding the pairs you want to keep any eye on and trade the most. This way you will never miss an opportunity, because you can have a faster view of the market on your chart with just a few clicks.
    FREE
    Basket Stage Profit EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    Utilities
    Basket Stage Profit EA ΜΤ4  is the most advanced way to deal with a bunch of open orders in 3 different stages (time periods) of basket profit and finally to close them all at any profit or loss at the desired end time. Product Installation     |     Basket Stage Profit EA MT4 Settings/Inputs Guide     |      Update of a Purchased Product Features Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous techniques are not used Basket Take Profit in account's currency for all open positions combined, in
    FREE
    Basket EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (5)
    Utilities
    Basket EA MT4 is a powerful profit-harvesting tool and a comprehensive account protection system, all combined into a simple and easy-to-use solution. Its core purpose is to give you complete control over your trading account’s overall profit and loss by managing all open positions at the basket level, rather than individually. The EA offers a full range of basket-level features, including take profit, stop loss, break even, and trailing stop loss. These can be configured as a percentage of your
    Rsi EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4 (4)
    Experts
    RSI EA ΜΤ4  is a unique, fully automated Expert Advisor for trading the well known and extremely efficient Relative Strength Indicator , being able at the same time to control your trading account's profit and/or loss at a basket level, for all your open positions combined. RSI EA MT4  has 4 different strategies for trading the Relative Strength Indicator, open trades on RSI extremes on live bar, open trades on RSI extremes on closed candle and open trades on RSI level crossing. This last strate
    Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Japanese Candlestick Patterns EA ΜΤ4  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with 8 built in strategies, based on the well known Japanese Candlestick Patterns. It has a unique number of settings that make it extremely versatile in all market conditions. This EA comes with new set files for many symbols/instruments, specially optimized for ECN Raw Spread ICMarkets accounts (New York based GMT+3 time zone servers). Other brokers or account types may be used, but you may need to make any necessary tim
    Signal Multiplier EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (15)
    Utilities
    Warning: Due to recent changes by MetaQuotes, copying and multiplying signal subscription trades is now restricted. As a result, the Signal Multiplier EA MT4  can no longer multiply trades from your signal subscription !!! Signal Multiplier EA MT4 is not just another lot size multiplier. In addition to multiplying the lot size of your account's trades from expert advisors or manual inputs, it will actively monitor your trades. The EA can send you email and push notifications for every new orig
    Matrix Arrow EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
    Manual Trade Panel EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (5)
    Utilities
    Manual Trade Panel EA MT4 is the most straightforward and easy to use trade panel you can find for MT4. It has all its options and functions in one surface, without the need of opening additional windows or panels. It is an order management, risk calculator, partial closure and account protector utility all in one extremely convenient to use interface! By using Manual Trade Panel EA MT4 you can trade many times faster and more accurate than traditional manual trading methods and that gives you m
    Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT4  takes the currency strength concept to a whole new level, since it combines it with price action and can be applied on any symbol/pair, apart from the usual 28 combinations of the 8 major currencies. That means that you can trade the strength or weakness of any pair, including all currencies, commodities and cryptos (not indexes). It is a real breakthrough product that gives you a clear insight of 16/32 symbols with one glimpse, by using colored bars that in
    Currency Strength Indicator for MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    Indicators
    Currency Strength Indicator for MT4  is an innovative solution for any beginner or expert trader! It takes the currency strength concept to a whole new level, since it combines it with price action and can be applied on any symbol/pair, apart from the usual 28 combinations of the 8 major currencies. That means that you can trade the strength or weakness of any pair, including all currencies, major, minor and exotics, commodities and cryptos (not indexes). It is a real breakthrough product that g
    Price Action Indicator MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    Indicators
    Price Action Indicator MT4  calculates the buying/selling force level balance of any symbol/instrument, based on pure price action data of the specified (8 by default) past candles. This will give you the closest market sentiment possible by monitoring the price action of 32 symbols/instruments that are available on the indicator's panel. A buying/selling force level over 60% gives a quite solid level for buy/sell the specific symbol (using the default settings).  Price Action Indicator MT4  has
    Manual Trade Panel EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Manual Trade Panel EA MT5   is the most straightforward and easy to use trade panel you can find for MT5. It has all its options and functions in one surface, without the need of opening additional windows or panels. It is an order management, risk calculator, partial closure and account protector utility all in one extremely convenient to use interface! By using   Manual Trade Panel EA MT5   you can trade many times faster and more accurate than traditional manual trading methods and that gives
    Filter:
    oymail
    225
    oymail 2024.05.31 19:12 
     

    Currently the EA is still under Demo account. Eleni Anna Branou was very patience and helpful to my queries. Her prompt reply and action that make me a satisfied customer. She will assist you in any possible way.

    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    102935
    Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2024.05.31 20:29
    Thank you so much for your excellent review and for choosing the Matrix Arrow EA and Indicator! I am delighted to hear that you are satisfied with my products and services. I am committed to providing the best support and ensuring my customers have a smooth and successful experience. If you have any further questions or need additional assistance as you continue to test the EA on your demo account, please don't hesitate to reach out. I am here to help in any way I can. Thank you once again for your kind words and for being a valued customer.
    DanyLbc747
    1248
    DanyLbc747 2024.01.18 13:24 
     

    In the beginning, I had a bit of a problem setting the correct functionality of the indicator. The mistake was on my side. After the rocket speed of my query to the author, I got the proper help. The product fulfills its purpose and works. Thank you for this product.

    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    102935
    Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2024.01.18 16:58
    Thank you so much for taking the time to share your experience with the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4! I am thrilled to hear that the product is now working as intended for you. I am glad I could assist you promptly and ensure you got the correct functionality. It's fantastic to know that the indicator is fulfilling its purpose and meeting your expectations. If you have any further questions or need assistance in the future, please don't hesitate to reach out. I am always here to help.
    Angelo Francesco De Tommasi
    498
    Angelo Francesco De Tommasi 2022.03.04 23:14 
     

    I L MIGLIORE INDICATORE CHE ABBIA MAI USATO, SUGGERISCO L'ACCOPPIAMENTO CON L'EA OMONIMO

    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    102935
    Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.03.12 11:25
    Thank you very much for your great review! I really appreciate it!
    Reply to review