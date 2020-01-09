Rsi EA MT4

4

RSI EA ΜΤ4 is a unique, fully automated Expert Advisor for trading the well known and extremely efficient Relative Strength Indicator, being able at the same time to control your trading account's profit and/or loss at a basket level, for all your open positions combined. RSI EA MT4 has 4 different strategies for trading the Relative Strength Indicator, open trades on RSI extremes on live bar, open trades on RSI extremes on closed candle and open trades on RSI level crossing. This last strategy is a unique approach of the Relative Strength Indicator, since its a trend following strategy and not a reversal one. This EA comes with provided set files for many symbols, specially optimized for ECN Raw Spread ICMarkets accounts (New York based GMT+3 time zone servers). Other brokers or account types may be used, but you may need to make any necessary time adjustments to fit your broker/account.

Advice: My EAs are not magic systems that predict the market, but solid, well-coded tools built to achieve consistent results without using martingale or grid strategies. Success with them requires patience and discipline. I regularly optimize all my EAs, publish new set files twice a year, and review their performance every month. Always use only my recommended set files and keep your risk per symbol at 0.5% or lower. For my latest recommendations, please visit the backtests & set files blog by: clicking here.

Winning in the forex market is one of the toughest challenges out there. It's a constant battle against large participants like institutional traders, banks, and others whose primary objective is to take your money and everyone else's. Given this, while I strive to provide honest and well-designed EAs that have the potential to generate decent profits if the market conditions are favorable, I cannot make any promises or guarantees regarding their performance.

 

Product Installation    |    RSI EA MT4 Settings/Inputs Guide    |    RSI EA MT4 Backtests & Set Files    |    Update of a Purchased Product


Features

  • Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous techniques are not used
  • RSI level live bar (once per candle) trade opening
  • RSI level closed candle trade opening
  • RSI level crossing trade opening
  • Single or multiple orders per trading session
  • Net Asset Risk option, for extra account protection
  • Unique previous daily range Candle Filter
  • SL, TP, BE and Trailing SL levels in Points and in Percentage of the Average Daily Range
  • Hard and Virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
  • Basket TP, SL, BE and Trailing SL in % for all open positions combined
  • Optimized set files for many symbols
  • 100% automated Expert Advisor
  • MQL5 VPS compatible


    I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.


    Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller

    Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74


    Simba Finance
    286
    Simba Finance 2023.10.25 14:40 
     

    I've been running the EA's RSI Crossing Multi-Strategy for several months and the results are amazing. Eleni is always available to help and is very supportive above and beyond ordinary expectations. Can't wait to roll out the EA to a live account!

    Morgana Brol Mendonca
    742
    Morgana Brol Mendonca 2022.01.12 00:52 
     

    The best RSI EA available on the market! The service is excellent! Thanks. I will definitely buy the version for MT5.

    sudiang
    222
    sudiang 2021.07.16 15:02 
     

    Love your ea. Simple and proper risk.

    Reply to review