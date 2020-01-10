Heiken Ashi EA MT4

5

Heiken Ashi EA MT4 is a fully automated trading system that takes Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles to the next level. It enters trades based on Heiken Ashi color changes, offering a highly customizable approach to fit different trading styles. The EA provides great flexibility, allowing you to select which Heiken Ashi candle (from the 2nd to the 10th) should trigger the first trade. Additionally, it includes a distance limitation feature to prevent excessive entries at similar price levels. A built-in Heiken Ashi trailing stop dynamically adjusts stop-loss levels based on past Heiken Ashi candles, helping to adapt to different market conditions. To improve trade quality, the EA includes Moving Average and MACD filters to reduce false signals. This EA comes with specially optimized set files for many symbols/instruments.

Advice: My EAs are not magic systems that predict the market, but solid, well-coded tools built to achieve consistent results without using martingale or grid strategies. Success with them requires patience and discipline. I regularly optimize all my EAs, publish new set files twice a year, and review their performance every month. Always use only my recommended set files and keep your risk per symbol at 0.5% or lower. For my latest recommendations, please visit the backtests & set files blog by: clicking here.

Winning in the forex market is one of the toughest challenges out there. It's a constant battle against large participants like institutional traders, banks, and others whose primary objective is to take your money and everyone else's. Given this, while I strive to provide honest and well-designed EAs that have the potential to generate decent profits if the market conditions are favorable, I cannot make any promises or guarantees regarding their performance.


Before using the Heiken Ashi EA MT4, you must install the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator for MT4 in MT4 \ File \ Open Data Folder \ MQL4 \ Indicators. Be careful NOT to place it in the Examples folder or any other subfolder, it must go directly into the Indicators folder. 


      Features 

      • No Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or other high-risk strategies
      • Trades Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles
      • Limits distance between same-direction orders
      • Moving Average and MACD filters reduce false signals
      • Supports Hard and Virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss
      • SL, TP, BE, and Trailing SL based on ADR percentage
      • Basket TP, SL, BE, and Trailing SL for all open positions
      • Fully automated Expert Advisor
      • Compatible with MQL5 VPS


              Alvin Chin
              547
              Alvin Chin 2026.01.12 11:55 
               

              The EA is excellence especially it is supported with the customized Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator from the Eleni. I am running it on xauusd where it is purely based on the open/close of the HA Smoothed Indicator bullish/bearish color patterns. There will be some small losses but when the market is trending heavily, the big gain is able to offset these small losses. I find that the customized HA Smoothed Indicator is much better than the classic HA indicator. Lastly, support from Eleni is always there when you need the seller help !!

              Silver Trader
              338
              Silver Trader 2025.01.29 05:06 
               

              5 Star in every aspect! Thank you Eleni!

              Thomas Maehrel
              733
              Thomas Maehrel 2024.04.19 11:28 
               

              stable gain over time with stop loss and followed by the author, very good thank you!

              Experts
              Smart YTG has been developed for trading GBPUSD on the H1 chart. This is a trend following system and works well during trending price behavior using STOP orders. It detects trend by analyzing the Price Channel indicator which is built straight into the Expert Advisor, therefore you do not need to additionally install any indicator. On the flat areas where the market is undecided, and further movement of the market is being determined, a breakeven function is activated, and if there are open pos
