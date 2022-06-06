Partial Closure EA MT5 allows you to partially close any trade on your account, manually by a chosen percentage of the lot size and/or by trade ticket, or automatically at specified percentages of the TP/SL level, closing a percentage of the initial lot size across up to 10 take profit and 10 stop loss levels. It can manage all or selected trades in your account by specifying or excluding certain magic numbers, comments, or symbols.

Tip: Download the free demo version of the Partial Closure EA MT5 and try it on your demo account: here

Paste the downloaded free demo file into your MT5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL5 >> Experts folder and restart your terminal. The free demo version is fully functional for a period of 4 hours at a time, on demo accounts only. To reset the trial period, go to MT5 >> Tools >> Global Variables >> Control + A >> Delete. Kindly perform this action solely on a non-critical demo account and refrain from doing so in a challenge prop firm account.









Partial Closure EA MT5 Installation & User Guide | Update of a Purchased Product





Features



Extremely easy and straightforward interface

Works smoothly on any chart, account type, or broker

Automatic partial closure of managed trades at specified TP/SL levels, closing independent percentages of the initial lot size across up to 10 TP and 10 SL levels

Manual partial closure of all managed trades or any individual trade by ticket number, based on a percentage of the lot size

Option to move the stop loss to break even for the remaining portion of trades automatically partially closed as above

Option to move the stop loss to break even once a specified profit level (in points) is reached

Ability to exclude certain magic numbers, comments, or symbol trades from management

Compatible with MQL5 VPS





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