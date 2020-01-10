Heiken Ashi EA MT4
- Experts
- Juvenille Emperor Limited
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 10 March 2025
- Activations: 20
Heiken Ashi EA MT4 is a fully automated trading system that takes Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles to the next level. It enters trades based on Heiken Ashi color changes, offering a highly customizable approach to fit different trading styles. The EA provides great flexibility, allowing you to select which Heiken Ashi candle (from the 2nd to the 10th) should trigger the first trade. Additionally, it includes a distance limitation feature to prevent excessive entries at similar price levels. A built-in Heiken Ashi trailing stop dynamically adjusts stop-loss levels based on past Heiken Ashi candles, helping to adapt to different market conditions. To improve trade quality, the EA includes Moving Average and MACD filters to reduce false signals. This EA comes with specially optimized set files for many symbols/instruments.
Advice: My EAs are not magic systems that predict the market, but solid, well-coded tools built to achieve consistent results without using martingale or grid strategies. Success with them requires patience and discipline. I regularly optimize all my EAs, publish new set files twice a year, and review their performance every month. Always use only my recommended set files and keep your risk per symbol at 0.5% or lower. For my latest recommendations, please visit the backtests & set files blog by: clicking here.
Before using the Heiken Ashi EA MT4, you must install the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator for MT4 in MT4 \ File \ Open Data Folder \ MQL4 \ Indicators. Be careful NOT to place it in the Examples folder or any other subfolder, it must go directly into the Indicators folder.
Product Installation | How to Test the Heiken Ashi EA | Heiken Ashi EA Settings/Inputs Guide | Heiken Ashi EA Recommended Set Files
Features
- No Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or other high-risk strategies
- Trades Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles
- Limits distance between same-direction orders
- Moving Average and MACD filters reduce false signals
- Supports Hard and Virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss
- SL, TP, BE, and Trailing SL based on ADR percentage
- Basket TP, SL, BE, and Trailing SL for all open positions
- Fully automated Expert Advisor
- Compatible with MQL5 VPS
Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller
Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74
#tags heiken ashi ea forex robot mt4 expert advisor classic smoothed heiken ashi candles automated trading trend following strategy
The EA is excellence especially it is supported with the customized Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator from the Eleni. I am running it on xauusd where it is purely based on the open/close of the HA Smoothed Indicator bullish/bearish color patterns. There will be some small losses but when the market is trending heavily, the big gain is able to offset these small losses. I find that the customized HA Smoothed Indicator is much better than the classic HA indicator. Lastly, support from Eleni is always there when you need the seller help !!