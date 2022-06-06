Partial Closure EA MT5

5

Partial Closure EA MT5 allows you to partially close any trade on your account, manually by a chosen percentage of the lot size and/or by trade ticket, or automatically at specified percentages of the TP/SL level, closing a percentage of the initial lot size across up to 10 take profit and 10 stop loss levels. It can manage all or selected trades in your account by specifying or excluding certain magic numbers, comments, or symbols.

Tip: Download the free demo version of the Partial Closure EA MT5 and try it on your demo account: here

Paste the downloaded free demo file into your MT5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL5 >> Experts folder and restart your terminal. The free demo version is fully functional for a period of 4 hours at a time, on demo accounts only. To reset the trial period, go to MT5 >> Tools >> Global Variables >> Control + A >> Delete. Kindly perform this action solely on a non-critical demo account and refrain from doing so in a challenge prop firm account.



Partial Closure EA MT5 Installation & User Guide    |     Update of a Purchased Product


Features

  • Extremely easy and straightforward interface
  • Works smoothly on any chart, account type, or broker
  • Automatic partial closure of managed trades at specified TP/SL levels, closing independent percentages of the initial lot size across up to 10 TP and 10 SL levels
  • Manual partial closure of all managed trades or any individual trade by ticket number, based on a percentage of the lot size
  • Option to move the stop loss to break even for the remaining portion of trades automatically partially closed as above
  • Option to move the stop loss to break even once a specified profit level (in points) is reached
  • Ability to exclude certain magic numbers, comments, or symbol trades from management
  • Compatible with MQL5 VPS


    I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.


    Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller

    Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74


    #tags partial close closure partially close manual partial closing automatic partial closure utility close percentage of trade lot size take profit stop loss level expert advisor ea robot bot panel pad metatrader mt4 mt5




    Reviews 2
    Vee
    421
    Vee 2026.05.26 14:30 
     

    Working nicely. Eleni is very supportive, knowledgeable and response quickly. Thank you.

    Georgios Baizanis
    2614
    Georgios Baizanis 2025.04.24 13:52 
     

    i Tested in Demo and it is working. you just need to follow the instructions by the author posted in the user guide to make it work. Will now install on real accounts.

    Update of 29 Apr 2025

    I tested thoroughly all the parameters in several Mt5 terminals and all works well as per the specs. Quite happy!

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    Vee
    421
    Vee 2026.05.26 14:30 
     

    Working nicely. Eleni is very supportive, knowledgeable and response quickly. Thank you.

    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    102985
    Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.05.26 15:53
    Thank you very much for your kind words and your excellent 5-star review for the Partial Closure EA! Please do not hesitate to contact me if you ever need anything else.
    Georgios Baizanis
    2614
    Georgios Baizanis 2025.04.24 13:52 
     

    i Tested in Demo and it is working. you just need to follow the instructions by the author posted in the user guide to make it work. Will now install on real accounts.

    Update of 29 Apr 2025

    I tested thoroughly all the parameters in several Mt5 terminals and all works well as per the specs. Quite happy!

    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    102985
    Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.04.24 17:18
    Thank you very much Georgios, for your excellent review for the Partial Closure EA! Please do not hesitate to contact me if you ever need any help or assistance.
    Reply to review